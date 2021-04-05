TCL continues association with Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2nd consecutive year

The brand has become the official sponsor of SRH with this long-standing collaboration

TCL has announced that it will be the official sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the second consecutive year. The continued partnership for the upcoming cricketing session 2021 underlines TCL’s commitment to creating and delivering best-in-class entertainment experiences to India’s rapidly-growing customer base, while cementing its stance across the country.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “SRH has constantly demonstrated consistency through its dashing performances and gained wider traction among Cricket fans. Joining forces with them once again will help us augment our reach and popularity across India. It also allows us to reiterate our vision of promoting sports and create great cricket moments for our customers.”

Commenting on the association, K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are very excited to partner TCL for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. TCL is an eminent brand and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year.”

The brand had come on board as SRH’s official sponsor last year. It had also hosted a virtual Greet & Meet session with David Warner, Khaleel Ahmed and Manish Pandey, allowing fans to interact with these star players through interesting Q&A rounds and hence, building a greater connection with the audiences.

To strengthen its product portfolio, TCL has recently launched P725, India’s first Android 11 TV with an external camera for video calling and Healthy Smart AC Ocarina, which comeswithB.I.G Care & UVC Sterilization Pro that can remove more than 98.66% bacteria.

The brand is not only expanding its range of products but also highly motivated to engage with its audience.

