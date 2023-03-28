IPL 2023 total ad investment to be between $490 and $600 mn: Report
The report by Media Partners Asia says Jio Cinema’s IPL 2023 penetration will be 20-30 million
In the upcoming IPL 2023, Jio Cinema, the official digital streaming partner, will achieve penetration of 20-30 million, as per a report by Media Partners Asia has said.
As per the report, mobile supremacy and a CTV strategy will drive Jio Cinema to an estimated $330 to $350 million in ad sales.
As for Star India, the report says the broadcaster's ad sales is expected to reach $200 to $220 million.
The report further says that total ad investment in IPL 2023 falls within a wide range between $490 and $600 million.
Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador JioCinema
As part of the association, Tendulkar has also starred in the promo for JioCinema ahead of IPL 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
JioCinema has announced cricket’s biggest icon and IPL winner Sachin Tendulkar as their Brand Ambassador. Tendulkar will reinforce JioCinema’s efforts to make sports viewing synonymous with digital.
One of the most worshipped cricketers to have ever set foot on the 22 yards, Tendulkar opens his new innings with JioCinema in a film where he calls for fans to watch IPL only on JioCinema. In addition, the former Mumbai Indians icon and captain will participate in several initiatives featured on the JioCinema, Sports18 and various social media platforms.
Speaking about the partnership, Sachin Tendulkar said – “Fans are an integral part of all sports. It has been wonderful knowing the various efforts that are being put by the JioCinema team, keeping fans at the centre. While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of several more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together with fans into the future of sports consumption.”
“Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricket and one of those rarest of rare cricketers who have been part of the rapidly changing face of cricket for over three decades,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are thrilled to have him amplify JioCinema’s proposition for sports fans of unmatched experience of watching their favourite sports on digital.”
The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League tips off March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. In addition, JioCinema will offer 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature for over 700mn+ internet users through the 2023 edition of TATA IPL.
JioCinema, now available to Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the Women’s Premier League matches in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Qatar Airways named title sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore
The group has also introduced RCB Innovation Lab, a service that generates insights, ideas, methodologies and products that shape the future of sports
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 10:06 AM | 8 min read
RCB has also taken a giant step forward in merging sports and lifestyle with the introduction of RCB Innovation Lab.
It aims to generate insight, ideas, methodologies and products that shape the future of sports in India. At the core of this aim is an aspiration to develop adaptable people and leaders, capable of driving performance improvement and excellence on and off the field.
RCB innovation Lab is based on two principles, to bring sports innovation to as many people and to collaborate with innovative organisations.
RCB in association with the LEADERS, organiser of the most prestigious global sports communities through events, communities and intelligence will connect the most influential people in sports to the most powerful ideas in Sports, thereby bring the global sports leaders together in India for the first time and discuss and drive the future of sports in South East Asia.
Through this initiative they plan to break boundaries; create a platform where sports, business, tech, media and performance meet. They share ambitious plans to propel growth in the regional and international sports market, both on and off the field.
They will host the biggest names in sports and media together in a single platform from over 15+ countries over an exploratory two-day meet, checking how to tap an ever-growing, vibrant Indian sports market on and off the field.
Besides, RCB will provide an unmatched opportunity to close to 750 senior executives and participating brands with a unique opportunity to share their brand story with the key regional and international leaders in sport.
However, one of the biggest features of the RCB Innovation Lab is venturing into Sports Ed Tech, Research & Development for performance enhancement and the setting up of startup accelerator programmes with leading sports & health tech accelerators.
RCB will also establish an AI backed cricket coaching and talent ID platform, helping to identify and develop RCB stars of the future.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “RCB has this highly engaging fan base across the globe, and it has been numbered around 30 million. In 2022, we had touched a TV reach of 262.6 million, highest among all the IPL teams. As RCB is returning to their home turf after a gap of 3 years, we want to make it memorable in more ways than one. We want to break down the international barriers and showcase India as a thriving market. With the RCB Innovation Lab, it will be an attempt to take Sports Tech to next level in India. We, as one of the most popular sports teams in India, want to contribute and create meaningful footprints in sports in India which just do not confine to the playing arena alone and we believe if sports has to grow, then all aspects of the sports has to grow as well and we are on that journey with this vision.
