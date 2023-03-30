Jio Cinema ropes in 21 sponsor for IPL 2023
The official digital partner has signed one co-presenting sponsor, three co-powered by and 17 associate sponsors
Jio Cinema, the official digital partner for IPL 2023, has signed a total of 21 sponsors so far.
The Reliance-owned platform has signed one co-presenting sponsor (Dream 11), three co-powered by sponsors (JioMart, Phonepe, Tiago EV) and 17 associate sponsors (Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma,Kamla Pasand and Kingfisher Power Soda).
The highly anticipated T20 series will begin on March 31, 2023.
Reliance-backed Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights for the league with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore.
RCB announces exclusive partnership with Viacom18
The digital-first association will offer fans exclusive access to engaging content
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 11:36 AM | 2 min read
Royal Challengers Bangalore today announced an exclusive partnership with Viacom18, the digital rights holder of the TATA IPL and global rights holder of the TATA WPL. The digital-first association will offer fans exclusive access to engaging content across franchise’s Men’s and Women’s T20 campaigns on JioCinema.
For the first time ever, JioCinema users will have access to a wide variety of exciting content, including exclusive interviews with the marquee players including Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, training sessions, team bonding sessions, lifestyle content through RCB’s originals RCB Bold Diaries, RCB Game Day, RCB Insider, and RCB 12th Man. Viacom18 will leverage the power of digital and offer compelling narratives from the Royal Challengers Bangalore stables to a broader audience across devices.
In their continued endeavour to build an all-encompassing sports and lifestyle brand, RCB has expanded their fan engagement gamut beyond the field, including a subscription-based fitness on-demand product, an exclusive range of mocktail pre-mixes, and plant-based meat, among others. On digital platforms, RCB has been among the top-10 sports teams in the world in terms of social media engagement and popularity on YouTube.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB, we value the power of digital and take great pride in being India’s most popular and most engaged sports team on digital platforms. Our continued belief in digital and Viacom18’s unprecedented offerings through JioCinema form a synergy that will transform the landscape of sports viewing and elevate the way we interact with fans.”
“We aim to be a one-stop shop for cricket fans by giving them a whole new perspective for all things TATA IPL through our digital proposition on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the top-most digitally engaged cricket teams in the world and this partnership will strengthen their position further by taking their content to a wider audience through JioCinema.”
At the start of 2023, Viacom18 unveiled a slew of original content featuring T20 icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra. The shows are an eclectic mix of free-wheeling discussions, interviews and features that give fans the most insightful, never-seen-before, and in-depth story-telling available on JioCinema.
Why are Middle East companies flocking to IPL?
As Saudi Aramco and Saudi Tourism Authority partnered with BCCI, Qatar Airways joined hands with RCB to expand their footprint in the world’s second largest market
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 30, 2023 9:08 AM | 5 min read
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets bigger in scale and viewership, marketing partnerships with the tournament are fetching greater visibility and returns for brands across the world.
On Sunday, Qatar Airways became the main principal partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Diageo-owned Bengaluru franchise of IPL, replacing Muthoot Fincorp which sponsored RCB for three years. The deal is estimated to be worth ₹75 crore for three years, which is said to be the second-largest deal in the history of IPL sponsorships. Qatar Airways also recently signed actor Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador.
Qatar Airways is the state-owned airline of Qatar, one of the smallest countries in Middle East Asia with an estimated population of less than 30 lakh. It reported a record net profit of USD 1.54 billion during FY22 with an overall revenue increase of USD 14.4 billion, up 78 per cent compared to last year.
Interestingly, in February only, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) replaced Unacademy as an official partner of the BCCI for IPL. The sponsorship is estimated at Rs 60 crore per season.
STA was the second institution from Saudi Arabia to be associated with India's most sought-after property. Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company and B2B player, came aboard in 2022 by sponsoring IPL's Orange Cap and Purple Cap titles. This sponsorship is also estimated at Rs 60 crore per season.
Cricket is the world’s second most popular sport after soccer, with an estimated 2.5bn fans globally. IPL alone amasses more than 500 million viewers in the season, according to BARC data. Hence, it has been attracting a large number of international brands, who wish to tap the world’s second largest consumer market in a flat six weeks through the high decibel tournament. Moreover, the Middle East, which was never a hotbed of cricket, is emerging as a cricket-loving region, thanks to a range of reasons such as huge numbers of Indian expats in gulf countries and IPL shifting to UAE during the pandemic, says experts.
