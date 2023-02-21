IPL: JioCinema to reach linear TVs, live stream at 3L housing societies & 10K colleges
Viacom18 plans massive consumer engagement through chats with commentators, and KBC-like quizzes during live; VR glasses for GenZ & media cables for Bharat launched
The digital offerings of Viacom18, the streaming rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League, not only offer free streaming of IPL matches but also aim at massive consumer engagement by offering content in 12 regional languages, chat-with-commentators features, and KBC-like quizzes and prizes to make the live telecast of the matches more interesting and engaging.
“We are speaking with Amitabh Bachchan and a few other top celebrities to run the quiz. The name will be finalized soon,” an official told e4m.
Meanwhile, the company has tied up with three lakh housing societies in metro cities, 25,000 restaurants and 10,000 colleges ross India to stream the IPL matches during this season through the broadband connection.
These campuses already have Jio broadband connectivity. While many of them already have big screens, at some places we would put up our screens, Viacom18 officials said.
In an attempt to engage with the cricket-loving communities in the deepest pockets of the country, several offline activations are also planned.
Viacom18 has also come up with Jio Media cables that can connect even low-end smartphones with old linear TVs, including the CRT one, and stream IPL through the Jiocinema app.
The cable, which currently costs nearly Rs 1,500 might be available for a few hundred bucks soon.
The industry experts believe that Jio’s strategy may turn out to be a disrupter in the IPL telecast.
Jio Glasses
The company plans to launch specially-designed Jio Glasses this IPL season that gives a 360-degree VR feed using JioDive. The glasses cost Rs 25,000 and would be available at Jio stores.
Tapping SMBs
There is no bar for advertisers. Anyone, even the local shopkeeper can advertise on IPL now, company officials said. While the company insists it hasn’t decided on any bar to advertise on the platform during IPL, officials admitted that they would be tapping small and medium sized businesses.
The company is in talks with all major digital ad platforms such as Google and Facebook as well seeking a collaboration in this regard, an official claimed.
Add innovations
Viacom18 has come up with a couple of ad innovations that will allow users to pause the ad which can be watched later. Besides, it has created a sidebar to display the scoreboard, hypes of the match etc. where ads can be displayed without annoying the users.
4K videos
While the company would be recording and streaming 4k videos through its high end cameras and systems, most app users would be able to watch only HD video. About 10 percent of smart TV users have wifi and broadband connectivity that can stream 4k videos.
Women IPL
Some of these offerings, such as chats with commentators, would be available for women IPL as well which will begin in March.
‘Brands are excited about IPL, whether it is on TV or digital'
At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Ajit Varghese and Anil Jayaraj discussed how brands can decide about choosing between TV and Digital for IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 9:38 AM | 5 min read
Ever since the media rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) were split between Disney Star and Viacom18 Sports, the debate over TV vs Digital has heated up. As we get closer to the game, which will kick start next month, everyone is curious to know who is offering what to their audience.
At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, Ajit Varghese, Head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star, and Anil Jayaraj CEO, Sports, Viacom18, spoke on ‘IPL: How should brands decide – TV or Digital? The discussion was moderated by Nikhil Naz, Consulting Editor, Sports, India Today.
The conversation began with Naz asking Jayaraj about managing P&L since Viacom18 Sports has decided to stream the IPL for free.
Jayaraj replied saying subscription money is notoriously difficult to come by. "The paid TV has gone down dramatically and the ability to charge households is also limited because there is an NTO in place which says that you can't make additional money. So the inelastic side of it is the obvious choices about advertising, especially if you can provide value to advertisers, because India has such a fast-growing economy."
"Whether it's TV or digital, I can assure you that advertisers see genuine value in participating in something like IPL," he added.
“It should be a viable proposition. Our opinion is that there is a lot more money to be made from advertising dollars, especially if you can increase the number of viewers and provide that value," said Jayaraj further.
Speaking on the subscription front, Varghese shared that internationally, people pay for what they watch. “But here we see three Indias in India-- the top 100-150 million, followed by 200-300 million in the mid-level, and then there are almost 400 million at the lower funnel.”
“The top 100-150 million can pay, and they're paying across mediums and hence affordability is not a question. But it is the mid- level where the digital versus TV comparisons start playing a bigger role. Earlier, it was mostly PGC, but now, with access to internet or internet penetration going up, there is a lot of UGC which is coming into the ecosystem. But here we are talking about a PGC hero content that cuts across masses and age group,” explained Varghese.