RCB aspires to give its fans a purpose and meaning with Go Green initiative to utilise the connect and community of fans to be part of a larger movement that benefits society at large.”
Mo Bobat, Performance Consultant of RCB, said, “In addition to the many exciting innovations RCB has been known for on the field, it’s great to be able launch the RCB Innovation Lab. Cricket, and sport more generally, is evolving at such a pace and RCB wants to play a leading role in shaping what sports organisations and leaders do to achieve success, on and off the field.”
Leaders’ Managing Director, Laura McQueen, commented “India is an exciting and thriving market with endless opportunity. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at RCB to bring Leaders to India to be part of the innovation happening here and showcase this to global sports business and performance executives around the world.”
RCB in the journey of green movement
RCB started the journey of green initiative with the first ever “green game” in 2011. Joined WWF India as the face of Namma Bengaluru for Earth Hour in 2012 and officially declared Carbon Neutrality through fan driven initiatives and not the purchase of carbon credits. RCB became the World’s first Carbon Neutral Cricket Team in 2013. From 2014 to 2019, fan engagement recorded the green pledges, installation of 1422 solar panels in RCB’s home ground - M Chinnaswamy stadium, with an overall capacity of 400KW, establishment of waste management centre for sustainable waste disposal of wet and dry waste in the stadium where ~8 tones waste was segregated per match.
RCB is now moving forward in this green movement with a holistic approach to carbon neutrality. RCB aims to make Chinnaswamy, a green stadium, rejuvenate the Lakes and create a network of green schools across Bengaluru to encourage green initiates and sustainable living for future. RCB also aims to continue creating pet friendly stands, an initiative undertaken in 2019.
RCB has entered an alliance with Goodera, the world's leading volunteering platform, to drive Go Green initiatives. Go Green initiatives includes Green Lakes, Green Schools, Green Stadium, and Green Army.
As a first step, RCB will be restoring 2 lakes in South Bengaluru covering 44 acres that affects the nearby area with floods and if rejuvenated will impact the connected lakes and land, to make it more liveable and sustainable. As with any other venture of RCB, the fan engagement is central to this mission as well. We intend to transform Go Green Initiative into a movement by fan engagement with a purpose.
The RCB will also transform nearly 200 educational institutions in Bengaluru into green schools and earning a special green certificate will work as a source of motivation for them.
“At Goodera, we strongly believe in the power of community engagement in driving sustainable impact. RCB's unique fan driven model of carbon neutrality is inspirational. RCB has enabled sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people. Goodera is proud to partner with RCB since 2011 on the Go Green initiatives inspiring millions of passionate RCB fans to bring small changes in their daily life for planet earth. said Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera, the world's leading volunteering platform and RCB's sustainability impact partner.”
Fans throng for RCB Unbox
RCB returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after a gap of three years in the most remarkable of ways — the cracking RCB Unbox 2.0 for the fans. It is a celebration of the 12th man army, the loyal fan base of the RCB who could not experience a game day at the stadium for the past three years.
The fans were allowed to watch the full squad practice of RCB, a first of its kind initiative in the T20, accompanied by RCB brand launches and the fans also witnessed the coming back of two cricketers who are now part of the RCB folklore — Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. They were inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame and as a mark of respect, the RCB retired the jerseys of AB (17) and Chris Gayle (333) forever from its roster.
“First of all, a big thanks to RCB for inducting me into the Hall Of Fame. I have so many fun memories of playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB. It feels like
homecoming for me and it was a delight for me to reconnect with the team, the players and above all the fans. The RCB, RCB chant will always stay with me,” said Chris Gayle.
“It is a massively touching gesture by RCB to induct me into the Hall Of Fame and it has a very special place in my heart. I have missed the atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it was enthralling for me to relieve all those experiences once more during the RCB Unbox,” said AB De Villiers.
The stadium was packed to the rafters with live music beats by Sonu Nigam and Jason Derulo followed by the arrival of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, ABD and Chris Gayle were greeted with thundering cheers and the iconic chant — RCB, RCB.
