62% of CMOs say customer experience has shifted from sales-owned to marketing-owned: Study
The study, by EssenceMediacom, has also found that 60% of CMOs feel that proving marketing impact has increased in importance more than any other responsibility
EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s newest and largest media agency, has launched its new report ‘The CMO Coming of Age Story: How digital transformation has elevated marketing to a C-suite growth driver’. The report, based on a global study of 188 senior business-tobusiness (B2B) marketing leaders in companies with a revenue of at least $250 million, identified an increasingly complex set of requirements for this role.
The CMO role, traditionally an enabler to sales teams in B2B organisations, now spearheads a multidisciplinary growth-engine within businesses. They are expected to take ownership for driving revenue from multiple sources, including acquisition, retention, renewal, and up and cross selling, while also owning data responsibilities, utilising technology in ever more innovative ways. In this sense, they are acting as the ‘CEO’ of customer growth. As the requirements of the role expand, so does the necessary skill set: almost 90% of marketing leaders surveyed said their role has become more complex.
Marketing outpaces lagging organisations
The role of the CMO has expanded and they are now responsible for the entire customer journey: nearly two-thirds (62%) said the customer experience has shifted from sales-owned to marketingowned. Marketing departments need to understand the full picture of the customer at each stage of their lifecycle with the business; doing so requires cross-departmental orchestration for insight and action. To meet these demands, marketers need more advanced tools for data utilisation and audience segmentation.
Accordingly, 70% reported an increased marketing budget in the last three years, primarily allocated to data and technology. Talent is also critical; half of the marketing leaders expect to expand their teams and 29% will see the most growth in data and technology teams.
However, marketers often face complex barriers to digital transformation within their own businesses, with differing parts of the organisation better prepared than others to enable data sharing and technical coordination.
Customer-centricity More rhetoric than reality
As in B2C marketing, today’s B2B customer expects experiences tailored to their needs. The vast majority (80%) of respondents stress the growing significance of customer centricity, surpassing ROI. This is in large part due to changes in the buyer profile — who today prefer self-directed research over traditional sales pitches. With more decision-makers involved, B2B marketers must engage a growing and more diverse set of individuals at buyer organisations, increasing the need for personalised approaches.
While organisations may understand the importance of customer centricity, few are able to support their marketing departments in delivering it. The second biggest global challenge for marketers (number one in the US and APAC) is understanding buyer needs — perhaps because only half say their organisations prioritise sharing audience data, while less than a quarter utilise AI to understand, segment and target buyers. In fact, with marketers given limited control over the organisation's tech infrastructure, the majority perceive their tech stacks as not fully mature.
The new B2B marketing playbook
As the role of the CMO expands, their toolkit and skills must evolve. However, many still rely on outdated B2B marketing approaches that don't align with today's dynamic market. This challenge limits creative differentiation in a competitive landscape. Without organisational transformation, departmental silos hinder marketing teams and force them to rely on legacy practices. The survey results reveal content development and distribution as a core marketing responsibility, second only to measurement. This highlights the increased need for captivating content across the customer journey. To support this demand, marketers are actively leveraging data and technology, with 60% using generative AI for content development. Many also turn to content development agencies, using them as an extension of the marketing team, to ensure a steady flow of content. As B2B buyer requirements change, so too must the marketing playbook. Innovation and experimentation with new tactics and tools is key to helping CMOs cut through the noise with impactful, customer-centric content.
Kristin Gower, Global B2B President, EssenceMediacom, said: “Today, CMOs must navigate three core challenges as they become what we’re terming ‘Growth Orchestrators” within their organisations. These include the reality that marketing departments often outpace their organisations and must use this opportunity to drive cross-organisational innovation; the rising importance of delivering customer-centric experiences to the B2B buyer; and the need to rewrite the rulebook as marketers face increasingly complex ecosystems for gaining buyer attention. To support the CMO in this effort, organisations must rally behind this vision of marketing-driven growth and lean on the CMOs’ expanding remit and cross-functional influence to unlock new unprecedented business outcomes.”
