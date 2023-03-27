Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador JioCinema

As part of the association, Tendulkar has also starred in the promo for JioCinema ahead of IPL 2023

JioCinema has announced cricket’s biggest icon and IPL winner Sachin Tendulkar as their Brand Ambassador. Tendulkar will reinforce JioCinema’s efforts to make sports viewing synonymous with digital.

One of the most worshipped cricketers to have ever set foot on the 22 yards, Tendulkar opens his new innings with JioCinema in a film where he calls for fans to watch IPL only on JioCinema. In addition, the former Mumbai Indians icon and captain will participate in several initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and various social media platforms.

Speaking about the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said – “Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption.”

“Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket and one of those rarest of rare cricketers who have been part of the rapidly changing face of cricket for over three decades,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are thrilled to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital.”

The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. In addition, JioCinema will offer 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature for over 700mn+ internet users through the 2023 edition of TATA IPL.

JioCinema, now available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the Women’s Premier League matches in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

