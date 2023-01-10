#e4mexclusive: Jio to stream IPL for free in 11 regional languages
The app is expected to sell inventory, not on impressions but as 10-second slots, the way it is sold on TV
In a move that is likely to be a game-changer for IPL this season, Sports18 is believed to have decided to air IPL free on the Jio app, taking its reach to over 500 million users. As part of its strategy to take TV head-on, the app is expected to sell its inventory, not on impressions but as 10-second slots exactly like how it is sold on TV.
Sources in the industry claimed the pitch by Sports18 is concentrated around four points. Unlike Disney+ Hotstar, the matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
Coming to the pricing, Sports18 is believed to have marginally slashed its rates to attract diverse advertisers. “They are playing on reach and mass. They claim to reach 500+ million subscribers and no match is behind any paywall. They want to connect with newer advertisers who have always aspired to be associated with IPL but did not have the means. Also, the legacy brands will nevertheless continue their association,” said a senior media planner.
Echoing the views, another senior media expert said: “They may just start with a lower slab and later increase the rates depending upon the response they may get going forward. It’s always smart to play the mass game,” he added.
The digital player is also believed to be banking on the growth of connected TV. “Most people, particularly in the cities, have smart TVs and may prefer installing the Jio app over investing in a package. Hence, this will bring you IPL for free on your big screen as well," the expert noted.
Sports18, when contacted for comments, neither accepted nor denied the claims.
Early last year, Viacom18 (Sports18) bagged the IPL digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for a whopping sum of Rs 20,500 crore, which amounts to Rs 50 crore per match.
“They have a huge sum to recover and so they are looking at different possible ways to sell their game. Being the debutant in the domain they want to play safe yet aggressive,” said another senior industry player.
IPL a 'decacorn' after crossing $10 billion valuation in 2022: Report
The value of the IPL ecosystem has grown 75% in dollar terms since 2020, D and P Advisory's 'Beyond 22 Yards' report
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 8:40 AM | 4 min read
D and P Advisory announced the launch of a valuation report on one of the largest sporting events in the world- the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2022. The report titled “Beyond 22 Yards” highlights that the value of the IPL Ecosystem registered a 75% growth since 2020, and now stands at USD 10.9 billion. In 2020, the IPL was valued at USD 6.2 billion. This valuation makes IPL a Decacorn (a business with a value of more than USD 10.0 billion) within 15 years of inception. The IPL Ecosystem represents the value generated by the IPL as a business.
A landmark event this time was the auction of the IPL media rights for 2023 to 2027. For the first time, media rights were spread among different broadcasters, breaking the monopoly of one company. The league has sold media rights at USD 6.2 billion, registering a three-fold jump compared to the previous 5-year cycle in 2017. Additionally, the tournament in 2022 also registered a record-breaking combined viewership of 426 million on television and OTT platforms.
With two new teams (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow SuperGiants) getting bought last year at a combined staggering value of USD 1.6 billion, the average price tag of a team has seen a whopping 16-fold jump from its inception. These two factors were instrumental in boosting the valuation of IPL to become a Decacorn and the second-largest sporting league (on a per-match basis from broadcasting fees) globally.
To add to the momentum, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the launch of the Women’s Indian Premier League with a base price for a franchise at INR 400 crores (USD 50 million). This price is higher than most other cricket leagues globally and will add immense value to the overall IPL Ecosystem.
However, on a broader scale, IPL is significantly behind in terms of ad rates, when compared with some of the other global sporting leagues. For example, a 10-second slot for an ad during IPL 2022 cost nearly USD 20,000; whereas, the ad rates for the same time slots at National Football League, English Premier League and Major League Baseball were over USD 1,00,000. Drawing this comparison, the report mentions how IPL has a lot more space to grow in the future provided broadcasters are able to monetise the content well.
On the launch, Santosh N, Managing Partner, D and P Advisory says, “Since its launch in 2008, IPL has reimagined the nation’s cricket competition. IPL 2022 witnessed some major milestones and captivating games throughout the season. The renewed media rights deal was a major contributor towards a substantial jump in value for a relatively young league like IPL. These observations are an assurance of the fact that the IPL will continue to revolutionise the game of cricket and will be etched in the hearts of millions of fans for years to come.”