Nick Lawson, Global CEO, EssenceMediacom, said: "I am extremely proud of our first of its kind CMO survey, which underscores the pivotal role of marketing in driving growth and digital transformation in the B2B landscape. This work is a testament to our commitment to delivering breakthroughs for brands in the new communications economy. Emphasising our role in reshaping the B2B marketing playbook and supporting all CMOs in their journey to orchestrate a multifunctional growth engine within their organisations."
Branding expert and philanthropist Kurien Mathews no more
Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 11:39 PM | 2 min read
Kurien Mathews, the Chairman & Managing Director at METAL Communications, has passed away. With a rich professional history spanning over three and a half decades in the realm of branding, Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mathews played a pivotal role in shaping renowned brands such as Sony, Nivea, Limca, Amul, Frooti, Samsonite, Platinum Guild, Bajaj Allianz, Electrolux, BPL Mobile, CNBC, Malayala Manorama, Yamaha, IndianOil Servo, Medimix, Dainik Bhaskar, Fortis, and many others.
In 2008, Mathews co-authored the book "Brands Under Fire" with Ivan Arthur, which was published by Penguin. He contributed significantly to the advertising industry, serving on the Managing Committee of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and as a member of the AAAI Awards Jury. He was also a Trustee for Citizens for Peace and The Subhas Ghosal Foundation.
Mathews co-founded Anthem Communications in 1988, which later merged with TBWA WW as TBWA Anthem in India. Under his guidance, the company grew into one of India’s largest communications services groups with 350 professionals across 7 offices in India. Post his tenure at TBWA, Mathews delved into diverse industries, leveraging his expertise in Branding, Organisational Management, Strategy, and General Management.
In 2021, he initiated a successful joint venture (51:49) between Rage Communication and ADK of Japan, ultimately leading to a 100% acquisition in 2023. Additionally, amidst the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, Mathews orchestrated a strategic investment in Conscious Food, resulting in a remarkable four-fold growth within 30 months. This initiative laid the groundwork for a significant Series A fund raise in mid-2024.
Mathews, an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP 161, Fall 2001), was deeply involved with various non-profit organizations throughout his life. His legacy in the world of branding and his contributions to numerous sectors will be remembered and cherished.
Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa secures 18 sponsors for new season
Maruti Suzuki India, Dabur India, Mondelez India, HUL among the sponsors
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:07 PM | 4 min read
Zee TV singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently returned with a new season, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. This year, the show has brought on board 18 sponsors.
These sponsors are Maruti Suzuki India Limited: Co-Title, Dabur India Limited: Co-Presenting & Associate Sponsor, Mondelez India Foods Limited: Co-Powered By, Hindustan Unilever Limited: Co-Title & Special Partner, Rajdhani Flour Mills: Special Partner, Procter & Gamble: Special Partner, WhatsApp LLC: Special Partner, Loreal India Private Limited: Special Partner, Berger Paints India Limited: Special Partner, The Association of Mutual Funds in India: Associate Sponsor, Bandhan Bank: Special Partner, Capital Foods Private Limited: Special Partner, Kohler India Corporation (HAR): Special Partner, Eveready Industries India Limited ( Kol ): Special Partner, H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Special Partner and Wipro Enterprises Private Limited: Special Partner.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue, ZEE said, “As the pioneer of music reality shows in India, Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has become an iconic brand in itself and has been among the most-watched shows across India in its run of more than two decades. In the new season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, we have added extra layers of uniqueness which stems from our profound expertise in creating content that resonates deeply with our audiences across India. With our hyper-local approach of scouting talents, the show has created a strong connection with our viewers as the top contestants face tough musical challenges to release their own original song on Zee Music Company. This provides the perfect opportunity to seamlessly integrate the brand communications of our sponsors led by our anchor, judges and the contestants. We are extremely delighted with the response from the brands and I whole-heartedly welcome all the 18 sponsors on board - who have continued the trust in our platform, as we embark into the festive season together. With our curated multimedia promotion plan, each sponsor will get phenomenal 360-degree exposure and innovative brand engagement opportunities in every phase of the show to bring out the brand's core propositions effortlessly and leave a long-lasting impression among our viewers in this vibrant festive season. I am certain that this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will re-ignite the musical spark among millions of our viewers and generate immense value for our esteemed partners."
