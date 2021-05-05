Fans react on Twitter after IPL suspension

Where many cricket fans expressed their disappointment, others welcomed the decision

Updated: May 5, 2021 9:49 AM
IPL

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) has been suspended after a surge in the number of Covid cases across India. Especially after a Sunrisers Hyderabad player, two Kolkata Knight Rider players, and members of the Chennai Super Kings tested positive, including the bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

BCCI, after the announcement, said, "We do not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind."

Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the IPL suspension. Although many cricket fans expressed their disappointment with the decision, many others were relieved by this decision. 

Netizens on suspension of IPL:

#BREAKINGNEWS IPL suspended for this season due to #CoronaPandemic pic.twitter.com/eRCZIdILHl

— Achal Rangaswamy the Coach (@rangaisms4U) May 4, 2021

Realization Dawns. Albeit late.#IPLSuspension

Where many felt they'd be missing out on their entertainment dose especially during lockdown, others welcomed the decision and said it was required. 

