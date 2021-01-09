BCCI to part ways with IMG

Reports say that the board will be managing the 2021 edition of the tournament with in-house professions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to end its association with International Management Group (IMG) after 13 years. IMG has had the event rights of IPL since the first season of the tournament. An official of the board told a news agency that BCCI has already sent the group a termination notice.

Reports say that the board will be managing the 2021 edition of the tournament with in-house professions and the termination notice has been sent to IMG earlier this week

The UK-based group had retained the rights to manage the event in 2017 for a five year period.