Sam Balsara, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Madison World, says, “India is the one bright spot in a dull gloomy world. So everybody wants to pitch their tent in India and those who already have want a bigger tent.”
Llyod Mathias, angel investor and brand strategist, echoes the sentiments, “Saudi Tourism and Qatar Airways seek to woo Indian tourists and Indian expats across gulf countries through their most popular game, at a time when the Indian economy continues to grow amidst a global slowdown.”
Why B2B brand Aramco?
While the association of Qatar Airways and STA with IPL is understandable, people wonder what a B2B brand like Aramco is doing at IPL.
Dr Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion Group, explains, “Building up recognition and recall in the world’s most populous nation, with the youngest consumer base is a necessity for all global brands today. It doesn’t matter therefore that you are B2B or B2C. Every brand has multiple dimensions: financial brand, employer brand, ESG brand - hence visibility in India helps.”
Experts also point out that Aramco is looking to expand its footprint in India. Earlier, it sought to have a deal with Reliance Industries but that did not go through. It also seeks to establish a refinery project in Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) which is delayed due to protests by locals and legal hurdles in acquisition of land.
In the long term, the company might be looking at B2C business as well by setting up petrol pumps, Mathias speculates.
The company website highlights its vision, “India has tremendous potential in terms of start-ups, technologies and investment opportunities in oil and gas, and Aramco India’s Business Origination is keen to partner with and deepen the already existing ties between Saudi Aramco and its Indian customers.”
Advertising veteran Ramesh Narayan opines, “Saudi Aramco is flush with funds and its major shareholder is the Saudi government. Saudi Arabia is now actively positioning itself as a friendly tourist destination and is taking steps to overcome its erstwhile orthodox religious image. Their pavilion at the Dubai Expo last year was a sign of things to come.”
“In such a scenario, sports is a wonderful avenue to gain a positive image. Of course they need to tread cautiously judging from the sharp reaction Shell got, after its sponsorship of British Cycling. People called it an outrageous attempt at green washing,” Narayan pointed out.
Narayan further noted that Qatar airways and RCB association seems more logical. “The air traffic emanating out of India is massive. The IPL has a huge following in the Middle East. Also Indians have discovered the joys of travel. And with Qatar a short jump across the Arabian Sea, they would have realized they have lost precious time and dollars to neighbouring Dubai in terms of tourism. I see more investment from the Middle East countries in India.”
Qatar Airways is clear about its strategy. Group’s Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said, “Cricket is a global game with a world-wide audience and is a powerful means of uniting people of different backgrounds.”
Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President at Saudi Tourism Authority, too sees IPL as a great property to expand their reach among aspirational India. “India represents immense potential as it is expected to be Saudi’s largest tourism source market by 2030,” he had said in February.
Interestingly, UAE has recently launched its own six-team franchise-style league. Five of the six franchises are Indian- owned. We could see many more brand partnerships between gulf countries and India.
UBON becomes Official Headgear & Audio Sponsor for Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2023
Rajasthan Royals team will wear UBON's logo on their helmet and cap throughout the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 6:32 PM | 2 min read
UBON, a gadget accessory & consumer electronics brand, has announced its sponsorship of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season of India’s premier T20 competition. The team, which is captained by Sanju Samson, will wear UBON's logo on their Helmet and cap throughout the tournament.
The upcoming T20 competition is one of the most-watched cricket tournaments globally, and this partnership will help UBON to reach a broader audience and showcase its products to a vast and diverse consumer base, the company said.
Lalit Arora, Co- Founder, and Spokesperson of UBON, said, "We are delighted to be associated with the Rajasthan Royals, one of the most iconic teams in the competition and to multi-fold the energy and excitement in the arena. This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality products and experiences to consumers across India. We believe that this tournament is the perfect platform to showcase our brand, and we are excited to support the Rajasthan Royals as they take on the best teams in the league."
Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “We are excited to associate with UBON, which is a marquee audio brand in the country. UBON’s brand values are driven by innovation and enthusiasm, which we aim to fully support with. I am confident that through this partnership the brand will be able to scale heights and reach out to potential consumers around the country.”
KEI becomes Principal Partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore
Players and official members of Team RCB to sport the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 5:30 PM | 3 min read
Wires and cables manufacturer KEI Industries Ltd has announced its strategic association with Royal Challengers Bangalore as Principal Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years.
