"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid. The BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion," BCCI stated.
Star Sports onboards 19 brands for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The brands are Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, has onboarded seven sponsors like Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar.
The tournament gets underway today (February 10).
The broadcaster has onboarded 19 brands for the marquee ICC tournament. All the action from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar from February 10-26th, 2023.
BCCI approves Jio’s plea to telecast IPL matches in 4K video resolution
Sports18 to broadcast IPL in 16-17 languages; set to bring in features like ‘Appointment Viewing’ to enhance consumer experience
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 2, 2023 8:23 AM | 2 min read
Jio-led Sports18 is all set to telecast IPL matches this year in 4K video resolution, to enhance the experience for its consumers.
4K video resolution is believed to be High-Definition (HD) video that has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Until 2022, the HD feed was used to telecast matches on Hotstar, the then-official digital partner for IPL.
An official announcement is likely to be made soon.
Sources said Jio had claimed it was telecasting FIFA matches in 4K but that was not end-to-end. “FIFA was a learning experience for Jio. In the last two months they have relentlessly worked on upgrading the technical front, and are expected to deliver a high-quality experience during IPL,” said a senior media planner.
During FIFA, the broadcaster even came under fire for technical glitches during the telecast of two games. However, the situation was brought under control by the finals, which garnered a huge viewership.
As per industry experts, Sports18 is believed to have spent a few hundred crores on setting up its technical team for IPL. “It has one of the biggest technical teams in India right now,” said an industry veteran.
Besides, the platform is also exploring the option of giving the feed in 16 to 17 languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Odia. “In their pitch, they have been emphasising the need to make IPL local. It should be available to everyone on their mobile headset in their chosen language.”
Another attractive feature that the online telecast is likely to add is “appointment viewing”, wherein the viewer can check the scoreboard and other graphics as and when one wishes to, instead of waiting for the broadcaster to do so.
“During a cricket match, so far, we could see the scorecards, statistics and graphics only when the broadcaster chose to flash it on the screen. However, going forward on Sports18, a viewer can simply click an icon and see the scoreboard at any point,” shared a source.
Early this month, in a move that is likely to be a game-changer for IPL this season, Sports18 announced its decision to air IPL free on the Jio app. The broadcaster also claimed that it was targeting a reach of over 500 million users. As part of its strategy to take TV head-on, the app is expected to sell its inventory, not only based on impressions but also as 10-second slots, exactly like how it is sold on TV.
BCCI announces bids for Women's Premier League title sponsorship rights
Interested parties are required to pay a fee of Rs 1 lakh
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read
After raking in Rs Rs 4670 cr in the Women's Premier League team auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now invited bids from interested entities to acquire the tournament's title sponsorship rights. The registration process will involve a fee of Rs 1 lakh exclusive of GST.
Bids are invited from both Indian and overseas entities.
"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations of the title sponsor, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till February 9, 2023. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee," read the board's official press release quoting BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
Interested parties who wish to submit the bid are required to purchase the RFP, but only those who satisfy the eligibility criteria and pass other terms and conditions are eligible to bid. "It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid.BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," said Shah.
BCCI rakes in Rs 4670 cr in Women's Premier League team auction: Jay Shah
WPL has broken the inaugural auction record of Men's IPL in 2008, tweeted Shah
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
As expected, Wednesday turned out to be another historic day in Indian women's cricket with BCCI having a windfall gain of Rs 4,600 crores by auctioning five team franchises for the first season, a higher sum compared to what men’s IPL franchises offered to the cricket body during the launch in 2008.
Adani, IndiaWin Sports, Royal Challengers, GSW- GMR cricket and Capri Global have won the bid, BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
Shah shared in a series of tweets, “Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid.”
“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.”
“The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin…”
The country's top corporates had bid aggressively for the league. Over 16 groups including IPL franchise owners, Adani group, Torrent and Haldiram were believed to be in the fray.
Given the popularity of IPL in India, the event is touted to be a big draw for all stakeholders involved.
The BCCI was reportedly expecting ₹4,000 crore gain through team auction.
It’s noteworthy that Viacom18 has won the Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for the next five years creating euphoria around the league whose first season will be held in March.
Women’s IPL franchise bids to open today
BCCI set for Rs 4,000 crore gain after raking in Rs 951 crore from media rights sale
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 7:59 AM | 1 min read
Today (Wednesday) is another historic day for Indian women's cricket as the country's top corporates are set to bid aggressively for the five Women's IPL (WIPL) teams.
The auction will be held in Mumbai.
Over 16 groups, including IPL franchises owners - Adani Group, Torrent and Haldiram - are believed to be in the fray.
The top five bidders are likely to be awarded the team rights. BCCI is expecting Rs 4,000 crore gain through team auction, sources say.
It is to be noted that Viacom18 has won the Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for the next five years, creating euphoria around the league. The first season is to be held in March.
Given the popularity of IPL in India, this event is being seen as a big draw for all stakeholders.
Women's IPL: Viacom18 bags media rights worth Rs 951 crore for 5 years
Each match has been valued at Rs 7.09 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 12:52 PM | 5 min read
Viacom18 has been awarded the Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for the next five years announced Jay Shah, the Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, in a tweet today. Each match has been valued at Rs 7.09 crore.
The rights comprise three categories - linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital) - and were sold globally, including India.
The announcement was made by Jay Shah, Secretary, the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023
Shah further said, "After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed!"
Shah said the bidding amount would have a per-match-value of Rs 7.09 crore (USD 866,000 approx.) over five years.