The report goes on to say that the IPL team owners are looking to replicate the multi-club ownership model as part of their long-term strategy. For example- The Knight Riders Group owning the right to Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, and a franchisee of the UAE T20. It also has plans to build cricket stadiums in Los Angeles, USA, in partnership with the Major League cricket. Reliance Industries, the owners of Mumbai Indians, recently unveiled two new franchises in UAE’s International League T20 and Cricket South Africa T20 League.
Furthermore, with BCCI having forged and locked in new broadcasting deals for the next five years, the report foresees a more stable phase in terms of the value of the IPL Ecosystem. “The value appreciation may not be as fast as seen in the earlier years”, it states.
The report also states that digital rights being sold separately from TV rights would result in greater engagement on digital platforms. Further, the impending introduction of 5G services, greater penetration of the internet and increased smartphone usage will add to the rise in viewership.
The report concluded by stating that for these growth trajectories to maintain their momentum, all teams need to continue broadening their footprint, forming relationships, and generating revenue opportunities in different markets. Ultimately, apart from the love for cricket that viewers have, much of cricket’s future depends on ensuring quality; not just for the fans, but also to attract sponsors and broadcasters, the latter of which has become vital for the game’s financial health.
Women’s IPL: Better to sell media rights before franchise auction, says IPL Chairman
BCCI has not set any base price for the Women's IPL rights
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 10:17 AM | 1 min read
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has said that selling media rights for Women's IPL before conducting the auction for franchises will help prospective team buyers get a better perspective of the possible revenue, media networks have said.
The BCCI has not set any base price for the Women's IPL rights and is waiting for the markets to set the price, Dhumal was quoted as saying.
BCCI is expected to earn about Rs 107 crore per match in the men’s IPL from 2023 onwards.
Click here for our earlier report.
BCCI invites tender for media rights to Women’s IPL 2023-2027
As per reports, the inaugural edition of Women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3 to 26
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the release of 'Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027’.
The IPL Governing Council has invited bids to acquire the media eights for Women’s IPL through a tender process.
The Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022, a communication by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, says.
According to reports, the inaugural edition of women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3 to 26, 2023.
IPL rights: JM Financial gives thumbs up to media bids, expects bidders to break even
The JM Financial report says IPL ad rates on TV for a 10-sec spot will go from Rs 15.7L to Rs 18.2L in 2027. For Voot, no. of incremental subscribers expected to jump from 25 mn in ’23 to 70 mn in ’27
By Javed Farooqui | Sep 23, 2022 7:49 AM | 4 min read
Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights got sold for an eye-popping Rs 48,390 crore in an open auction, questions have been raised over the viability of the bids. Is there a method to this madness – this is an oft-repeated question ever since Disney Star and Viacom18 acquired the IPL TV and digital rights, respectively, by committing a massive sum of money.
New research by JM Financial attempts to throw light on the level of monetisation that both the rights owners - Disney Star and Viacom18 - can achieve over the next five years. The report states that the IPL TV rights owner Disney Star can expect to make profits from the third year (2025) while the digital rights winner Viacom18 will have to wait till the fifth year (2027) to ring in the profits.
The report estimates that Star India’s IPL-driven ad revenue (live + repeat) can grow from Rs 4100 crore in 2023 to Rs 6100 crore in 2027, at a CAGR of 10%. The ad revenue growth will be driven by a 6% volume CAGR (number of matches going up from 74 to 94) and a 4% pricing CAGR. Disney Star is estimated to garner over Rs 25,000 crore in ad revenue to break even on its IPL investment.
A typical IPL match has 325 ad spots and the total ad inventory will increase as the number of matches increases from 74 in 2023 and 2024 to 84 matches in 2025 and 2026 and 94 matches in 2027. The report projects that the IPL ad rates on TV will jump from Rs 15.7 lakh per 10-second spot to Rs 18.2 lakh per 10-second spot in 2027.
"At an annual media rights cost of Rs 47.15 bn (5-year rights cost at Rs 23.6bn), Star India can break even in 2025, the third year of the current cycle," the report said. The stock broking and investment firm noted that it has not assumed any incremental subscription revenue for Star India as they are the incumbent broadcaster for IPL.
On Viacom18, the report stated that IPL will catapult the network's streaming platform Voot to the top of the heap in the OTT pecking order. Voot, it added, will also benefit from Reliance’s parentage as it can ride on Jio’s 400 million strong telecom user base. For Voot, the number of incremental subscribers due to IPL is expected to jump from 25 million in 2023 to 70 million in 2027. The platform's ARPU for IPL could rise from Rs 198 in 2023 to Rs 435 in 2027.
