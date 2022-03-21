Mumbai Indians welcomes rivals with ‘Khelo Dil Khol Ke’ hoardings

The huge hoardings have been put up across the city

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 26 and the excitement of cricket players and crores of cricket fans has increased further, thanks to the addition of two new teams and the shuffling of players following the IPL mega auction.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) has gone a step ahead by putting up huge hoardings across Mumbai, welcoming other IPL teams to the city.

The huge hoardings display catchy captions like “Welcome Delhi Capitals...Khelo Dilli Dil Khol Ke” and “Welcome Lucknow Super Giants…Khel Nawabi Dil Khol Ke'', wishing each rival team separately to play their best game.

IPL 2022 league matches will be held across four venues in India this season – Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai) and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune).

