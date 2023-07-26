The New Powerplay: Disney+ Hotstar to amplify brand outreach this cricket season
Leveraging the power of Connected TV targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before
The resounding cheer of cricket lovers is mounting with the commencement of the much-anticipated cricket season that will kick off with the Asia Cup next month, followed by the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With India set to host the ICC Men's World Cup tournament after a 12-year gap, the excitement is palpable.
The significance of the upcoming tournament is amplified by the nostalgic victory of the Indian team in the last ODI WC held in India in 2011. The last One Day International World Cup (ODI WC) held in India saw the Indian team emerge victorious, a monumental event etched in the hearts of millions of fans. This year's ODI WC, set to begin in October, could be the perfect platform for brands to ride on the wave of cricketing euphoria and festive excitement.
These high-interest tournaments scheduled right before the peak festive season have set the pitch for more than just sporting exploits for viewers, it is an opportunity too big to miss even for brands. Leveraging the power of Connected TV (CTV) targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before.
The proliferation of CTVs is driving the growth of content consumption in the country and India's largest OTT player, Disney+ Hotstar is at the forefront of this trend. A recent report by Kantar-GroupM states that the number of connected TVs reached 22 million in the last year and are projected to reach 30 million this year. Although these figures are based on household numbers, CTV is known to be a co-viewing experience, with an estimated 80-90 million individuals expected to watch content on CTVs.
With Disney+ Hotstar's advanced targeting options, the cricketing season promises a golden chance for brands to hit the bullseye in terms of audience engagement. The value of Connected TV (CTV) campaigns is no secret, with Disney+ Hotstar demonstrating impressive results. The upcoming cricket season, anticipated to attract millions of cricket fans, not only from India but from around the globe, is a phenomenal stage for brands to make their mark.
The effectiveness of ad campaigns on CTV (Connected TV) can be further supported by the results of an analysis of over 47 campaigns that ran during the ICC T20 WC in 2022, which was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. The analysis offers valuable insights into the impact of sports advertising on brand exposure and impact. It highlights the importance of consistent brand presence, multi-platform exposure, and innovative ad formats in maximizing advertising impact.
The key highlights of the analysis done on different metrics are as follows:
- ICC T20 World Cup campaigns were a resounding success, delivering 25% higher results compared to the industry benchmark. This suggests that the campaigns resonated well with the target audience and had a significant impact on their perceptions of the brands involved.
- Brands that were active throughout the tournament saw 2 times higher uplifts compared to those that were not as active. This highlights the importance of consistent brand presence and engagement in sports events.
- The uplifts in sponsor brands were 2 times higher compared to the inventory buyers. This suggests that being a sponsor of the event provides a significant advantage in terms of brand exposure and impact.
- Brands that had a presence on CTV along with mobile saw a stronger impact compared to those that had a presence on just one platform. This highlights the importance of having a multi-platform presence in order to reach a wider audience and maximize impact.
- Brands with investments above Rs 5 crores saw the maximum impact, with 2 times higher impact in awareness and favorability. This suggests that a significant investment in advertising can result in a much larger impact.
- Campaigns that supplemented midrolls with other formats such as branded cards, billboards, squeeze-ups, etc. had 1.5 times higher impact in awareness and 2 times higher impact on favorability. This highlights the importance of complementing traditional ad formats with innovative and engaging advertising solutions.
What’s even more exciting is that Disney+ Hotstar is launching billboards on CTV, which is a high impact, premium ad inventory being the first ad placement in the CTV home feed. Both display and video billboards will be available to advertisers on Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's World Cup.
Several brands have already experienced the magic of Disney+ Hotstar’s platform. They testify that the platform has opened doors to audiences previously hard to reach. Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge, applauds Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offerings saying, "At 99Acres, we are always looking for newer ways to connect with our core audience - premium, affluent, urban, male audiences, especially those who are in the market to buy or rent a property. Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to reach our desired audiences at scale, via its CTV offering for Tata IPL 22 and India v/s Australia matches."
The sentiment is echoed by Abhijit Shah, Head - Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. He says, "Given our country's love for the sport, the recently concluded T20 WC was a key tournament for us to reach out to relevant audiences, Disney+ Hotstar further enabled us to sharply target our intended audiences via CTVs. CTV audiences are predominantly young urban adults with high disposable income, which is also our core audience."
