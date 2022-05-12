Alphabet Inc keen on bidding for IPL broadcast rights: Report

According to media reports, Google’s parent company has procured documents related to the bid from BCCI

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc has expressed interest in bidding for IPL broadcast rights, according to a Bloomberg report.

Media networks have said that the tech major has bought documents related to the bid from BCCI.

exchange4media reported last month that the IPL media rights are expected to exceed most projections, thanks to BCCI's strategy of separating TV and digital rights and the creation of a non-exclusive digital rights package comprising 18 premium games.

On April 1, BCCI had announced that it has set a base price of approximately Rs 33,000 crore for IPL media rights. The BCCI released the tender for IPL media rights on March 29. The media rights will be awarded for a five-year period from 2023 to 2027.

