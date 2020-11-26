Zee TV introduces gamified filter for Brahmarakshas 2 on Instagram & Facebook

Zee TV now offers its viewers an escape into the world of fantasy with another intriguing season of its immensely successful weekend fantasy thriller, Brahmarakshas. Creating viewer engagement in the most innovative manner and infusing the energy and excitement of the mobile gaming space into an immersive experience of the show, Zee TV has introduced a first-of-its-kind Brahmarakshas 2 game filter on Instagram and Facebook that makes not just kids but full grown adults get hooked to a virtual wild goose chase where one sees the leading lady of the show Kalindi being relentlessly chased by the ferocious Brahmarakshas in hot pursuit and the only way to help Kalindi dodge him and the obstacles in her path is to open your mouth or duck your head to one side.

Zee TV provides the masses with a thrilling way to escape the mundane and lose oneself in the intriguing world of the Brahmarakshas brought alive through enthralling augmented reality visual effects. Having launched the game filter, Zee TV now invites its viewers to take the #Brahmarakshas Filter Challenge wherein users can play to save Kalindi from the evil and monstrous Brahmarakshas.

The filter has already garnered 1.4Mn reach with 2.5L users experiencing the filter, 2Mn impressions within 6-days of the campaign.



While fans and viewers across the world compete by sharing scores with each other, the Brahmarakshas 2 lead and television actress Nikki Sharma who plays Kalindi has also tried the game filter and is deeply intrigued and captivated by it. Nikki said “I thoroughly love playing this game, especially during the small breaks that I get in the midst of my shoots. Playing to save my character Kalindi’s life in a game gives me a racy kick. Kudos to the marketing team at Zee TV for having even thought of a game so compelling! It’s amazing to see our fans and viewers so captivated by this game and we hope to see the same tremendous love and response towards our show as well.”