“I am quite excited to welcome back fans to the stadium after 3 years. It was such an exhilarating experience to practice in front of some amazing fans as part of the RCB Unbox. It was also thrilling to welcome back AB and Chris for their special day, and it was awesome to feel the energy,” said RCB captain Faf du Plessis.
Mumbai Indians celebrates Maximum City Mumbai in new campaign for IPL
The marketing campaign will use various touchpoints including TV, Digital, Out of Home and Radio
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 5:04 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians launch their season campaign ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, which celebrates the ever-vibrant ‘Maximum city’ and its people. The marketing campaign will use various touchpoints including TV, Digital, Out of Home and Radio.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking about the campaign, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “Mumbai is famed for the spirit with which the people of the city lead their lives, which is also embodied by the team of Mumbai Indians, they rise from the toughest situations and never give up. The campaign TVC uses the iconic song ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan’ with contemporized lyrics that weave in the sentiments that fans have for Mumbai Indians. The entire campaign is conceived to celebrate the city, the culture and the people of Mumbai.”
While the season campaign integrates elements of Mumbai, MI’s 2023 Official Match Jersey too captures the vividness and ardour embedded in the spirit of the city. Designer duo Shantanu Nikhil brought in the hues of the Arabian Sea, the Kaali Peeli Taxi, Sea Link, with a skyline that keeps people gazing for hours. The zig zag gold lines represent the path of dreamers in the city of Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians fan army, the MI Paltan, will have the chance to cheer for their team yet again from their fortress: The Wankhede Stadium, where the team has a set some great records and has created many iconic memories over the years. When it comes to Mumbai and Mumbai Indians, both the players as well as the fans are crucial to what the city’s spirit means. The players and the fans represent the same spirit of the city.
TCL is the official sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad
The association is for the fourth time in a row
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 4:40 PM | 2 min read
TCL, a consumer electronics brand, has become an official sponsor for the cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the fourth time in a row. The sponsorship announcement has been made in line with the company’s plans to launch its revolutionary series of 4K and QLED TVs, the company said.
Delighted with the announcement, Xia Dongyue, CEO, of TCL India, said, “Being a technology-driven brand, we believe cricket and technology share a similar philosophy of connecting people and sharing enhanced experiences. Through this sponsorship, we have kept firm the trustful relationship between TCL and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are certain that SRH will play an integral role in creating an inclusive and exciting event for the viewers.”
“Hyderabad is a big consumer market for us in India. Considering the popularity of SRH, our sponsorship will allow us to bring state-of-the-art HD and 4K LED TVs to consumers so they don’t miss out on a single shot in the field,” he added.
Commenting on the partnership, K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, “Cricket has the power to create powerful connections among people and states. We believe that TCL’s innovations in each of its products will build a strong community of the brand’s consumers and SRH’s fans. We look forward to witnessing a world-class and valuable viewing experience for the customers during the forthcoming cricket season.”
DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership
DP World will be featured prominently on the back of Delhi Capitals official match jerseys as well as training gear
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 4:32 PM | 3 min read
DP World and Delhi Capitals today announced a long-term partnership. DP World, a leading provider of smart end-to-end logistics, is now the Global Logistics Partner of the popular cricket franchise.
The new multi-year partnership, unveiled today at the Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi, will see DP World featured prominently on the back of Delhi Capitals official match jerseys as well as training gear.
The partnership extends beyond logistics to a shared vision of high-performance premised on innovation. This vision also resonates well with the Indian capital, New Delhi, a multi-cultural city and a global hub, that like DP World, connects across borders.
Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said: “Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences. Similarly, DP World is relentlessly focused on innovation, constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionise global trade and open opportunities for our customers to grow. We are delighted to announce this partnership bringing together two leading organisations that are ready to go beyond conventional boundaries to change what’s possible for everyone.”
DP World, through its world-class multimodal logistics capabilities spread across more than 75 countries, ensures seamless movement of trade around the world, including India. The company plays a critical role in supporting the game of cricket across the world. From transporting the cork of cricket balls to moving the willow that is used for making bats, DP World’s agile, reliable, and transparent supply chain solutions are helping make cricket possible for players across the globe.
