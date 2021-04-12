Google inks web stories partnership with Disney+ Hotstar for IPL 2021

Tech giant Google has inked web stories partnership with Disney+ Hotstar for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Under the partnership, Google users who search #IPL or their favourite teams will get live in-game web story match highlights during and after the game directly from Disney+ Hotstar.

"Excited to share our first ever #ipl2021 #webstories partnership with Hotstar live for every game this season. Just Search #IPL or your favourite team to get live in-game web story match highlights during and after the game directly from Hotstar," Google Head of Search Product Partnerships, APAC Anuvrat Rao shared in a LinkedIn post.



"This compliments the ability to get official live stream links and post game highlights that have become a staple each season. Massive congrats to my stellar team of Prashant Kumar Nandita Rao Karan Agarwal along with the incredible team at Hotstar for pulling this off. Glad that during these difficult #covid times, with #socialdistancing and fans missing out on the action in stadiums, we are able to do our part to bring more of the #IPL magic to your homes directly."



Rao currently leads product partnership efforts for Google Search in APAC. He has launched and scaled up several products like Google Assistant, Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages and Firebase in APAC.



IPL 2021 is available in eight language feeds including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Marathi feed on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform has onboarded 15 marquee sponsors Dream11, Upstox, Vimal Elaichi, MX TakaTak, Unacademy, Swiggy, PhonePe, Parle Agro, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, PharmEasy, Livspace, Amazon, CoinSwitch Kuber, Xiaomi India, and CRED.

