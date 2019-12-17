Zee Punjabi to be launched on January 13 with Punjabi originals

Zee Punjabi, the newly announced Punjabi General Entertainment Channel by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), is scheduled to go on air on the occasion of Lohri, January 13, 2020.

The channel’s brand promise is ‘Jazba Kar Vakhon Da’ - the spirit to make dreams come true.

Singer Gurdas Maan who has been associated with the channel says, “Zee Punjabi laa raha hai Punjabiyon ki kahaani, Punjabiyo ke liye, Pehli baar Punjabi mein. I am always happy to give back to my land and I am even more happy that a network like Zee is taking this initiative. I am looking forward to the launch of the channel and being associated with it.”

Commenting on the launch of its first GEC in the region, Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West and Premium Channels, ZEEL said, “Zee invests in understanding the pulse of Middle Class India and what drives people across different regions. We have had very successful regional channel launches across the country. With our consumer understanding and the innate ability of creating magic with our stories, we are now looking at the launch of Zee Punjabi. Despite the highest TV penetration (88%) in the country, Punjab has a significantly low Time Spent and that is a factor of not having dedicated Punjabi content that does justice to the region and the culture. Zee Punjabi is being launched by understanding the viewer’s need gap; for a culture that is so powerful, Punjab definitely needs its own authentic Punjabi channel. Intensive consumer work in the market has helped us understand the potential and craft the strategy for our content and brand. We are certain the audiences will resonate with the stories and fall in love with the characters.”

Speaking of the launch, Rahul Rao, Business Head Zee Punjabi said, “We look forward to bring shows that are inspired from the region and its culture. Punjabis have a jazba and junoon which is very unique to them and our content is a reflection of that spirit. We have a strong line up of stories with themes familiar to Punjab, characters that people will fall in love with and faces like Gurdas Mann, Jazzy B, Jaidev Kumar, Sonu Kakkar and Sara Gurpal who are respected here! With over 20 hours of original content every week and a strong line up of World TV Premieres every month, we are certain of being wholeheartedly accepted by the Punjabi audiences.”

Along with the stories and characters inspired from the land, the philosophy of ‘Jazbaa Kar Vakhon Da’ is also brought alive with the visual identity. The logo is a reflection of inner radiance and colours from the sunrise palette signifying the hope.

Zee Punjabi will be available across all major cable, DTH, Freedish and digital platforms from January 13. The channel will also be available on ZEEL's digital and mobile entertainment platform Zee5.