Disney+ Hotstar has also been a perfect match for Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO of Spinny. "Our latest brand campaign - ‘Go Far, To Come Together’ is about how celebrations can bring people even closer. To amplify our message among our core audience of young, premium, digital-first audiences, we partnered with Disney+ Hotstar. Leveraging its CTV offering during the Asia Cup, we were able to drive significant awareness and purchase intent for the brand,” he stated.
In conclusion, with the cricketing season and the festive fervor all set to engulf the nation, the stage is set for brands to score big with Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering. This platform’s reach, combined with the power of CTV targeting, makes Disney+ Hotstar the ultimate ally for brands this cricket season.
JioCinema offers 11-language coverage during India’s tour of West Indies, and for free
With this offer, the reach and viewership of the bilateral series is expected to touch new heights
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 4, 2023 11:15 AM | 3 min read
After a successful IPL season, JioCinema is back with yet another exciting inning that is set to captivate the hearts of cricket fans across India. The stage is now set for the highly anticipated India tour of the West Indies, and JioCinema is ready to bring all the live action right to your screens, that too for free and in 11 languages covering a wide audience. With the commitment to providing top-notch entertainment, JioCinema has established itself as a premier streaming platform, and this upcoming bilateral series promises to be a treat for cricket enthusiasts nationwide.
The bilateral all-format tour holds immense significance, especially with the new World Test Championship cycle tipping off and the ODI World Cup on the horizon. Fans across the country seeking answers about the best team composition and the optimal batting order for the World Cup can expect their queries to be addressed during the thrilling clashes witnessed on JioCinema.
JioCinema’s decision to stream all the matches for free is a game-changer for cricket lovers, as was evidenced during TATA IPL 2023. India’s tour of the Caribbean will be brought to fans by JioCinema with high-quality live coverage, ensuring that fans can enjoy the action-packed matches according to their own viewing preferences. Additionally, JioCinema's availability in 11 languages caters to the diverse linguistic preferences of viewers across the country, making the experience even more inclusive and enjoyable. With this, the reach and viewership of the bilateral series is expected to touch new heights.
However, it's not only the fans who stand to benefit from this exciting development. Advertisers now have an opportunity to align their brands with JioCinema's newest offering. The India-West Indies tour is going to be the prime focus of cricket enthusiasts across the nation between July and August. Advertisers can leverage this captive audience to maximize their reach and engagement. The tour's timing is ideal as it coincides with various festive occasions such as Independence Day and Onam. These celebrations are known for increased consumer spending, and JioCinema's streaming platform provides advertisers with a prime opportunity to connect with potential customers during this festive fervor.
Moreover, considering the upcoming big shopping festivals during the festive season, advertisers have an even stronger reason to tap into JioCinema's streaming platform. With the aggregation of the India tour to West Indies, advertisers can capitalize on the massive viewership, thereby maximizing their marketing efforts during this crucial period.
JioCinema's decision to stream the India-West Indies limited overs cricket for free in 11 languages is a groundbreaking move that will revolutionize the way fans experience international cricket. With the bilateral series serving as a litmus test for the upcoming World Cup, cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling spectacle.
Joyville's JoyHo campaign creates sensational buzz, hooks the audience on social media
The campaign was kicked off with a video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 22, 2023 2:40 PM | 4 min read
Joyville Shapoorji Housings's innovative social media campaign for JoyHo, India's largest home-buying festival, surpasses expectations, engages potential homebuyers, and amplifies the brand's social media presence.
Joyville Shapoorji Housing, a renowned real estate developer, has taken the digital world by storm with its electrifying social media campaign for JoyHo, India's biggest home-buying festival. The objective was to create an unprecedented buzz on social platforms, ignite conversations, and surpass the previous season's success. Under the tagline "larger-than-life," Joyville orchestrated a meticulously crafted social media strategy that perfectly matched the grandeur of the festival.
Recognizing the emotional significance and anticipation associated with home ownership, Joyville cleverly weaved a simple yet powerful message into its social media posts: "Ab wait nahi joy hoga" (No more waiting, only joy). This strategic cue aimed to inspire potential homebuyers to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes during the festival. The campaign was kicked off with an intriguing video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly, which generated immense curiosity and anticipation among his followers.