He shared that the bottom funnel is where the free model works but that's where the hidden cost starts coming in.
Speaking about the inventory on digital, Jayaraj said the conversation on inventory was not material. “You can have as much inventory as possible, but what matters is who you are targeting and what you can sell. So there might be streams which might not be interesting for advertisers at all. But there will be streams where you will have 100 sell through.”
“We are pretty confident of the numbers. Otherwise, it would have been easy for us to get onto a subscription platform. The proposition on digital is certainly attractive to a much larger base of advertisers,” he said.
During the discussion, Varghese highlighted that the IPL is an appointment viewing and it is going to witness family and community viewing. “You will not want to take that away from the hero content. I'm happy that we can bifurcate. We also have Hotstar which holds many cricket series but you can’t overdo that too much. This is a community viewing game.”
Talking about taking initiatives to expand their reach, Jayaraj shared they plan to go massive on outdoors. “We are now present in over 20,000 universities and 35000 HoReCa outlets. So in all of those places, people will be able to enjoy the JioCinema features,” he mentioned.
When asked with the IPL media rights getting split between two players is causing difficulties in dealing with advertisers and negotiators, Varghese said not a single client has checked on the effectiveness of TV or sport on TV.
“Everybody wants to negotiate, but more importantly people have negotiated more because of the macro environment trend that's in India rather than trying to stay comparable.”
He further added, “Yes, connected TV will grow and HDTV is growing. TV still has headroom to grow. There are enough people in India who still want it real free rather than being said or shown as free. There is room for everybody. I am hoping with this conversation, there is an increased interest for the game on both the mediums. And it helps both of us grow.”
Advertisers are excited about IPL, whether it is on TV or digital, he said.
Adding to that Jayaraj said, “I don’t think IPL will have a constraint in terms of number of advertisers. People are quite excited about IPL coming up.”
He concluded, “The key around IPL and advertising is if there is a way to increase the base of advertisers, as TV typically has about 100 and digital last year had 200-250. Is there a way to make this much bigger, because all said and done IPL, whether it's on TV or digital, is a property that delivers really well for audiences. And that is the reason it's actually a natural choice that should help the industry grow.”
‘We want to be the most entertaining and engaging franchise’
Col. Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, speaks on fan engagement, building a digital space for supporters, brand building and more
By Ritika Raj | Feb 15, 2023 1:26 PM | 6 min read
Last IPL, debutant Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by lifting the IPL trophy as champions. While the franchise prepares for a new season of the league this year, Col. Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, shares insights on fan engagement and brand-building activities conducted by the franchise.
Edited excerpts:
How are you building a strong connection with the Titans Fans?
Right from the very beginning, for us, the fan is always going to be at the heart of whatever we do. This is our thought process when we started last year and it is exactly going to be the same this year and we are only going to grow further. We have a plan in place for the next three years and we are not looking at anything short term. Whatever we do, we always keep the fan at the heart of it all. We try to look at it from a fan's perspective as to why would somebody want to support the team.
Anything in the pipeline in terms of building fan engagement that you would like to share with us?
We launched our own streetwear collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. Yes, we are a cricketing franchise but we want to engage with our supporters and people who like us through various channels. Streetwear was one of them and the Lakme Fashion Week provided us a platform. We may not need a platform hereon but we will still continue with our plans of streetwear. It is different from the usual merchandise and is another medium for the people to showcase their support for Gujarat Titans.
A major activity for us was Uttarayan - the biggest festival in Gujarat. For a whole week, we engaged with the people of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara whether it was through activities at places with large crowds like malls or canter activities. In conjunction with the Government of Gujarat, we participated in the Kite Festival that happens at the (Sabarmati) riverfront. That was absolutely fantastic.
We have just launched ‘Race with the Titans’ – which is a digital race. It's a two-fold exercise to encourage and help people to get fitter. The ones who engage with us, there is gratification for them. That leads us to the supporter’s perspective of what is in it for them apart from getting healthier. We are also looking at them getting closer to us. So, we may get the winners to spend time with us in the team hotel and watch matches with the GT management. Some youngsters, who have done exceptionally well, may get the opportunity to be interns with us.
How are Gujarat Titans looking at leveraging gamification trends in the metaverse?
Gamification is not something we are looking at very closely at this point of time. We already became the first IPL franchise to enter The Metaverse last year. It may not have been the best experience because there were limitations of the platform we were using but this year there will be a lot more happening. The idea is to make that (The Metaverse) a platform where fans can directly interact with each other and talk about GT. Apart from being able to engage with GT, they should be able to engage among themselves as well.
