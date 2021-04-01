CoinSwitch Kuber partners with Disney+ Hotstar for IPL

CoinSwitch Kuber, cryptocurrency investment platform with over 3.5 million users, today announced a partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. CoinSwitch Kuber will be the associate sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming T20 season. The category exclusive partnership will offer the company widespread visibility amongst cricket fans, millions of whom are young, tech-savvy Indians who are expected to watch the matches online this season. The company will also debut a new ad campaign on Disney+ Hotstar as a part of the partnership. CoinSwitch Kuber’s logo is also being placed across all the promotional activities initiated by Disney+ Hotstar across print and digital mediums.

With this collaboration, CoinSwitch Kuber aims to create awareness among millions of cricket fans across the country about cryptocurrencies as an asset class they should consider while making investments.

Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-founder, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, “With the massive momentum in the crypto markets, we feel it is time to seize the opportunity and go big. The upcoming T20 series on Disney+ Hotstar is the ultimate medium for us to initiate a conversation around cryptocurrencies as it perfectly captures our TG – young, upward and mobile Indians who are technology savvy. Through this partnership, we hope to make them aware about cryptocurrencies as a rewarding investment option and CoinSwitch as their platform of choice for investing in crypto.”