The report estimates the cost per mile (CPM) rates for mid-roll ads will remain at Rs 200 for all five years of the rights cycle with per match ad revenue expected to increase from Rs 5.1 crore in 2023 to Rs 14.3 crore in 2027. The CPM rates for pre-roll ads are projected to increase from Rs 180 to Rs 229 in the fifth year. The ad revenue per match for pre-roll ads is expected to grow from Rs 3.6 crore to Rs 11 crore in the final year.
The report has projected that Voot’s Monthly Active Users (MAU) can reach 400 million by 2027 (up from Disney+ Hotstar’s 300 million MAU), thanks to IPL. Further, the platform is expected to garner ad revenue of Rs 2160 crore and subscription revenue of Rs 3000 crore by 2027 from IPL alone, which is more than the average annual licence fee pay out of Rs 4100 crore.
Over the five-year period, Voot is projected to collect ad revenue of Rs 6800 crore and subscription revenue of Rs 8470 crore. This, the report said, translates to cumulative revenue of over Rs 15,000 crore from the IPL, thereby falling short of the media rights value it has paid on a cumulative basis. That said, the knock-on effect of IPL should help it recoup the media rights’ investment, the report added.
The firm stated that IPL accounts for over 60% of cricket’s AdEx and 5% of India’s overall AdEx. The 3x increase in the price of IPL’s recently auctioned media rights suggests IPL’s share in India’s AdEx is likely to increase substantially in the coming years, it noted.
It also pointed out that the IPL ad revenue grew significantly despite significant participation from the country’s largest advertising industry (FMCG) and despite being held in a traditionally soft first quarter (non-festive season) speaks volumes about the immense AdEx potential of the league.
IPL, the report said, also acts as a natural user acquisition funnel for video streaming platforms, sports portals (ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz, etc.), and cricket-based fantasy sports apps (Dream11, My11Circle, etc.). The user base in the entire sports and related media ecosystem swells during the IPL season.
"A BARC-Nielsen report estimates that the active user base of Disney+Hotstar (OTT platform that streamed IPL 2020), sports news portals/apps, and fantasy sports platforms nearly doubled in the first week of IPL 2020 versus a week before, indicating the strong pull that the league wields. Conversely, consumption of other media and entertainment segments goes down," the report said.
'IPL will provide strong entry point for consumers to come to Viacom18’s digital platform'
The league will play a pivotal role in helping establish it as India’s leading digital media, entertainment, and sports destination, said Network18 has said in its Q1 FY23 earnings release
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2022 5:28 PM | 3 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the highest reach sports property in the country and will provide a strong entry point for consumers to come to Viacom18’s digital platform, Network18 has said in its Q1 FY23 earnings release.
"It will play a pivotal role in helping establish it as India’s leading digital media, entertainment, and sports destination," the company added.
Viacom18 recently acquired the exclusive digital streaming rights of the IPL for the Indian sub-continent for the next 5 seasons (2023-2027) for Rs. 23,757.5 crore. It also won the rights for 3 out of 5 international territories, which include major cricketing nations like South Africa, Australia, and the UK, for Rs. 594.5 crore.
“With rights to a slew of diverse sports properties like football (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1), basketball (NBA), badminton, and tennis already acquired, Viacom18 is building one of the largest sporting destinations in the country, offering a compelling proposition for the core and casual sports fans,” the company said.
“Viacom18, while continuing to strengthen its broadcasting vertical, is building a digital platform of the future, to provide a best-in-class product, and user experience to the fast-growing Indian digital audience. The platform will utilize a combination of exciting sports action and captivating entertainment content across Hindi and regional languages, to build a winning consumer value offering,” they said.
During the quarter, Viacom18 increased its investments across content categories, in order to grow its share of TV viewership and to expand its growth businesses – Digital and Sports. As Viacom18 scales up its presence in sports and digital segments, content investments are expected to continue to increase going forward.
The TV network ramped up its programming with 2 new weekday slots and 1 additional impact show in Hindi, along with increased spending on movie channels and regional markets. It also stepped up its digital content offering with 9 new shows/movies that were launched on the digital platform this quarter compared to none last year, and sports-related costs added to the investments.