In the video, Ganguly hinted at sharing significant news but paused mid-sentence, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the revelation. Within seconds, the video resumed, and Ganguly proclaimed, "Kuchh cheezon ka wait achha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedne ka wait kyun? India's biggest home-buying festival is Live toh ab wait nahi joy hoga" (Waiting doesn't feel good for certain things, so why wait to buy a home? India’s biggest home-buying festival is live, so no more waiting, get ready for celebrating). This masterstroke generated an immediate impact, setting social media ablaze with discussions and conversations across various platforms.
Sriram Mahadevan, Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable campaign, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our JoyHo social media campaign. It has truly ignited the spirit of homebuying in India, encouraging people to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and assisting individuals in creating a lifetime of joy. Join us as we continue to celebrate the joy of finding your dream home.”
Joyville's social media team played on the "wait" factor, delivering captivating content that resonated with the audience. They presented relatable scenarios such as "Khana deliver hone ka wait acha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedna ka wait kyun?" (Waiting for food delivery doesn't feel good, so why wait to buy a home?). Additionally, the team employed social-friendly abbreviations like "BRB" (be right back) and "TTYL" (talk to you later) in witty posts, striking a chord with the audience and leaving them yearning for more.
The campaign's impact extended beyond Joyville's immediate sphere as influencers joined forces to spread the word about the #JoyHo campaign like wildfire, amplifying its reach and resonance.
Harnessing the power of creativity, Joyville incorporated Apple Memojis to create delightful snackable videos featuring Mr. and Mrs. Joy, the brand's social media ambassadors. Through short comic sketches, these videos brought relatable insights about homebuying to life, eliciting laughter and encouraging potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy their dream homes. Joyville's approach was not limited to external viewers; it also engaged its internal employees through "Throwback to JoyHo" films, evoking nostalgia and building excitement for the current festival. Virtual workshops were organized for channel partners, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to ensure a unified celebration of joy.
P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “We believe in the power of creativity and innovation to connect with our audience at Joyville. The JoyHo social media campaign exemplifies our commitment to captivating narratives and engaging content. It's been an incredible journey, fueling conversations, driving digital traffic, and growing our fan base. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to influencing even more people to experience the joy of homeownership.”
The campaign's success was evident on Twitter, where the hashtag #JoyHo trended at the number one spot on India's top Twitter search trends. This accomplishment further fueled nationwide conversations and ignited a passion for the festival among users.
Joyville's JoyHo social media campaign has achieved remarkable results, reaching over 7.9 million people, and generating traffic of 14 million. These staggering numbers stand as a testament to the unwavering creativity and dedication of Joyville's marketing team.
Crafting a comprehensive strategy that left no stone unturned, Joyville's social media campaign captivated audiences, drove unprecedented traffic, and expanded the brand's customer base to new heights. As the JoyHo festival continues to unfold, Joyville Shapoorji Housing invites everyone to abandon the wait and embrace the joy of finding their dream home.
Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 attains digital reach of over 1 billion
The second edition made waves on the digital front, establishing a fresh benchmark for style-based awards in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 8, 2023 10:55 AM | 2 min read
Pinkvilla, the leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. This prestigious event brought together the biggest names from Bollywood, South Cinema, Sports, Business, and various other fields to honor their exceptional style quotient.
The star-studded affair took place on 7th April 2023 in Mumbai and proved to be an unforgettable night of style, recognition, and celebration.
The awards were graced by the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rohit Shetty, Govinda, Sania Mirza, Disha Patani, Sivakarthikeyan, Mouni Roy, Adivi Sesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Sharad Kelkar, Maniesh Paul, Shehnaaz Gill, Anupam Mittal, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sophie Choudry and many more.
The three-month-long campaign, which culminated in May end with a post-event leg, witnessed an overwhelming response from millions of fans, celebrities, and style enthusiasts alike. The results of this remarkable edition speak volumes about the impact and influence of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on the media and entertainment industry.
