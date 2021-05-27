Marketing automation on most of the CMOs' minds: Dun & Bradstreet survey

The survey also revealed that one in ﬁve companies allocates more than 20% of their sales revenue towards marketing activities now

As digital adoption and consumption continue to climb a steep hill, propelled by technical and telecommunications advancements, more CMOs are looking forward to adopting marketing automation tools to their advantage. As per a recent white paper titled “How CMOs are engaging with customers through technology solutions,” released by Dun & Bradstreet, 90% of CMOs will have marketing automation tools by the end of 2021.

The findings are based on a survey conducted in the final quarter of CY2020 in which 250 CMOs from companies having annual revenue of over five billion rupees, across eight categories participated.

As per the paper, marketing automation is one of the most important activities as perceived by the participating CMOs with 34% terming it as their priority. The CMOs are also very keen on spending their marketing budgets on research & content with 30% terming it as their topmost activity.

Speaking about the survey with exchange4media.com, Dun & Bradstreet Global Chief Economist Arun Singh said that the changing dynamics of the outside world have initiated a great impact within the boardrooms across brand categories with most of the companies considerably increasing their marketing budgets. And a significant amount of these budgets are now being directed towards introducing important tech solutions to the department.

But does having more automated technologies in place mean a loss of opportunities for the human workforce?

Singh denies the possibility, “Definitely not. Look at it from the perspective of what sectors like banking have achieved. You really don’t need to go to your branch to get your work done. Everything has moved to digital. And that necessarily hasn’t cut human employment. Likewise, if the marketing functions get automated, it would just mean that the employees will require a more advanced skill set. I don’t think that the jobs will go anywhere.”

And increased budgets for the department only mean a better scope for workforce and skill integration too.

Citing the data, Singh shared, “One in ﬁve surveyed companies allocate more than 20% of their sales revenue towards marketing activities now. In terms of value, one in three surveyed companies allocate more than Rs 100 million for the same. And while the major part of it is allocated towards the traditional marketing activities, predominantly online and offline advertising (for 60% of the respondents), marketing automation and other technical inventions are getting a lot more attention.”

Sector-wise, the survey found close to nine in ten companies in the automobile sector and four out of five companies in the retail and IT/ITeS sector allocate more than Rs 100 million for marketing activities. Retail and automobile sectors allocate a higher share of sales revenue for marketing activities; 76% of companies in the retail sector and 53% of companies in the automobile sector allocate more than 20% of their sales revenue for marketing activities.

On being probed around the importance of third-party data analysts and aggregators like Dun & Bradstreet at times when most of these companies are now having their own CTOs and technology teams in place, Singh reverted that he rather sees it as a vertical opportunity than a challenge. “Yes, most of the companies now have their own teams of data analysts and technicians but more than having the data in place it is more important to connect those data points and create actionable insights. One data set can give you an infinite number of insights and that’s where our capabilities come into place,” he highlighted.

Singh concluded by saying that marketing automation, database management, and research & content capabilities are going to be the key focus for the CMOs in today’s time and companies like his can support them greatly on this journey.

More than 70% of the CMOs use sales intelligence platforms to connect with customers and are willing to explore more options

Sales Acceleration tools are used by more than 60% of companies in the BFSI and telecom sector and by more than 50% of companies in the IT/ITeS, real estate and retail sectors to update information on companies and contacts

73% of CMOs use CRM tools. The most popular tools used are Salesforce (26%) followed by Microsoft Dynamics (16%) and Zoho (12%)

Database management, customer insights and automation

Usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools for database management is high as three out of four surveyed CMOs are currently using such tools

AL and ML tools are used by the CMOs for Data Security (42%), to Improve Decision Making (32%), for Process Automation (30%), to Improve Customer Interaction (25%) and for Data Mining (25%)

Google Analytics was the most popular tool used for customer segmentation as close to 70% CMOs revealed using it, followed by SAP Analytics Cloud (29%) and Segment (19%)

More than 90% of surveyed CMOs currently use data analytics for customer segmentation

59% of CMOs have already adopted marketing automation tools. While 20% of CMOs stated that they are under the process, another 11% will adopt the automation tools by end of 2021

