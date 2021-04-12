Google inks web stories partnership with Disney+ Hotstar for IPL 2021

Google users who search #IPL or their favourite teams will get live in-game web story match highlights during and after the game directly from Disney+ Hotstar

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 12, 2021 8:17 AM
Google - Disney+ Hotstar

Tech giant Google has inked web stories partnership with Disney+ Hotstar for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Under the partnership, Google users who search #IPL or their favourite teams will get live in-game web story match highlights during and after the game directly from Disney+ Hotstar.

"Excited to share our first ever #ipl2021 #webstories partnership with Hotstar live for every game this season. Just Search #IPL or your favourite team to get live in-game web story match highlights during and after the game directly from Hotstar," Google Head of Search Product Partnerships, APAC Anuvrat Rao shared in a LinkedIn post.

"This compliments the ability to get official live stream links and post game highlights that have become a staple each season. Massive congrats to my stellar team of Prashant Kumar Nandita Rao Karan Agarwal along with the incredible team at Hotstar for pulling this off. Glad that during these difficult #covid times, with #socialdistancing and fans missing out on the action in stadiums, we are able to do our part to bring more of the #IPL magic to your homes directly."

Rao currently leads product partnership efforts for Google Search in APAC. He has launched and scaled up several products like Google Assistant, Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages and Firebase in APAC.

IPL 2021 is available in eight language feeds including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Marathi feed on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform has onboarded 15 marquee sponsors Dream11, Upstox, Vimal Elaichi, MX TakaTak, Unacademy, Swiggy, PhonePe, Parle Agro, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, PharmEasy, Livspace, Amazon, CoinSwitch Kuber, Xiaomi India, and CRED.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Google Ipl Live content Partnership Disney+ Hotstar IPL2021 IPL News IPL 2021 News IPL advertising news IPL marketing News 2021 IPL News IPL 2021 Updates
Show comments
You May Also Like
upstox

Upstox urges people to start investing in stocks in new IPL campaign
2 days ago

cred

Rahul Dravid AKA 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' hits it out of the park in CRED’s new IPL ad
2 days ago

Cred

Rahul Dravid shows his angry side in CRED’s IPL spot
2 days ago