Marketing spending also grew significantly for the launch of new shows (TV and Digital) and to promote the 3 sports channels launched during the quarter.
The company noted that the revenue grew amidst a challenging advertising environment, but increased investments impacted profitability. "A high inflation environment posed a challenge for advertising growth, with total TV ad inventory (excluding sports) being flat on a YoY basis, despite the base quarter being impacted by pandemic," it stated.
Network18 Group revenue grew by 10%, driven by the growth in Entertainment and Digital News businesses, whose revenues grew 13% YoY and 24% YoY, respectively.
The entertainment business delivered robust growth in advertising revenues, despite the drop in Colors Rishtey revenue after it went off DD FreeDish (also impacting the margins directly). The ad revenue, adjusting for the impact of Colors Rishtey, grew in the high-teens, partly aided by the impact of the pandemic in the base quarter.
TV News ad revenue was flattish YoY, with branded content-led monetisation compensating for the loss of state elections-linked revenue last year. The network also optimized inventory.
IPL media rights: Will the split make monetisation tougher?
The fact that only a handful of advertisers can afford to spend on the IPL will also make the going difficult for the rights owners
By Javed Farooqui | Jul 15, 2022 8:33 AM | 9 min read
After having a five-year run as an exclusive media rights owner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Disney Star India will have to remain content with airing the tournament’s matches on its sports channels as Viacom18 has wrested the digital rights for the next five years (2023-27).
Experts feel that the split in TV and digital rights of the IPL for the Indian sub-continent has major ramifications on how the two parties go about monetising the property in the next cycle. Not only have the media rights got split between two players, but the digital rights value of IPL has also overtaken that of TV.
Viacom18 has paid Rs 23,758 crore to become the exclusive home of IPL on digital. Disney Star India has retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore. Both Disney and Viacom18 will now have the daunting task of monetising the huge bets that they have made on IPL.
Most experts feel that both the rights owners have their tasks cut out due to the stiff per-match fee that they have to pay. However, some experts believe that the shift in eyeballs and ad dollars to digital will mean that Disney Star will have to work much harder in the face of competition from Viacom18/Jio.
That said, IPL has an established advertising revenue stream on TV which is also the go-to medium for brand building. It also adds to the distribution muscle of the broadcast rights holder. Disney Star will look to build on its successful monetisation strategy for TV while Viacom18 will be banking heavily on the enviable reach of Jio.
If estimates provided by industry sources are to be believed, the ad revenue earned by Star Sports from IPL has almost doubled from Rs 1800 crore in 2018 to reach a high of Rs 3500 crore in 2022. In contrast, Disney+ Hotstar’s ad revenue from IPL jumped from Rs 300 crore in 2018 to an estimated Rs 800-1,000 crore in 2022. This implies an ad revenue growth of 2.5 to 3 times albeit on a lower base.
Disney Star vs Viacom18: Who will win the monetisation game?
Kurate Digital Consulting Senior Partner Uday Sodhi believes that the going will be tough for TV compared to digital. “It's possible that the split will create challenges for media agencies and brands. Over the last few years, we have seen that Hotstar and Star Sports were selling ad spots separately. While some advertisers are common, many advertisers are unique to either medium. TV will suffer more on monetization over a 4-5 year period,” he stated.
While concurring with Sodhi, ITW Consulting MD Bhairav Shanth said both entities may define Return on Investment (ROI) differently. He also feels that the fight for eyeballs and revenue between Disney Star and Viacom18 for IPL augurs well for consumers.
“Star may be looking to maximise profitability, and even at the price they paid, they have the sales network, the national and regional reach, and the experience to be able to do that. Besides, for Viacom18, the ROI may be defined in terms of growth. Crucially, competition is usually better for consumers so we can expect a better product (in terms of the IPL broadcast), which is a win-win,” he noted.
While digital has overtaken TV in terms of value, the same might not be true when it comes to monetisation since the latter has a mature revenue model. However, the biggest factor that might work in favour of Viacom18 is the fact that it can bank upon Reliance Jio to monetise the IPL rights. Jio is India’s leading telecom operator with over 400 million customers.
“I believe that digital is the media to own and invest in. Revenue opportunities will lag and are not as mature as TV but the medium of the future is digital,” asserts Sodhi. “Jio as a telecom company and Viacom18 as a media company is a great combination to ensure monetisation is maximised. It will positively impact both the brands and adoption.”