How are you looking at building a strong digital presence and a robust fan community online?
We launched a membership drive on January 13, coinciding with Uttarayan. It is not a paid membership. The more you engage with us, the more GT points you get – which you can then redeem with us whether it is in the form of buying match tickets, merchandise or money-can’t-buy experiences during the season like Meet and Greets with the players, online session with the players, coaches and trainers etc.
From our supporters’ perspective, we want to make it easier for them to buy match tickets. We've worked on this with our ticketing partner and now the whole ticketing experience will happen on our ‘Titans Fam’ App. The App will become the hub of anything that GT does - whether it is content, merchandise, news or ticketing. There will also be long-form content on the App very soon. The third phase of the App will allow supporters to upload their own videos and participate in a lot of stuff that will happen as we head towards the season.
Globally, merchandising, especially sports merchandising, is a big business and it is crucial in fan engagement building. Looking ahead, how much do you see merchandising contributing to overall revenues?
Revenue is the last thing on our mind currently and that is the beauty of this franchise. You need to put the basics in place first; the revenue will follow. I can very proudly say that we did a lot of stuff from a merchandise perspective last season. This year, we are targeting doubling it. It will happen, but that is not why we are doing it.
We have a company which does our merchandising, then we have Fancode - which does another set of merchandise for another target group. We have tied up with HRX this year for another target group. We have an agency which makes the kits and jerseys for the team and the original stuff that is worn by the players and finally we have the streetwear collection. So, there are four different things happening, but it will belittle the thought process we have in place if we say we earn an ‘X amount from this’. We will earn but let's first put the basic things in place.
Is GT continuing its associations with any of the sponsors that were on board last year? Any new sponsors on board?
Our jersey is exactly the same as last year! The same sponsors are on the jersey. Everybody is happy with GT not only because we were the champions, but it’s about the culture, the ethics and the character of a franchise that we are trying to create at this point - that is most important for us. If we continue and are able to develop that and people start believing in the fact that this is a franchise that knows what it is doing, and does it in the right manner, a lot of revenue will come.
GT is a fairly new brand as compared to other IPL Franchisees, what is your vision for the brand GT and how do you aim to achieve it?
We want to be the most entertaining and engaging franchise - that is the idea and the vision. So whatever it takes for us to do that, we will do it. For us, building a brand - which people would want to associate with - is important. Even if we make lesser money this year, we must establish ourselves as a brand that more people want to associate and engage with. They want to come for our games, buy merchandise, and maintain this link - that is the goal.
BCCI: WPL franchises can't strike partnership with cyrpto, gambling firms
The teams can join hands with fantasy sports companies, the cricket body has said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 11:30 AM | 1 min read
BCCI has said, as per media reports, that franchises for the Women's Premier League should not associate with commercial partnerships and associations with companies dealing with cryptocurrencies, betting, gambling, real money and tobacco.
The franchises can work along with fantasy sports companies, BCCI has said.
The Women's Premier League will be held from March 4.
In January, BCCI had invited bids for those interested to acquire title sponsorship rights.
Saudi Tourism Authority partners with Tata IPL
Through the partnership with IPL, the authority aims to increase Saudi’s presence and appeal in the Indian and South Asian markets
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 5:42 PM | 4 min read
Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has commenced an official partnership with Tata Indian Premier League (IPL). An event to inaugurate the partnership was held in Mumbai today, attended by Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, Vice President BCCI, Rajeev Shukla, and Honorary Treasurer of the BCCI, Ashish Shelar, along with representatives from the Saudi Tourism Authority, including Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC.
“Cricket is one of the most popular sports around the world. Through this partnership, STA aims to tap into a strong fanbase between the two countries, encourage affinity and increase awareness of Saudi as a leading destination for Indian travelers, especially among young people. With more than half of its population below the age of 30, India shares a similar demographic profile with Saudi Arabia, where 58 percent of the local population is in the same age group,” read a release by STA.
“As part of Saudi’s tourism strategy, India represents immense potential as it is expected to be Saudi’s largest tourism source market by 2030. The partnership is a strong example of Saudi supporting the country’s Sports sector. Saudi continues to strengthen its competitive advantage in the market, and it will look to welcome more than two million visitors from India this year,” it added.
