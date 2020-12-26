BCCI approves 10 teams for IPL 2022, backs cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics

At the board's 89th Annual General Meeting held in Ahmedabad, it also announced the appointment of Rajeev Shukla as VP of BCCI

The BCCI has given the green light for having 10 teams in IPL 2022 at its 89TH annual general meeting. But it maintained that the 2021 edition will have 8 teams.

The IPL GC will be working out the modalities regarding scheduling for up to 10 teams.

At the meeting, the board also revealed that it sought further clarifications from the ICC on their proposal to include cricket in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. However, the board deferred discussing it for next year’s annual general meeting.

In other developments, electoral officer AK Joti announced Rajeev Shukla as VP of BCCI. Brijesh Patel and KM Majumdar were unanimously re-elected as members representative to the IPL Governing Council by the General Body.

Pragyan Ojha, who was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association as a player representative, has been inducted to the IPL Governing Council at the AGM.

The board also announced that the limit of reimbursement of insurance medical claim of retired first class cricketers has been raised to Rs 10 lakh.