Speaking about the new partnership, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said: "We are excited to sign a multi-year partnership with DP World. The organisation is a global leader in logistics and therefore it's a huge privilege for us to have DP World as our Global Logistics Partner. The organisation has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand."
The 2022 T20 season was viewed by over 400 million fans across the globe, making it one of the largest sporting events in the world. Partnering with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond.
The new partnership is part of DP World’s growing global portfolio of cricket partnerships. The company is the title partner of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE, and the naming rights partner of the DP World Lions and the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The company also became the title partner of the DP World Asia Cup, that took place in the UAE in 2022.
DP World will begin their exciting journey with Delhi Capitals with one of cricket’s most brilliant minds, Ricky Ponting guiding the team, against Lucknow Super Giants on 1 April 2023. The season will see Delhi Capitals returning home to the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium after 3 years.
playR is Punjab Kings' official fan merchandise partner for IPL
The partnership will bring fans Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 3:19 PM | 2 min read
Punjab Kings today announced playR its as - Official Fan Merchandise - Partner - for, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) onwards.
The partnership is aimed at helping fans show their support for the team, by providing them with exclusive fan merchandise and accessories. The partnership will bring fans around the world exclusive Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, - cricket equipment, fitness and accessories, the company said.
Each product has been designed keeping in mind the team’s identity and the logo. The collection includes t-shirts, cricket bats, balls, pads, gloves, fitness accessories and more- The merchandise is available for purchase on playR Punjab Kings website - and will also be available across leading stores globally -
playR started in 2021, currently retails in 100 plus retail stores globally and soon to touch 800 stores across the globe. It also retails from its dedicated e-commerce store, as well as on multi-brand online stores. playR specializes in apparel, sports equipment, bicycles, and accessories across sports, age and gender and lifestyle.
Commenting on the partnership, Satish Menon, CEO Punjab Kings shared, “We are thrilled to announce playR as our Global Official Fan Merchandise Partner. After months of research and careful consideration, we have selected playR which shares our values and commitment to quality. What is interesting is that playR as a brand already has a range of apparel and cricket equipment and they understand our requirements and work towards making sure that our brand reaches across platforms”.
"We are confident that this strategic alliance with Punjab Kings for India and the International market will bring success to both parties and the fans of Punjab Kings will surely love the merchandise. We look forward to many years of success together" said Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director – playR.
Croma announces partnership with Gujarat Titans
The electronics retailer has come on board as an official electronics partners
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 2:11 PM | 2 min read
Croma has announced its partnership with Gujarat Titans, for the 2023 season as their Official Electronics Partner.
The league is scheduled to commence on the 31st of March and culminates with the finals on the 28th May, 2023. The Gujarat Titans will play 14 riveting games over two months, including seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and seven away games in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mohali, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, respectively.
Speaking on this partnership, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Gujarat Titans. Cricket in India brings people together and creates unforgettable moments. Croma is excited to be the electronics partner for Gujarat Titans, a team that has thrilled audiences across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to celebrate cricket and our customer’s passion for the game.”
Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Gujarat Titans’ are committed to excellence both on and off the field – which is evident in the impact we made in 2022. We welcome Croma on this exciting journey and look forward to a great association. In tandem, we are committed to delivering quality consistently and maintaining a level of excellence.”
Gujarat Titans have curated an exceptional squad of players for the upcoming season, featuring some of the world's finest cricketers, such as Captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and many others. Titans are one of the most prominent teams in the league, with a loyal fan base that stretches across the nation. With their great squad of players and a formidable debut campaign, the team has quickly become a crowd-puller, captivating audiences with phenomenal performances.
As part of this remarkable partnership, Croma will offer exciting deals and offers to customers nationwide. In Croma's stores, customers stand a chance to win incredible Gujarat Titans merchandise, while on Croma's social handles and stores in the match cities, users can participate in fun engagement activities and stand a chance to win tickets to matches in the cities mentioned above, along with fascinating Gujarat Titans merchandise.
