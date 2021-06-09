UK agencies sign up to IPA’s Media Climate Charter to reduce carbon impact of media plans

Agencies including Carat, Havas Media Group, Initiative UK, iProspect, MediaCom, Wavemaker & Zenith, which are responsible for more than £7bn in 2020 media billings, have committed to using IPA’s tool

The IPA has launched ‘Media Climate Charter,’ a tool designed to help agencies/marketers measure and accordingly reduce the carbon impact of their media plans.

The calculator or the tool enables its member agencies to measure the overall emissions from media planning, buying and distribution and know where they need to reduce carbon running clients’ campaigns impacting climate.

The tool is created by the members of the IPA Media Climate Action Group including The7Stars’ Anuschka Clarke, Mindshare’s Rob McFaul, Mediacom’s Helen Brain and Pauline Robson, PHD’s Frith Hofmeester, MGOMD’s Tim Pritchard, Havas MG’s Tony Mattson and Rapport’s Jack Monaghan.

Top UK agencies that are responsible for over £7bn in 2020 media billings have signed up to use IPA’s tool. These include Hearts & Science, Carat, MindShare Media, Essence Global, Goodstuff, Havas Media Group, Initiative UK, iProspect, MediaCom, Starcom, The7Stars, MGOMD, OMD, Zenith, PHD Media, Spark Foundry, Wavemaker, The Kite Factory, UM, and VCCP Media.

The tool has been developed to address five areas outlined by the cross-industry initiative, called Ad Net Zero. This industry-wide initiative proposes action on 5 fronts;

Advertising businesses’ own operations Advertising production Media buying and planning Awards and events Using advertising’s positive influence

IPA President Julian Douglas said, "The calculator sets the pathway for sustainable transformation to a zero-carbon future. The science is clear and that the solution requires every single one of us to respond and transition.

"We can’t succeed acting alone – we need fully committed industry-wide coalitions that drive the change we need to see. Climate Charter members will join a community of motivated media agencies, which together can solve problems, share lessons and inspire the 10x change that we know is required," he added.

The charter will also provide guidance, research and recommendations supporting other initiatives such as AdGreen and #ChangeTheBrief, which will also aim to lower agencies’ carbon impact.

