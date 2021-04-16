IPL is the time when we are at the peak of our brand activations: Nipun Marya

Smartphone maker Vivo has always dominated the cricket pitch when it comes to IPL building brand visibility through ads featuring superstars that tick the right boxes through its association with the league. This year it's special as Vivo has returned as IPL's title sponsor after a year for the 2021 edition after its deal with the BCCI had been suspended for the 2020 edition. Vivo had bagged the title sponsorship rights for the period of 2017-2022 for approximately US$ 341 million, an extension of their two-year association since 2015. Now the brand is all set to cast its magic again after onboarding Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. On the sidelines of the same, exchange4media caught up with Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, to know more about the brand’s big marketing plans after its comeback, innovative branding/marketing strategies that we will witness this season, and more.

Edited excerpts below:

What is Vivo doing differently this year when compared to the previous editions of IPL?

Vivo Indian Premier League has been an integral part of our marketing strategy. The duration of Vivo IPL holds special significance in our product launch and marketing calendars. It offers us a great opportunity to engage with our target audience across the country more effectively. Most of our significant announcements or product launches have been around IPL - be it association with Aamir Khan, the launch of our popular V-series, or the most recent announcement of Virat Kohli as our new brand ambassador.

Vivo IPL is a very influential league that brings people together. Our focus is to elevate customer experience always and bring Joy to their lives. What better way to do this than providing an opportunity to cricket lovers to meet their cricket hero – Virat Kohli.

We have announced the biggest possible consumer gratification Contest for Vivo IPL 2021 - The #PerfectFan. During this contest, cricket fans from across the country will have an opportunity to meet Virat Kohli and win exciting prizes like autographed bats. They would even get a chance to be featured on live TV during a match.

What has been the ROI from your association with IPL in the past?

We are happy to be back as sponsors for Vivo IPL2021, an exceptional league that unites the nation. Our association with the league has helped us strengthen our connection with our target audience and customers.

Vivo IPL is the time when we are at the peak of our brand activations. Our four years of association with the league has helped us connect more meaningfully with our audience and expand our presence across the country. Vivo IPL has played a vital role in catapulting Vivo to being a leading smartphone brand in India. It has helped us tremendously in enhancing Brand Awareness and Brand Salience. Today, Vivo's brand awareness is 100% in the country. Furthermore, association with the league has also had positive impacts on our business results. Today, Vivo is the leading smartphone player in the offline market with a 27% market share (Source: GFK). As a brand, our consumer centricity focuses on youth, and Vivo IPL helps us to connect with them.

Could you share some innovative branding/marketing strategies that we will witness as we go forward?

As mentioned above, our constant endeavour is to elevate our customers’ experience and bring Joy to our audience.

We understand the importance of trust as it takes years to earn. We believe we have been able to engage effectively with our target audience through incisive marketing activities. To better connect with our customers, we recently announced Virat Kohli as our new brand ambassador. We will follow a 360-degree marketing approach as part of our association with Virat Kohli. He will be seen spreading awareness and promoting the launch of our upcoming product series in the pipeline. The association will include all ATL and BTL activities, including our forthcoming TV campaigns and Print, Outdoor, Social Media, and Events.

Furthermore, we plan to do engaging activities throughout this season of vivo IPL.

Do you also intend to run some IPL related brand activities on social media platforms? Could you share details of the same? As many consumers might not be able to be at stadiums, how is the brand looking at engaging them through the digital space?

The Vivo Indian Premier League has always offered pulsating thrills and excitement over the years. Indeed, these are difficult times as fans do not have the chance to witness the spectacle that IPL offers. To take the IPL fervour a notch higher, we have announced the #PerfectFan contest for die-hard cricket fans.

The #PerfectFan contest aims to bring the stadium's thrill to people’s homes. It gives fans a splendid opportunity to meet their heroes, feature on live television, and win many more exciting prizes. The biggest gratification of the #PerfectFan contest is that twenty-one lucky winners of the contest will stand a chance to meet the effervescent Virat Kohli virtually.

The IPL Fan Contest will be conducted across all the official social media platforms of Vivo. Residents of all the Indian states above 18 years of age can participate in the contest.