Shanth noted that there is a major difference in how the different platforms monetise their viewers. While TV ads are sold on a spot basis, digital ads are sold on the basis of impressions.
“Just as the IPL has maximised its media value by unbundling packages, digital broadcasters unbundle their viewers. This allows them to cut and splice the viewers and target specific groups, thus getting more value from every one of them than possible before when it had to be one size fits all. Also, OTT viewers as a proportion of the total are just going up, and revenues will come from both SVOD (subscriber video on demand) and AVOD (advertising video on demand) models,” he said.
Sports and Live Media Entertainment Chairman Atul Pande, who earlier served as the CEO of Ten Sports, believes that subscription revenue will be an important component of Viacom18’s strategy to monetise IPL digital rights.
“For this bid to make sense, Viacom18 will have to generate Rs 15-18K crore revenue on subscription over 5 years, which is Rs 3.6k crore a year which on Rs 1000 a year of sub revenues allocated to IPL is 36 million subscribers, which is 80% more than the current Hotstar number (20 million subs),” Pande said.
He also noted that IPL digital rights will provide an edge to Reliance Jio vis-à-vis rival telcos. “I think the other play will be that they will significantly increase penetration through Jio, where they have 230 million subs, and can effectively block the other two operators from the current telco deals (which are Rs 12-15 per pop) or take up pricing significantly. This is also a strategic play for Murdoch / Reliance and I think they could have gone higher. I think they should not lose money on this.”
Both Sodhi and Shanth believe that IPL will help Viacom18’s OTT platform Voot to bring the next 100 million users to their platform. “Voot, if it becomes the destination for IPL, will become the largest OTT platform in the next couple of years,” Sodhi said.
“Viacom18 don’t actually have any live cricket on their platform at the moment. This means that they can leverage their IPL rights to promote their relatively new platform Voot. And while they may not make it all back via subscriptions or ad revenue, the remaining cost they can absorb as programming costs. Their longer game might be to tap into the next 100m users for not just the IPL, but making them part of their ecosystem (Apple-style!),” Shanth averred.
Challenges galore for TV and digital rights owners
Triplecom Media iTap Founder-CEO Kunal Dasgupta said that the number of concurrent viewers for IPL on digital is already rivaling TV. He believes that Viacom18’s bid for digital rights proves the point that eyeballs are shifting to digital. In his view, TV will have a tough time despite the fact that it has a strong revenue stream.
“Since Viacom18 is backed by Jio they can offer a lot of freebies. I won't be surprised if digital viewing for IPL goes up to 50 million concurrent viewers in the coming years. If this happens, then the TV will not be able to compete with digital which will lead to a drop in TV ad rates. The challenge is more for TV than for digital because the latter is on the upswing,” he stated.
Dasgupta also feels that IPL monetisation will be driven by advertising because Jio will focus on expanding the reach of IPL. Soon after winning the IPL digital rights, Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj, in an internal email to employees, asserted that the company backed by Jio’s massive reach will aim to take the property to every nook and corner of the country. He also stated that Viacom18 will provide a wider reach and sharper targeting options to advertisers.
According to a top-level official with a leading OTT platform, the going will be tough for Disney Star. However it won’t be easy for Viacom18 either. He feels Disney Star has the advantage that it doesn’t need to invest much in the IPL over and above what it will be paying the BCCI every year for the TV rights since it has the studio and production infrastructure in place.
He added that Viacom18, on the other hand, will have to make additional investments in building a strong video streaming platform that is capable of handling millions of concurrent users. Disney+ Hotstar had built a strong tech stack to offer a seamless viewing experience to cricket fans.
“Viacom18 will need to invest in infrastructure which will be over and above what they will be paying for securing the rights. However, building a stable streaming platform takes a lot of time. Even after considering 5G roll-out, growth in smartphone users, and increasing CTV penetration, it will be tough for them to recover the investments in IPL,” he stated.
The fact that only a handful of advertisers can afford to advertise on the IPL will also make the going tough for IPL rights owners. “New-age tech businesses who have emerged as key advertisers on IPL are facing their own challenges due to funding crunch. Here again, digital might have an edge over TV since new-age brands identify digital as a natural medium to acquire new customers,” the executive stated.