Pinkvilla's dedication to quality content and a captivating campaign achieved an astounding organic reach of 1.3 billion, captivating a global audience. The awards campaign generated tremendous enthusiasm among viewers, resulting in 8 million organic interactions on social media platforms.
These impressive numbers demonstrate the profound impact of the awards on the social media landscape.
Speaking about the resounding success of the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder of Pinkvilla said, "We are immensely proud of the resounding success achieved by the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. Looking ahead, our vision for the future of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the world of fashion and style. Our goal is to create a global platform that celebrates creativity, individuality, and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion.”
Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO at Pinkvilla added, “Pinkvilla continues to redefine lifestyle and entertainment genres, creating unique experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. We thank our partners, sponsors, and the entire Pinkvilla team for their unwavering support. With their collaboration and our passionate audience, upcoming editions will be even more spectacular and influential.”
The event received valuable support from renowned brands such as AJIO, ReelStar, LG Refrigerators, Kalyan Jewellers, Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading, Jovees Herbal, Eva, Butt-Chique, CavinKare Indica Easy, The Gift Studio, 98.3 Mirchi, Wizcraft, and Bright Outdoor.
Jos Alukkas shines bright with Vserv AudiencePro, achieves remarkable OTT campaign results
Jos Alukkas' OTT campaign, powered by Vserv AudiencePro, achieves exceptional engagement with a 95% Video Completion Rate & 1% CTR surpassing industry benchmarks
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 6, 2023 10:19 AM | 3 min read
During the festive season, as brands strive to captivate consumers, Akshaya Tritiya becomes a pivotal moment for jewellery brands seeking maximum engagement. Among them, Jos Alukkas, renowned for its unwavering trust and elegant craftsmanship, sought to promote its latest Subha Manglayam video commercial across multiple platforms.
The challenge on hand was to identify the most relevant audience segments across channels to promote the brand’s latest TVC. Jos Alukkas, in collaboration with DentsuX, joined hands with Vserv AudiencePro to tackle the challenge. Vserv AudiencePro is a customer intelligence and activation platform that brands use to make their marketing spends efficient across multiple channels.
Vserv AudiencePro identified the most relevant audiences for Jos Alukkas and activated the audiences on OTT platforms like Hotstar and Zee5. Leveraging the power of quality 2P segments from Vserv AudiencePro platform allowed the brand to find its niche audiences across the open internet.
By reaching the audience segments like frequent jewellery shoppers, high digital spend index users, clothing and accessories’ spenders, matrimonial service transactors, investment planning transactors and many others, Jos Alukkas successfully identified the ideal audience to ensure the TVC resonated with the right viewers.
The campaign's performance on OTT platforms was nothing short of exceptional. Hotstar, one of the leading OTT platforms, delivered an impressive 95% Video Completion Rate (VTR) for the 40-second non-skippable video cut of the TVC. This outstanding engagement rate highlighted the successful targeting strategy employed by Vserv AudiencePro, ensuring the TVC reached the intended audience effectively. Additionally, Zee5 delivered an impressive 1% Click-Through Rate (CTR), surpassing the industry benchmarks. Jos Alukkas and DentsuX trusted Vserv AudiencePro on making in-target reach on OTT campaigns and the success speaks for itself.
Sushil Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Jos Alukkas, expressed satisfaction with the campaign's outcomes and stated, "We are thrilled with the remarkable results of our collaboration with Vserv AudiencePro. Their expertise in customer intelligence and activation, combined with our captivating video creative, ensured that our TVC reached the right audience on OTT platforms. The high engagement rates on Hotstar and Zee5 are a testament to the success of our partnership."
Zeba Lakhani, Agency Spokesperson, DentsuX said, "Working closely with Jos Alukkas and Vserv AudiencePro has been a rewarding experience. The strategic targeting and churning of beautiful video creatives have played a crucial role in achieving exceptional engagement rates on OTT platforms. It's remarkable to witness how the campaign surpassed industry benchmarks, driving impactful results for Jos Alukkas."
