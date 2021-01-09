BCCI to part ways with IMG

Reports say that the board will be managing the 2021 edition of the tournament with in-house professions

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 9, 2021 2:25 PM
bcci

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to end its association with International Management Group (IMG) after 13 years. IMG has had the event rights of IPL since the first season of the tournament. An official of the board told a news agency that BCCI has already sent the group a termination notice.

Reports say that the board will be managing the 2021 edition of the tournament with in-house professions and the termination notice has been sent to IMG earlier this week

The UK-based group had retained the rights to manage the event in 2017 for a five year period.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Bcci Img Ipl IPL 2021 IPL News IPL 2019 advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media
Show comments
You May Also Like
IPL

Did existing IPL franchises ensure new teams are kept away till 2021?
1 week ago

bcci

BCCI approves 10 teams for IPL 2022, backs cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics
26-December-2020

sourav ganguly

Not concerned with Sourav Ganguly’s endorsement of My11Circle, says Dream11’s Harsh Jain
23-December-2020