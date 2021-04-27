MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh the most recalled brand ambassadors for IPL 2021: IIHB

The latest IPL report by IIHB also noted that Rahul Dravid's association with CRED was more recalled by the respondents than Jackie Shroff's or Kumar Sanu's

The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) led by Dr Sandeep Goyal has released its latest findings on how celebs and brands are faring with respect to India's mega sporting event Indian Premier League. The IIHB research team polled 879 respondents between 18 and 35 years of age, across India.

MS Dhoni and Ranveer Singh were the most recalled brand ambassadors for IPL 2021. Dream11 was the most spontaneously recalled brand in this year's IIHB survey, which possibly buoyed MS Dhoni's recall as a celeb. He had a CELEBAR score of 87%, up from 82% last IPL. " His spontaneous recall was an unusually high 82%. His association with Dream 11 was also very constant at 79% from the last edition. He got 9% association with IPL/Star TV, 8% brand association with Indigo Paints, 6% with Orient Fans for Orient Fans and Livfast Solar. 2% recall came from SunFeast Yippee. So, most of Dhoni’s brand goodness got hijacked by Dream 11, much like last year," read the report.

Ranveer Singh came second on recall with a CELEBAR score of 86, almost equal to that of MS Dhoni. "His association was more democratically spread with Jio Fiber at 56%, JD Mart at 48%, My11Circle at 22% and Bingo at 18%. Names of some other brands were mentioned by respondents but these were filtered out as they were not part of the IPL broadcast," said the report.

According to IIHB findings, both celebs benefitted from their brands spending a disproportionately large amount of media monies that made them more visible than other celebs. It also noted that despite heavy media spends last year, Shah Rukh Khan still lagged the recall of Byju’s the brand he endorsed. "The celebrity brand has to hold his own even when media dollars are positively stacked in favour," it noted.

Virat Kohli saw a significant dip in recall with a CELEBAR score of 45, gained mostly from his association with MRF tyres. Among the Khans, only Salman Khan stayed in the top list with a CELEBAR score of 38%.

Seventeen per cent of respondents spontaneously recalled Rahul Dravid's association with CRED ad, but only 2% could recollect that Jackie Shroff and Kumar Sanu were also a part of the campaign.

The report also noted that in the first 10 days of IPL, there were little to no ads with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and cricketers Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul or Hardik Pandya. "...media weightages behind those ads were too insignificant to be noticed by viewers. In the case of the cricketers association with endorsed brands was invariably mistaken," it noted.

While Mutual Funds (AMFI) ads had 22% recall, most respondents confused the protagonists, with the most attributing the messaging to Dhoni and Kohli, the report pointed out.

The respondents of the study couldn't remember the current creatives of Dream11 and the only connect with MS Dhoni remained unambiguous.

Among the brands, Boat and Colgate were most recalled on team caps while Myntra was the most recalled brand on a team jersey. Dubai Expo 2020 was the next most remembered.

The IIHB research team also saw 84% positive correlation between high media weights and high brand recall, as well as high celebrity recall. "The positive correlation between high media weights and high recall existed even where celebrity endorsers were not involved, at an equally high 86%," read the report.

Brands without celebs that still topped the recall charts were Phone Pe (32%), Byju’s (31%), Vivo (22%), One Plus (21%), Groww (20%), Upstox (20%), Kia (19%), MPL (18%), Bisleri (11%), PharmEasy (11%), Thums Up(9%), Coca Cola (6%), Renault Kiger (6%), Tata Safari (6%), Skoda (3%), Ajio (3%), Dark Fantasy (2%), LikedIn (2%), Raymond (2%) and Tuborg (1%).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)