Jefi Praveen, General Manager & Business Director at Vserv, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Jos Alukkas, stating, "We are thrilled to have collaborated with Jos Alukkas for this extraordinary OTT campaign. With a deep understanding of the southern regions, we recognize that while television remains a primary platform for larger brands due to its extensive mass reach, it is essential to consider the evolving preferences of audiences who are increasingly turning to OTT platforms. These platforms have become synonymous with television, given their substantial and growing viewership. When brands join us in leveraging our customer intelligence and activation platform for their OTT campaigns, we ensure optimal effectiveness within the campaign results. Our outstanding engagement on Hotstar and Zee5 for Jos Alukkas is a testament to the success of our precise targeting and data-driven approach, surpassing industry benchmarks."
Zee Marathi’s sensational comeback: 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' returns
The show is all set to mark its return with a game-changing element 'a special chair'
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 5, 2023 2:22 PM | 4 min read
Zee Marathi announces the comeback of one of its most popular chat show “Khupte Tithe Gupte” after a hiatus of 10 years. The much-loved show is all set to mark its return with a game-changing element: “a special chair”. Avdhoot Gupte will be seen hosting the show and astounding the guests seated in this chair by posing probing questions that are designed to unsettle them.
With a stellar lineup of celebrities, the show will feature prominent politician Raj Thackeray and versatile actor Shreyas Talpade as its inaugural guests. The show's tagline, ‘Ata Khupnaar Nahi Tochnar’ (It will not only prick but also poke you), promises an engaging experience for both guests and viewers alike.
Speaking about the comeback of the show Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer-Ad Sales, ZEEL, said “Khupte Tithe Gupte is an iconic talk show in the Marathi entertainment industry. As such, I am delighted at its return on Zee Marathi on popular demand from both viewers as well as advertisers. With a superlative line-up of celebrity guests in this season, I am confident that it will continue to earn the love of audiences and maintain its legacy as the foremost chat show in the industry. I am also extremely pleased to once again welcome Cotton King as the Presenting sponsor for Khupte Tithe Gupte, which has been associated with the show since its very 1st season.”
Talking about the show Amit Shah, Chief Cluster Officer – North, West and Premium Channels, ZEEL, said “Zee Marathi has a long-standing legacy in Maharashtra, creating IPs that resonate deeply with our viewers. We take pride in being a brand that consistently delivers impactful content offerings. We are glad to bring one of our most-watched shows “Khupte Tithe Gupte,” after a decade. The talk show stirred conversations and high engagement for the channel 10 years ago and we are overwhelmed by the immediate response being received on its return. This season has been crafted with utmost dedication, pouring our heart and soul into every aspect, be it the impressive guestlist or innovative elements like introducing the “Chair.” With this show, we aim to continue creating memorable moments for our viewers and reinforce Zee Marathi’s position as the ultimate destination for exceptional content.”
Zee Marathi has consistently delivered a well-balanced content mix earning the appreciation of sponsors. The return of this show has been met with overwhelming support from brands that stands as a testament to the program and channel's equity. With the launch of Season 3, brands have once again demonstrated their enthusiasm towards the show.
Kaushik Marathe, Director, Cotton King says, “Cotton King has been associated with Zee Marathi for the last 15 years. In fact, we started our TV campaigns with Zee Marathi. Khupte Tithe Gupte was and remains the most awaited show on Marathi TV because of its format and its host Avdhoot Gupte. The flamboyance and bindaas attitude that Avdhoot Gupte brings to the table adds a spark to the show! Cotton King was associated with the 1st season of Khupte Tithe Gupte which led to the brand growing leaps and bounds through the exposure received on this show. We hope that Khupte Tithe Gupte witnesses’ success as it is coming back after a very long time.
Dr. Gauri Kanitkar, Managing Director, Anuroop Wiwaha Sanstha, says, Anuroop and Zee Marathi have a longstanding connection that spans over a decade. Throughout this time, both brands have progressed in unison and have held a significant influence over the Marathi community. Programs such as 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' hold a special place in our hearts. The show not only provides delightful entertainment but also delves into the personal development, ideology, and transformation of the guest participant. Being associated with a show that offers meaningful content to the audience brings us great joy, and we extend our best wishes to Zee Marathi for its continued success!
