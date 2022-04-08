IPL 2022 registers rise in avg ad volume per channel than last season

According to TAM Sports-IPL Advertising Report, the IPL advertising arena has 11 new categories and 71 new brands this year

The IPL extravaganza has raised the heat and how. With the tournament underway for almost a fortnight now, it’s time to check out the advertising scene. TAM Sports has now come up with its IPL Advertising Report that explores the advertisers’ interests in IPL and provides a comparison with the last edition.

The report says the 15th edition of IPL has registered a 4% increase in the average ad volume per channel when compared to 13 matches over IPL 14. While IPL 15 has 21 matches, the previous season had 22 games.

A comparison of the first 13 matches of IPL 15 to the same number of matches in the previous season shows that the number of categories, advertisers and brands has plummeted by 37%, 14% and 20%, respectively.

This year, IPL has 43 categories, 66 advertisers and 106 brands whereas IPL 14 had 68 categories, 77 advertisers and 133 brands.

Among the top categories and advertisers this year, TATA IPL, e-commerce and gaming continued to lead the list whereas Sports Technologies, which owns and operates fantasy sports portal Dream11, continued to lead the advertisers’ tally. The report further stated that only two out of the top five categories were common between IPL 14 and 15 for the first 13 matches.

During the first 13 matches, the top five categories list had four categories from e-commerce alone, with nearly 35% share of ad volumes in this IPL. The top five together had a 40% share in ad volume. Sports Technologies was the only common advertiser among top five advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14. These top five advertisers contributed more than 1/5th share of ad volumes during 13 matches of IPL 15.

Other top advertisers for this season are KP Pan Foods, Bundl Technologies, Dreamplug Technologies and PepsiCo. Last year, Just Dial, Upstox, Parle Agro and FM Mart were among the other advertisers in the top five list.

This year, TV saw 11 new categories and 71 new brands advertised in 13 matches of IPL 15 compared to the same number of matches in IPL 14. Also, among the new categories, Corporate/Brand Image topped the list followed by Ecom-Auto Rental Services.

Among the 71 new brands, 'Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi' topped the list followed by 'Spotify App'.Tataneu App, Meesho App, and Aditya Birla Group were among the other top brands.

