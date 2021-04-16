R Ashwin to host live show on Glance

As India’s mega cricketing extravaganza Indian Premier League gets into full swing this year, Glance has partnered with celebrated spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin to livestream special shows and original video content, throughout the tournament. cricket enthusiasts will be able to watch exclusive live videos from some of their favourite celebs, exclusively on Glance. Other than the cricket all-rounder, several 'Live Jockeys’ (LJs) will also go live on Glance with exclusive cricket related content.



“We are excited to bring on board brilliant personalities like R Ashwin popular RJs to livestream their exclusive, original content on Glance. With this partnership, we look forward to delivering to our users the best cricket-related content and experience this IPL season,” said Bikash Chowdhury, Vice President - Marketing at Glance.



During the course of the tournament, R Ashwin will go live on Glance and directly interact with the platform’s users. He is also slated to host multiple interactive shows on Glance, including ‘The Sicilian Defense’, ‘Rapid Fire Round’, and ‘My Dear Fans’. In the ‘The Sicilian Defense’ session, Ashwin will analyze important tactics that might be used by captains of different teams, while the cricket all-rounder will test the knowledge of the users about the match during the ‘Rapid Fire’ quiz sessions. During the ‘My Dear Fans’ show, Glance users will get exclusive opportunity to directly interact with Ashwin as he answers questions from fans during these sessions.



Glance and its short video sharing platform Roposo recently signed up with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, to deliver the latest cricket content to their users.



As smartphone users increasingly shift towards digital platforms for content consumption, mobile ‘lock screen’ has emerged as one of the key mediums for content consumption in the country. As per a recent report by Glance, cricket-related content has been one the most consumed categories on the lock screen, accounting for almost 60% of the overall sports content consumed on Glance in 2020.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)