The men's IPL, in comparison, fetched a five-year deal of Rs 48,390.5 crore (USD 6.2 billion approx. at the time) in June last year with a per-match-value of INR 58 crore (USD 7.43 million approx.).
Women's media rights did not have a base price unlike the men's. Over 22 matches will be played in the tournament that is set to be launched in March this year.
Broadcast heavyweights snapped up five-year media rights for the men’s IPL for a steep ₹48,390. Disney Star acquired the rights to broadcast men’s IPL in the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 Cr ($3.02 Bn) for 2023-27 and Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of INR 20,500 Cr ($2.57 Bn).
The men's rights were split across multiple categories and regions.
BCCI President Roger Binny said: “I would like to congratulate Viacom18 for bagging the media rights for Women’s IPL for the period of 5 years. Women’s cricket has been on the up since a few years and the recently concluded bilateral series against Australia is a great testament to how popular women’s cricket has become in India. It was only apt to get our own women’s T20 league and give the fans more of women’s cricket. I would also like to congratulate the BCCI leadership and its workforce for a successful media rights process and wish them the very best for the first edition of the Women’s IPL.”
BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said, “I am really thrilled that we have had such an encouraging response for a league that will revolutionise women’s cricket not just in India but across the globe. This is a commitment I had made to the Board and our women cricketers and today we have taken one big leap. The broadcasters play a key role in taking the game to a wider audience and their active interest in the league is a clear indication that the Women’s Indian Premier League is headed in the right direction. The per-match valuation of Rs 7.09 crore is something that has never previously been registered for a women’s game. I congratulate Viacom18 for securing both the TV and digital rights with a combined bid of Rs 951 crore and welcome them on Board. The journey has well and truly started and we will take another major step this month when the five franchises are announced.
Chairman, IPL Governing Council, Arun Singh Dhumal said: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Viacom18 as our official digital and television broadcaster for women’s IPL. Viacom18 has committed INR 951 crores, which is a per-match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023-27).
The faith of all our bidders for this process also testifies that they see value in investing in this property which will only be growing with each passing year. Women’s cricket has shown immense growth in the past few years and our own T20 league, it only solidifies our approach towards women’s cricket and the potential it has for growth in India. I would once again like to congratulate Viacom18 and would also like to thank all our bidders for supporting and showing faith in our prospects.”
Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said: "I'm truly glad to witness a new dawn in women's cricket today. The Women's IPL would elevate the stature of women's cricket across the globe and would groom talents at the grassroots level. Congratulations to Viacom18 for winning the media rights for Women’s IPL 2023-27. We hope to witness phenomenal enthusiasm and support from cricket audiences worldwide."
BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar said, “I congratulate and thank Viacom18 for their record bid and faith in the league. With a consolidated bid of INR 951 crore they have won both the TV as well as digital rights. These are record numbers for a women’s tournament and signal to a promising start to Women’s IPL. I am confident that the tournament will prove to be a game-changer and that the popularity of women’s cricket will soar further. A lot of work is being done behind the scenes and the first season of this unique tournament will truly be memorable.”
Jio to stream IPL for free in 11 regional languages
The app is expected to sell inventory, not only on impressions but also as 10-second slots, the way it is sold on TV
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jan 10, 2023 8:21 AM | 2 min read
In a move that is likely to be a game-changer for IPL this season, Sports18 is believed to have decided to air IPL free on the Jio app, taking its reach to over 500 million users. As part of its strategy to take TV head-on, the app is expected to sell its inventory, not only on impressions but also as 10-second slots, exactly like how it is sold on TV.
Sources in the industry claimed the pitch by Sports18 is concentrated around four points. Unlike Disney+ Hotstar, the matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
Coming to the pricing, Sports18 is believed to have marginally slashed its rates to attract diverse advertisers. “They are playing on reach and mass. They claim to reach 500+ million subscribers and no match is behind any paywall. They want to connect with newer advertisers who have always aspired to be associated with IPL but did not have the means. Also, the legacy brands will nevertheless continue their association,” said a senior media planner.
Echoing the views, another senior media expert said: “They may just start with a lower slab and later increase the rates depending upon the response they may get going forward. It’s always smart to play the mass game,” he added.
The digital player is also believed to be banking on the growth of connected TV. “Most people, particularly in the cities, have smart TVs and may prefer installing the Jio app over investing in a package. Hence, this will bring you IPL for free on your big screen as well," the expert noted.
Sports18, when contacted for comments, neither accepted nor denied the claims.
Early last year, Viacom18 (Sports18) bagged the IPL digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for a whopping sum of Rs 20,500 crore, which amounts to Rs 50 crore per match.
“They have a huge sum to recover and so they are looking at different possible ways to sell their game. Being the debutant in the domain they want to play safe yet aggressive,” said another senior industry player.
Women's IPL: Media rights auction on Jan 16
Broadcasters like Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE and Viacom18 are reportedly in the fray for the rights
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
The media rights auction for the highly anticipated Women's IPL will be held on January 16, as opposed to January 12 as reported before.
The auction will see participation from big broadcasters such as Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE and Viacom18who will reportedly submit their bids on the said date. The bidding will reportedly be a closed process with the best bidder bagging the rights.
The country has been waiting with bated breath for the inaugural edition of the tournament to be held in March 2023. Given the popularity of women's cricket in India, the event is touted to be a big draw for all stakeholders involved, especially for broadcasters.'
e4m previously reported that the cricket board is expecting to earn Rs 8-10 crore per match and around Rs 160-200 crore from the 20 matches in the tournament, from media rights, sources closed to the development told e4m. BCCI is set to earn about Rs 107 crore per match in the men’s IPL from 2023 onwards.
