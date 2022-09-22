1 day to go: Bengaluru edition of Pitch CMO Summit 2022 on Sept 23

The summit will be held on-ground from 9 AM

The exchange4media group is hosting the Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022- after three years on-gound. The summit will be held on Friday, 23 September 2022, 9 am onwards. Pitch CMO Summit 2022 is Powered by The Hindu Group while Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are the Co-Gold Partners for the conference.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Powerful Brand Stories”.

The lineup and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022 are power-packed. Apart from various panel discussions, the summit will also witness various speaker sessions.

The conference will witness a keynote address by Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige. As a brand, over the years, TTK Prestige has built impactful brand stories keeping innovation and consumer centricity at the core of its storytelling. At the Pitch CMO Summit, Kalro will take the stage to share how the brand’s storytelling has evolved over the decades in his address on “From Pressure Cookers to Kitchen Appliances: Delighting Consumers Through Innovation”.

Next up on the CMO stage will be a leader representing a brand that has been a disruptor since its inception. Rooted in strong traditional values, the brand has managed to stay relevant to its consumers even decades after it was established through its unique storytelling. While the brand has many sub-brands under the larger umbrella, each of these sub-brands is a consumer favourite in its own right. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director, CavinKare will talk about this and more in his valedictory address.

Media has forever been the interface of exchange for brands and consumers, exploring more on this aspect, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer - South Asia Media, dentsu will take the stage to deliver her address on ‘Media is the Exchange Where Brands & Consumers Live Their Stories’.

The conference will witness a speaker session by Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi. Positioned as a consumer-friendly brand, Xiaomi smartphones have gained quite some popularity among its users in India. Talking about what has worked for building this brand story for Xiaomi and its evolution Sharma will speak on the topic “Xiaomi: Ringing The Right Chords In User’s Hearts”.

Next up will be a speaker who has been the man to lead India’s tally in what is now the country’s most successful year at Cannes Lions. Having been recognised as APAC's #1 CCO by the One Show, PG Aditiya, Founder & CCO, Talented will bring an agency-side of point of view on the conversation around building powerful brand stories.

