Greenply launches cheer anthem to bolster association with Lucknow Super Giants

Greenply Industries Limited conducted a series of flash mob activations across prime locations of the state to amplify the brand’s association with Lucknow Super Giants as the Associate Partner of the franchise. Greenply has curated a special anthem song to connect with the regional pride of Uttar Pradesh. The song “Jalwa Dikhega” encapsulates the true spirit of the game and the spirit of the state. The anthem has been created to create greater engagement through user-generated content.

The flash mob activations were performed to promote the association of the brand with the first-ever franchise of Uttar Pradesh and the state. The on-ground activation included a series of flash mob activations planned across five cities of Uttar Pradesh which includes Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Kanpur. The on-ground activations will be aimed to enhance the brand presence of Greenply across Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh being the second largest plywood market by value, the association will help Greenply to enhance its brand and business presence across the state and nationally.

Commenting on the association Sanidhya Mittal, JMD, Greenply Industries Ltd said “The on-ground activation will help to bring alive the regional pride amongst our audience and help us connect with the audience at large. We will also conduct various consumer connect initiatives across social media to generate more reach and engagement amongst the audience”.

Greenply Industries Limited joined hands with the first-ever team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 tournament, namely Lucknow Super Giants as Associate Partner of the franchise. Aligned to the association, the players and official members of the Lucknow Super Giants team will be sporting the Greenply logo on the right- side chest of their official matchday jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament. Greenply will also conduct online game for their trade and influencer partners to generate more engagement.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)