Aparna Bhosle, Business Head, Zee TV said, “We are delighted to see an exceptional response from advertisers for our new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. A combination of some remarkable fresh talent coupled with a revamped format has elevated our appeal with both the audience and brands alike. Our team is poised to bring you the OG voices of India who, basis their performance in the season, are already getting opportunities to record their original singles to be released by Zee Music Company. With so much excitement in store every episode, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains an unparalleled platform for brands to leave a lasting impact with audiences, given our extensive reach and dedicated viewership."
Shashank Srivastava, Sr Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “This marks the beginning of an interesting partnership between Maruti Suzuki Arena, India’s largest automotive channel and the iconic television show – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. We believe in bringing the joy of mobility to all and creating exciting new experiences. Maruti Suzuki Arena brings this vision to reality with a modern, tech-enabled and youthful experience. Now, “Find Your Match” with our wide array of cars and network. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa shares a similar journey where talent meets opportunity. This collaboration elevates our brand positioning amongst the relevant audience. Hoping, together, we deliver a great season.”
Shiva Krishnamurthy, Vice President – Foods & Beverages, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said, “We are pleased to associate with Zee TV and their iconic show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Taj Mahal tea has always championed Indian classical music. Stalwarts like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Rahul Sharma and now Nirlai Kartik have endorsed it. Taj Mahal tea salutes craftsmanship – whether it is a master tea blender or a music maestro. We look forward to celebrating musical talent with this show.”
Bingo! gives a new meaning to 'twist'
The TVC is centred on Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist and has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:46 PM | 2 min read
Bingo! the popular snacking brand from ITC Ltd. is launching yet another variant – Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist.
Over the years, the brand has effectively communicated its tagline, "Eat, Phir Repeat" through humorous advertisements showcasing its diverse range of flavours.
Bingo! recognizes the need to continuously innovate and bring new delights to the snacking segment. Extensive consumer research revealed a strong demand for novel flavours, with an increasing preference for chatpata flavours among the target audience. In response to these customer cravings, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe introduced, ‘Chatpata Twist’, meticulously crafted to satisfy the snacking cravings of its customers. It has the balance of various ingredients such as pepper, coriander, cloves, red chillies, garlic and tamarind. The masala is perfectly coated on the Tedhe Medhe sticks to give it the irresistible flavour.
Announcing the arrival of the new variant, the brand released an advertising campaign Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist that captures the essence of the brand and showcases its irresistible delight. The TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy agency creatively highlights the uncontainable excitement and joy experienced by a young crowd when indulging in the zesty and tangy flavors of Chatpata Twist.
Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, shared his insights on the launch, stating, "Consumer research has consistently revealed that our audiences are always seeking new and exciting flavours in the snacking segment. With Chatpata Twist, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe aims to cater to this demand and provide our consumers with an even wider array of delicious snacking options”.
Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist can now be enjoyed in the markets across North India, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.
Herbalife India is associate sponsor for ICC Cricket World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar
Herbalife sponsors over 150 athletes, teams and leagues
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:31 PM | 2 min read
Herbalife India has announced partnership with Disney+ Hotstar as a digital streaming associate sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 commences on the 5th of October, with the final to be played in Ahmedabad on the 19th of November, with all 48 matches being available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with the streaming of the biggest sporting events worldwide. Herbalife is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add the streaming of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this collaboration truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also reinforces Herbalife’s mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness.”
