IPL: Meesho partners with MI, RCB, RR and GT

As part of the tie-up, Meesho will be the lead trouser branding partner of all the four teams

Internet commerce company Meesho today announced its partnership with four teams for this season of IPL. Meesho will be the official online shopping partner for the five-time champion Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans. As part of the tie-up, Meesho will be the lead trouser branding partner of all the four teams. It also marks Meesho’s entry as the on-air broadcast partner on the Star Sports network for the coverage of Tata IPL 2022.

“The T20 league, one of the most successful cricketing events, was conceived and kick started out of India. As a homegrown internet commerce company, Meesho’s collaborative step with the four franchises comes as a natural choice. Forging ecosystem partnerships will help create the right visibility and traction for Meesho as part of the company’s growth strategy. The increasing popularity of one of the world's most followed T20 leagues over the last few years will add a fillip to Meesho’s objective of targeting a diverse portfolio of customers,” the company said.

Commenting on the new partnership, Lucky Saini, VP & Head of Brand-Meesho, said, “We are thrilled to associate with and be seen in one of the biggest cricketing events in the country. The scale, reach, and popularity of the T20 league will be instrumental in expanding our reach and tapping into a new customer base. Sports is a great way to connect with our audience and make deeper market penetrations. With this collaboration, we aim to leverage the combined synergies in scaling our business while unlocking new opportunities for driving greater brand awareness.”

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “We welcome Meesho to our brand partnership programme. Our collaboration reflects one of our key attributes of providing budding talent the opportunity to showcase their true potential through a massive and new age platform. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership with them.”

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are delighted to partner with Meesho, the fastest growing internet commerce company. RCB shares the same ethos of being a cutting-edge GenZ lifestyle brand, and this association further helps enhance the proposition."

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, expressed, “Meesho has been a company I've followed and admired over the last few years. I'm delighted we'll be supporting their growth as a business, especially when their focus is so aligned to that of our foundation, "Enabling empowered women", and supports our purpose of Transforming Society through Cricket. We look forward to working closely together for this season and hopefully many more to come.”

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer Gujarat Titans, said, “Meesho, a young brand, has shown great growth in recent times. We, at the Gujarat Titans, endeavour to do something similar, by making an early impact on the IPL. We welcome Meesho on board as a partner and look forward to a successful association.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)