The association will help KEI Industries strengthen its growing brand and business presence nationally, the company said. The sixteenth edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin from 31st March 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise will be sporting the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. The association will also be amplified across, print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
Speaking on the association, Anil Gupta, Chairman -Cum- Managing Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is one of the most popular and strongest IPL brands. KEI is one of the leading wires & cables player serving customers across 60 counties globally and we see a great synergy between both the brands. The players of international stature and their consistent bold performance gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe.”
Speaking on the association, Manoj Kakkar, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), KEI Industries Ltd. said, “KEI has been actively involved in promoting regional sports, cricket and their association with IPL goes back to 2016. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe. This partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore will help brand KEI to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of fan engagement activities and meet & greet sessions for key channel partners with players during the tournament.”
Sharing his thoughts on the association, Akshit Diviaj Gupta, Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore. We are committed towards encouraging and elevating the realm of sports in India. The lovability and fan following of RCB will help to increase KEI brand recognition across the nation. This engagement will further strengthen our relationship with the customers, and we are positive about exploring more opportunities to expand our business.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are pleased to partner with a well-established robust company like KEI Wires & cables. This partnership will offer the brand a pathway to the massive engaged RCB fan base, and we are confident that we can transmit huge value to KEI Wires & cables.”
Sunfeast Supermilk partners with Chennai Super Kings
The brand will be the Official Strong Biscuit Partner of CSK
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Sunfeast Supermilk from the house of ITC Foods has announced its association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sunfeast Supermilk will be the Official Strong Biscuit partner of CSK.
“This association brings together two “Super” brands of Tamil Nadu – Superkings, which is a fan favorite & Supermilk that has seen a very successful launch recently. With this partnership, fans are encouraged not to do a normal whistle, but to eat a Strong Milk biscuit & do a Strong Whistle for their favourite team,” the company said.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chennai Super Kings. This association is a perfect match, as two Strong brands are coming together to provide a wholesome experience to consumers. We wish Chennai Super Kings the very best for a Strong win this season” said Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd.
“We are excited to launch our campaign TVC to announce the association and encourage fans to become Super Fans by consuming a strong milk biscuit and doing a strong whistle. Supermilk will be doing a plethora of activities this season to bring in excitement for both consumers & fans alike.”
"We are excited to welcome Sunfeast Supermilk as the Official Strong Biscuit partner of Chennai Super Kings. Sunfeast Supermilk is a brand that resonates with our team's values, and we look forward to working together to provide our fans with a great snacking experience." said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.
The “Strongaa whistle podu” campaign aims at celebrating the fandom of CSK. Sunfeast Supermilk is committed to providing fans with the perfect snack to enjoy while cheering on their favourite team. The company looks forward to working with Chennai Super Kings and its fans & garnering a Strong support for the team.
BCCI ropes in Herbalife as Official Partner for IPL 2023
Herbalife's deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL, said BCCI secy Jay Shah
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 2:18 PM | 3 min read
Nutrition company Herbalife has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become one of the official partners of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) for the season 2023.
The IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in the country starting this month, from March 31 to May 26.
Mr. Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI - said, “We are pleased to welcome Herbalife on board as an Official Partner for the 2023 edition of the TATA IPL. The IPL today is a benchmark among the most successful sporting leagues in the world and we are glad to partner with a trusted global brand like Herbalife which is renowned for its science-based sports nutrition products. Their deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL.”
Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman said- “Every sports person and athlete knows the importance of science-backed nutrition and the impact it has on performance, we are excited to welcome on board Herbalife as an Official Partner for IPL 2023. We believe this association will offer an opportunity to gain greater understanding of wellbeing and nutrition on and off the field and have an impact at the various levels of cricket as well”.
Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest sporting events in India and worldwide. Herbalife is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this partnership truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also bolsters Herbalife’s mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness.”
Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 150 world-class athletes, teams, and events around the globe, which include sporting legends like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen, and recently signed Smriti Mandhana and Palak Kohli.
“At Herbalife, our decades of experience in science-based nutrition, health & wellness solutions have helped athletes in their journey to glory and to live their best life. Nutrition and diet are the most important factor in an athlete’s career as it helps them in building the right physique for their game. Herbalife will be a one stop for all their nutritional needs. From breakfast to post work out meals.” added Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India.