He also noted that the digital rights holders will have an uphill task since they will have to maintain a fine balance between subscription and advertising revenues. “If they go aggressively after subscription, the reach of IPL will take a hit. However, if they take the ad-supported model route then their subscription revenue will take a hit,” he added.
That said, the executive pointed out that the IPL brings strategic value to Reliance Jio since the telco can use it to acquire new customers and reduce churn by retaining existing ones.
“IPL will help Jio to bring 100 million new users to its ecosystem of apps across categories like OTT, telecom, e-commerce, and so on. The data and insights from these new users can be combined with the existing data that sits on various other apps and services of Jio. With all this data, Jio will be in a position to create a marketplace like Google Ad Network and offer targeted advertising to brands,” he pointed out.
IPL ad rates likely to soar: Are advertisers ready to loosen their purse strings?
Ad rates for the upcoming IPL season are expected to be double, according to experts. Also, since the entry cost will be high, casual spot buy may have to go away
By Sonam Saini | Jul 5, 2022 8:14 AM | 4 min read
Disney Star India recently won the TV rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) (2021-27 cycle) at Rs 23,575 crore. The broadcaster had paid Rs 16,347.5 crore in 2017 for a combined bid for TV and digital rights for the 2018-22 cycle, which means they paid approximately 36% more this year.
So, if Disney Star has paid twice as much to secure the media rights, they must raise advertising rates in order to break even. Industry experts say ad rates for IPL are expected to double for the upcoming season. Notably, the ad rates for the previous season (IPL15) were around Rs 14.5 lakh per 10 seconds.
"A lot also depends on market conditions and, of course, what IPL delivers. While there is no doubt that the IPL provides the best in the country, the big question that marketers and advertisers will ask themselves is whether it is worth that price," said a senior media planner who did not wish to be named.
He explained that previously, the cost per match, including digital rights, was approximately Rs 54 crore. But this year, the price per match is Rs 57 crore only for TV, so there is a 20% premium, and on digital, prices have risen by 60-70 per cent. That's where a 90-100% hike is coming, he shared.
Another media buying head of a leading media agency explained that the broadcaster has paid approximately 20% more for television rights, which means they have to hike rates by 20-25%. “The price gradually rises over the five years, with an average increase of 20%. That doesn't mean they have to raise the price by 20% every year.”
About viewership, he stated that the drop in viewership of IPL 15 will most likely have an impact on the upcoming season's ad deals. “The broadcaster will need to come up with some innovative ideas to get more out of television." He is, however, confident that Disney Star India will succeed. "Don't forget that they had the IPL for five years and made it profitable. It will undoubtedly be difficult, but I am confident that they will break even."
"There is no choice but to raise ad rates now that the bidding price has skyrocketed," said the head of a media buying agency. "IPL is now equivalent to NFL in the US, which is the most expensive media buy that can happen, so it will also take that kind of stature," he added. As part of the launch and marketing strategy, advertisers will run campaigns around this type of event."
He went on to say that in the past, broadcasters would sell 60-65 percent of their inventory to lead sponsors and then sell the rest to casual advertisers (spot buy) at a huge premium. “Those people who thought they could do casual spot buy, will have to go away. The ROI will not justify itself in any case unless they are there for sure to build stature. Therefore, a lot of shifting will happen.”
He also mentioned that because the entry cost has increased, the broadcaster will have to rethink their sales strategy and will try to target the major advertisers. "The profit-making aspect from casual buyers will be undermined."
Disney Star India has secured TV rights for the Indian subcontinent, while Viacom18 has secured digital rights. Viacom18 has also secured media rights in Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, while Times Internet has secured rights in the Middle East and the United States.
Other media experts believe that because the digital rights have been moved to a different party, the broadcaster may face difficulties. "Previously, they could package deals (combining TV and digital), but now that they don't have digital rights for IPL, they might face additional challenges."
A lot will also depend on Viacom18's plans for its digital platform around IPL. However, it significantly reduces the broadcaster's leverage, he added.
The bidding war for IPL has clearly indicated that digital is going to be the future, though TV is here to stay and one can not ignore the fact TV earns more revenue than digital when it comes to IPL. Experts noted that the pay-TV universe is diminishing in the country as people are moving towards digital. “The subscription revenue is also under pressure due to TRAI’s NTO 2.0. Having said that, in the last five years Star has taken IPL to every part of the country in different languages and I am sure they will be able to break even.”