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “India and Saudi share a vibrant youth culture and sport is an ideal platform to engage and inspire young people. Saudi is committed to supporting excellence in the world of sport and inspiring greater participation and improved quality of life among Saudi and global audiences alike. Sport, like tourism, brings people together in harmony and fellowship, bridging cultures and sharing perspectives on the world around us. These values are central to Saudi culture and are championed by young people from all around the world.”
Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “As part of our global marketing strategy, the Indian subcontinent region is a key market for STA and we are continually enhancing ways in which we can excite tourists from these countries and welcome them to Saudi. We are delighted to announce our partnership with IPL, because we know how important cricket is to our visitors from South Asia.
Through our partnership with IPL, we aim to increase Saudi’s presence and appeal in the Indian and South Asian markets. We are excited to show prospective South Asian visitors why they should consider Saudi not only as their next holiday destination, but also as a viable sports destination as we play host to prominent sports and entertainment events such as Formula One, WWE, and the Spanish Super Cup.”
Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India said, “Over the years, we have seen the Indian Premier League emerge as a dominant force at the global stage, generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem. For us, it’s an exciting prospect that Saudi Tourism Authority has immense faith in the power of IPL to bring countries together. We believe that the partnership will help promote Saudi’s unique and diverse offering and position it as the leading leisure and tourism destination in the world. This partnership will create newer opportunities for cricket in Saudi and strengthen the sport in the region.”
Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of Board of Control for Cricket in India said, “We are pleased to welcome Saudi Tourism Authority on board as an official sponsor for the 2023 edition of the IPL. The IPL partnership is a powerful channel to engage with its vast audience and support Saudi Tourism Authority’s objective of creating brand awareness in India as well as among the fans from the entire cricketing world. We hope that through this partnership, we inspire and grow the cricket fanbase in Saudi and in collaboration with STA, create exciting opportunities for them to engage with the game.”
Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer, of Board of Control for Cricket in India said "Our association with the Saudi Tourism Authority is a testament to the global appeal of the Indian Premier League. As each season passes by, the league has been consistently registering an uptick in its global fan base, expanding its geographical footprint. We believe this association will offer an opportunity for the sport to strengthen cricketing culture as well as the fan base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are confident that this collaboration will prove to be fruitful."
Star Sports onboards 19 brands for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The brands are Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 12:32 PM | 1 min read
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, has onboarded seven sponsors like Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar.
The tournament gets underway today (February 10).
The broadcaster has onboarded 19 brands for the marquee ICC tournament. All the action from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar from February 10-26th, 2023.
Disney+ Hotstar onboards four sponsors ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup
The brands are Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost) and Bumble
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has announced the onboarding of four sponsors for the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup. The brands included are - Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost) and Bumble (women-first dating & social networking app).
“International Women’s Cricket is on everyone’s radar as it’s a new exciting aperture in the sport and it's great to see the growing interest in it. At Disney+ Hotstar it is our constant endeavor to open newer avenues for advertisers to engage with their audiences and we are thrilled with the response to the upcoming women’s T20 WC,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star.
“India’s recent win at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup has grabbed the nation’s attention, and now all eyes are on the upcoming T20 WC. We hope that team India will continue their winning streak and make this World Cup memorable one for audiences and advertisers alike,” he added.
The cricket tournament spanning over 16 days, will see Team India, led by its captain, Harmandeep Kaur, compete against nine other countries for the coveted ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The tournament's eighth edition will be held at three different locations in South Africa and will be streamed LIVE in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
Women's Premier League to be held on March 4, player auction on Feb 13
The opening match will be between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:14 AM | 2 min read
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin on March 4 and go on till March 26, say media reports. The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will be the venues for the tournament. The opening match will be between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise, according to the reports.
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal made the announcement to a news media agency on Monday. He also added that the auction for players will take place on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India's T20 match against Pakistan.
Around 1,500 players have reportedly registered for the league. The final list will be released later this week.
Each team will be allotted a budget of Rs 12 crore, which will go towards buying a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players at the auction. The playing eleven can comprise up to five overseas players, including one from an associate member country.
WPL will comprise a total of 22 games. The top-ranked team will qualify directly for the finals. The third and second-ranked teams will compete for a place in the title clash, say reports.
BCCI raked up Rs 4670 cr in WPL team auction on January 25, a higher sum compared to the inaugural edition of men's IPL in 2008. Adani, IndiaWin Sports, Royal Challengers, GSW- GMR cricket and Capri Global won the bids.
On January 16, BCCI awarded media rights of the tournament to Viacom for Rs 951 crore for the period 2023 to 2027.
