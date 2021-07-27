Zee Tamil to launch Survivor series

The promotional campaign for the launch will be rolled out soon and the show is all set to be launched in the Zee Tamil channel

Zee Tamil is set to unveil one of the world’s most successful reality show – Survivor produced by Banijay Asia.

Helmed by the production giant - Banijay, the franchise’s global success of Survivor is reflected across every international adaptation of the show in multiple languages, resulting in a strong fan base world over.

Set on an island, the show deals with how the contestants fight their might against the forces of nature. From the very basics of building a fire camp for warmth, or a tent from natural resources to scrounging for food and water etc., the contestants will have to display extraordinary grit and determination to prove their mettle amidst all odds. Adding to the challenging environment, the contestants will be put through a variety of tasks wherein they fight against each other to win rewards and immunity from elimination. After all, this ultimate game of human survival is designed to truly test every aspect of a contestant’s mental and physical strength.

As the quest to uncover the identities of contestants begin, each from a different walk of life, the added element of surprise is the host who will not only take the viewers through the survival journey but act as a mentor and guide to the contestants during the tasks.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head, ZEEL, said, “As a channel we have always committed ourselves to engage and entertain our audience with innovative content and variety in reality entertainment. Survivor would definitely set new benchmarks in reality show formats in India. From the production value to the portfolio of talent, Zee Tamil has truly embarked on a journey in partnership with Banijay Asia to redefine quality entertainment in the market”.

Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia added, “Survivor is a show that has a global fan base. The format is unique, adaptable and has the potential to match audience sensibilities across the board. The Tamil industry has always been experimental and bringing a reality show of this nature will only broaden the genre further. Zee Tamil has always gone beyond when it comes to innovative content, and we’re excited to be partnering with frontrunners like them”

The promotional campaign for Survivor launch will be rolled out soon and the show is all set be launched in Zee Tamil channel. The show episodes and the un-cuts from episodes can also be watched online on their OTT platform ZEE5.

Follow Zee Tamil on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to catch all the latest updates on Survivor

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)