Seagram’s Royal Stag partner with Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will collaborate with Seagram’s Royal Stag for the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

“Royal Stag is delighted to be the Official Partner of the Delhi Capitals for many reasons: It is a team that is led by India’s talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. What’s more, both the captain and the team are a perfect blend of youthful exuberance and the wisdom of experience. No wonder then, that the team’s passion, flamboyance, and expertise synergize with the brand philosophy of Royal Stag – ‘It’s Your Life. Live it Large.’’, the company said.

“Cricket has always been central to Royal Stag’s brand communication. With this association for IPL 2022, Royal Stag is poised to further bolster its engagement with cricket lovers across the country and cement its loyalty towards the game via sustained engagement with fans throughout the season,” they added.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said “IPL ensures that millions of men and women remain glued to the telecast across almost two months, living the highs and lows of their favourite teams. Delhi Capitals is a superb blend of international and Indian stars, and their brand of cricket is a heady cocktail of natural talent and astute strategy. We are very excited to partner with Delhi Capitals for the forthcoming IPL season. With young cricketing star Rishabh Pant captaining the ship for Delhi Capitals, we know we will get the attention of millennials towards our brand. Cricket being one of India’s biggest passions, we wanted to use the platform of T20 to connect with our consumers using the cultures of Delhi and ethos of the team Delhi capitals.”

Dhiraj Malhotra, Executive Director, Delhi Capitals said: “Our partnership with Royal Stag for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League is definitely going to be one of our big highlights, barring the sixes our players hit, of course! For us at Delhi Capitals, it’s important to associate with brands that value the sport and understand the emotions attached with it. Royal Stag stands for all of that, and I am confident this will be a successful partnership for both of us, as we look ahead to a splendid season of cricket.”

Shane Watson, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals also added, “From the first time I came to India in 2000, I have always known that Royal Stag has been associated with cricket. The brand has always had a deep relationship with cricket. It's always in the front in any tournament that I have played. I think it’s going to be a great partnership between Delhi Capitals and Royal Stag.”

