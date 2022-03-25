IPL continues to be TV-first property: Havas Media Group report

IPL engagement, however, is higher on digital, says Havas Media Group’s India’s Hi-Cricket 2022 report

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 25, 2022 9:36 AM  | 2 min read
Havas

Havas Media Group India has once again exclusively partnered with YouGov, a global research & analytics agency, for its syndicated study that helps advertisers measure the impact of their ads during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

In comparison to last year’s Hi-Cricket study, there has been a 20% jump with 41% fans this year saying that they will watch each and every match. It is evident that IPL as a brand is only increasing in popularity with each passing year.

Over the multiple waves that we covered, there has also been a significant jump in brand recall and familiarity across various categories like Auto, E-commerce, Food Delivery etc. over the course of IPL, making this study an ideal indicator of brand health. The study also shows that under the lens of Havas’ Meaningful Brand’s attributes, the personal (value for money and convenience) and collective perceptions (trust and respect) across brands show an upward trend.

The Hi-Cricket 2022 study is being conducted across key markets in India - Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Chandigarh. 2700+ respondents are being interviewed using a structured quantitative research questionnaire over 3 waves - before the event (Pre-IPL wave), during the event (1 wave – 30d post start) and post the event. The sampling frame will constitute YouGov’s online panel of 200,000 active respondents encompasses top 4 metros and 7 Top tier 1 cities. The eligible respondents i.e., IPL viewers would be selected from the panel using stratified random sampling (maintaining representation of genders and age groups). The sample size is two lakhs.

