Delhi Capitals and Bira 91 sign multi-year partnership

JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced a first-of-its-kind association with beer brand Bira 91. As Delhi Capitals’ Official Cheer Partner, Bira 91 will bring in a fresh and innovative approach to engage with fans through this partnership. A five-year-long partnership will involve a host of unique activations and curated offerings enabling consumers to celebrate their love for cricket and beer.

“Be it on the field or off, Delhi Capitals is always determined to push the envelope and explore new avenues,” said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO of Delhi Capitals. “We are delighted to announce this groundbreaking association with Bira 91. Together, we are looking forward to creating exciting and innovative experiences for our fans and building a successful partnership that pushes both our fast-growing brands to greater heights.”

Sharing his excitement on the partnership, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91 said, “Coming on board as the Official Cheer Partner of Delhi Capitals is a milestone moment for Bira 91’s longstanding affinity with Cricket. As a brand that is born and based in the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place, Bira 91 holds a strong emotional connect with the city, team and fans alike. Both cricket and beer are integral aspects of Delhi’s culture and enjoy the unwavering love and support of the people. Personally too, being born and brought up in Delhi, this partnership is close to my heart as I have always cheered for Delhi Capitals”.

Established in 2015, Bira 91 is an Indian craft beer brand headquartered in Delhi. In a short span, the company has become one of the top beer brands with more than seven pints of its award-winning & flavorful beers being enjoyed every second of every day.

