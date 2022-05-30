23% of Dabur’s advertising spends is on digital: Mohit Malhotra

The CEO of the FMCG major says the company has developed nearly 576 campaigns in FY22, allowing the company to be visible on 273 days of the year

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra has revealed that the FMCG company spends almost a quarter of its advertising spends on digital and social media. He further stated that digital advertising helps the company to connect with the millennials and Gen Z better.

"Almost a quarter of our spends, around 23%, of our total advertising spends is being spent on digital," Malhotra told analysts during the Q4 FY22 earnings conference call.

Within digital, the company spends ad dollars on programmatic advertising, influencer marketing, and e-commerce, among others. The company also develops customised campaigns on digital.

"An advertising on digital which is not linked to e-commerce on different channels like YouTube, Google, etc. Instagram that we advertise. So, that is the programmatic sort of buying that we guys do. Second is influencers, then we take influencers across the year, across different genres, whether it's taking the food bloggers or it's taking the mommy bloggers or the chefs or the celebrities. The third avenue is which we have spent money on the e-commerce portal, on Search Engine Optimization, on respective platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, etc," he elaborated.

Malhotra also disclosed that the company has developed almost 576 campaigns in FY22 allowing the company to be visible on 273 days during the year. "And we got around 970 million views on the same and around 4 billion impressions. So, we reach out to the maximum number of people who have got connectivity to smartphones and therefore try to create a connect with them. So, that is how the money is actually spent on different brands on digital."

E-commerce contributes to around 6.5% of Dabur's business. "In the next four years, we want to see this actually treble. Around 19% to 20% of our total business should be coming from E-commerce in the next four years’ time," he stated.

Dabur's advertisement and publicity spending stands at Rs 150.33 crore in Q4 FY22 compared to Rs 154.17 crore in Q4 FY21. For the full fiscal, the advertisement and publicity spending was Rs 777.94 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 784.36 crore in FY21.