Herbalife takes pride in its sponsorship of over 150 athletes, teams and leagues across the globe, all of whom embody the company's dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through adequate nutrition. In India, Herbalife continues to support athletes like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra, Mary Kom, and para-badminton player Palak Kohli, amongst others, and major sporting events like IPL, Special Olympics World Summer Games, Ironman Goa, and many others.
Smriti Mandhana and Wrangler team up for new ad
The brand campaign film will run on Disney+Hotstar and digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:26 PM | 2 min read
Wrangler® today announced the launch of its new brand campaign titled “What Shapes You, Makes You”. The campaign features Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of Indian women’s cricket team and one of its most prolific batters.
Wrangler® is investing heavily during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to build greater awareness and consideration among consumers in India. The campaign highlights the enduring relationship between Smriti and her Wrangler® denim emphasizing that investing in Wrangler® is essentially investing in a part of oneself. Smriti is an adventurous person and is always ready to take risks, make moves and embraces courage which is what Wrangler® stands for. The iconic denim brand’s campaign is built around the insight that searching through our old wardrobe makes us feel nostalgic. Occasionally, we find a piece of clothing that immediately reminds us of how far we have come in life. While we may have forgotten it at the back of our wardrobe, we haven’t forgotten how it makes us feel – it's a conduit that keeps us grounded and in touch with our passions. It’s what shapes us, makes us.
The brand campaign film will run on Disney+Hotstar and digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Here’s the link to the video film for a special preview
Disney Star onboards 26 sponsors for ICC World Cup 2023
The tournament kicks off tomorrow
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has announced its 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023 – PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India, Booking.com, Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero Motorcorp and Amazon.
Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, said, “The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be an unparalleled cricketing spectacle from a viewers' interest and advertisers' participation. We are delighted to have these esteemed brands using this opportunity to get maximum impact and drive growth for their brands or businesses. Disney Star is all set to provide an unmatched cricketing extravaganza with its programming and create a viewing experience for audiences across television and digital platforms, promising unforgettable moments for everyone.”
The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at 10 venues across India. The matches will be telecast exclusively on the Star Sports network and will also be available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament kicks off on October 5th with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
Sachin Tendulkar endorses Livpure's latest innovation
The cricketer has starred in a TVC for Platino Copper Water Purifier
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 12:32 PM | 2 min read
Livpure has unveiled a new television commercial featuring the brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar launching its innovative Platino Copper Water Purifier.
The TVC underscores Livpure's dedication to delivering clean and pure drinking water. It also shines a spotlight on the significant environmental benefits of its advanced RO technology featured in the Platino Copper Water Purifier, capable of conserving up to 20,000 liters of water annually.
Livpure has strategically chosen to broadcast the TVC across various platforms to reach a broad audience. Viewers can catch the TVC on Hindi News, Hindi Movies, English News, and regional channels in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Orissa, and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. The television commercial will also be available for streaming on popular OTT platforms like Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, and MX Player.
View this post on Instagram
With the festive season just around the corner, Livpure anticipates an enthusiastic response from viewers and a significant increase in sales.
Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, shared his thoughts on the launch, saying, “At Livpure, we firmly believe that access to clean and safe drinking water is not just a convenience but a fundamental right for every individual. Our mission has always been twofold: to provide cutting-edge water purification technology that ensures the highest water quality and safety standards and to champion water conservation as a crucial part of our environmental responsibility."
"Our Platino Copper Water Purifier embodies this commitment through its innovative technology. It's not just a product; it's a symbol of our dedication to safeguarding the planet's most precious resource- water. Our new TV commercial reflects Livpure's ethos of innovation and sustainability. It's a visual representation of our pledge to create products that improve lives and minimize our environmental footprint. We hope our message resonates with consumers, especially during this festive season, inspiring them to join us in this important mission. Together, we can make a positive change for our planet, ensuring that clean and safe drinking water remains accessible for generations to come.", he added.
