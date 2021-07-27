A cupid thing to do: How Spotify and Dairy Milk Silk brought lovestruck couples together

In the Covid-induced lockdown, Cadbury and Spotify teamed up for a unique campaign, bringing lovelorn couples together by means of romantic playlists

If music is the language of love and chocolate the food of the heart, then Spotify and Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk were the cupid in the equation. That’s what happened when Cadbury partnered with Spotify for a unique campaign aimed at making Silk a part of the love story of young Gen Zs and millennials.

You can’t lock(down) away the love

The campaign broke at a time when India was under its first lockdown. Couples in love couldn’t meet to express their love for each other. But Covid can’t keep the cupid away! Gen Zs spend an average of 1.7 hours per day streaming Spotify and romance is a top category for them. So, it was only natural that a special experience be curated for them that they could relate to and express in a language they connect with: music.

Spotify leveraged the personalised playlists capability to help young lovers express their feelings for their crush in a cool and engaging way. After all, playlists are the mixtapes of today and who knows music and playlists better than Spotify?

Unleashing the power of the playlist

Spotify created a unique digital experience for Dairy Milk Silk in the form of a custom site built using Spotify’s API. Spotify Streaming Intelligence was used to target listeners through audio and video ads and they were led to this experiential site on clicking the ads. Once on the site, they could send a special playlist to their special someone along with a little message of love. But that’s not all.

The lovestrucks weren’t just given a chance to send a message, Spotify’s algorithms also created a special playlist where the first letter of every song name in the playlist spelled out their message of love.

To make this an even sweeter experience, each listener who engaged with the microsite also got a chance to gift a Dairy Milk Silk to their loved one, making the experience complete.

Overall, a smooth-as-silk experience was delivered across devices be it mobile, desktop, and connected devices.

More than a feeling

Fittingly for a campaign built around love and aimed at bringing young romantics together, its results were just as sweet. More than a feeling, it was the numbers that did the talking:

In the end, everyone was happy. Gen Zs and millennials got to share their love in a unique way. Cadbury was happy that Dairy Milk Silk became part of so many love stories and people were “Saying it with Silk”. As with the love stories we root for, this Spotify campaign truly was one with a very happy ending.

Write to spotify-advertising-india@spotify.com to explore unique engagements for your brand.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)