As the countdown begins, "Khupte Tithe Gupte," is all set to surprise the audience with their new style every Sunday at 9 PM on Zee Marathi
Star Gold Thrills makes a smashing debut in the big league of the top 3 movie channels
The channel offers viewers a large library of English movies dubbed in Hindi, spanning various genres such as action, adventure-fantasy, animation, horror, sci-fi, and superhero movies
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 30, 2023 1:34 PM | 3 min read
Merely weeks after its launch, Star Gold Thrills - India's first ever 24x7 Hindi movie channel for dubbed International blockbusters has taken the nation by storm. It has quickly become a favorite among movie enthusiasts across the country and entered the coveted league of Top-3 TV channels in the movies genre*.
With its unique format & offering, Star Gold Thrills has solved the language barrier that kept a significant portion of the audiences away from consuming the biggest Hollywood Movies.
A recent survey revealed that a majority of TV movie audiences prefer watching Hollywood movies in Hindi, find it easier to understand, more entertaining and consider it as a fun family-bonding experience (Source – NEPA).
With the launch of Star Gold Thrills, viewers now have access to the largest library of English movies dubbed in Hindi, spanning various genres such as action, adventure-fantasy, animation, horror, sci-fi, and the biggest superhero movies of all time, including Marvel Studios’ franchises like Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Deadpool, Ant-Man along with DC franchises like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman and more. The Channel also boasts the biggest studio blockbusters from Warner Bros. Pictures such as 300: Rise of an Empire, The Matrix Reloaded and Paramount Pictures such as the Mission: Impossible series, GI Joe: Rise of the Cobra, the Indiana Jones series, Terminator: Genisys and many more.
The channel's success is evident from the fact that it has emerged as a leading player in the industry, entering the big league of Top 3 Movie Channels*. It has fortified its position as one of the most popular movie channels in the country with an impressive average weekly viewership of 117 Mn^. The channel's wide reach and popularity are a testament to its engaging content and movie selection.
Further highlighting its appeal among viewers, Star Gold Thrills viewership is composed of 57% male audiences, highest in the movie channel category*.
The channel has experienced an impressive growth of 18% weekly viewership in its fifth week since the debut week**. This growth demonstrates the channel's ability to attract and retain a growing audience base. In a short span of time, Star Gold Thrills has climbed the ranks, leaping from Rank 6 in Week 17 to an outstanding Rank 2 in Week 20 of 2023*. This remarkable rise in the industry is a testament to the channel's captivating content and strong viewership.
Looking ahead, Star Gold Thrills plans to continue appealing to viewers with an exciting slate of blockbuster Movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, Mad Max: Fury Road, Jungle Cruise, Kong: Skull Island, Shazam!, Tom and Jerry (2021) and successful franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers, The Lord of the Rings, Kung Fu Panda, Pirates of the Caribbean, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Ice Age.
The channel is committed to delivering the best of Hollywood and global cinema to its ever-growing audience and aims to further consolidate its position as the go-to destination for movie enthusiasts, providing non-stop entertainment, thrilling adventures and edge-of-the-seat cinematic moments.
Source – BARC, HSM |Universe| Wk’17-20, 2023
* Avg. Weekly AMA (Mn)
^ Avg. weekly Cum Rch (Mn)
** Source – BARC -HSM |Universe| Wk’16 & Wk’20, 2023| Avg. Weekly AMA (Mn)
Ampere & RCB spread cheers beyond cricket, celebrating sustainability with children at NGO
The event demonstrates commitment to sustainability and appeals to the values of environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers
By exchange4media Staff | May 18, 2023 10:16 PM | 1 min read
Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (“GEMPL”), and Royal Challengers Bangalore showcase their unique and purpose-driven cheer squad - the “Ampere Take Charge Squad at an interactive session with parentless children at SOS Children’s Village Bangalore.
The Ampere Take Charge Squad is a one-of-a-kind cheer squad that embodies sustainability through its attire and musical instruments made from upcycled, recycled, and scrap materials. At the event, Ampere and the cheer squad of RCB highlighted the significance of sustainability to the children, helping them understand the pivotal role the children play in healing the planet. They conducted a workshop with the children helping them build musical instruments from scrap.
The event demonstrates commitment to sustainability and appeals to the values of environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers. The Company is grateful to the organisers at the SOS Children’s Village Bangalore for facilitating the event and for their contributions to the betterment and growth of the children at their facility.
