ZEE Media presents its national news channel ZEE Hindustan in a new avatar

One of the nation's largest media networks ZEE Media revamped its national news channel ZEE Hindustan with a new style and a new approach. The channel redesigned itself under the leadership of the CEO Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava and the managing editor Mr. Shamsher Singh. The channel also has a new tagline which represents the core belief as well- "Humara Samwad, Rashtrawad". This means that the channel believes only on one dialogue which is "Nationalism" and all the initiatives will be in the interest of the nation.

The change in its look and feel is easily recognizable after the revamp. ZEE Hindustan introduced its new packaging and new shows such as 'Desh ko Jawab Do', a fearless debate where we take account of every question and every promise from authorities; 'Sare Jahan Se Aacha' a detailed analysis of the important news and its relation to national importance; and many changes that can be expected on their digital platforms as well. ZEE Hindustan also recently launched its new mobile application, which is available both on iOS and Play Store so that its viewers can get the latest news anywhere and at any time.

On the occasion, CEO Purushottam Vaishanava said, "We believe that nationalism is at the heart of the nation and so it has to be the core part of our dialogue on the channel as well. Therefore, ZEE Hindustan will act as a voice for the people of India. It will always work towards bringing light to the real issues of the nation and the actual cause behind those issues. It will have direct conversions and will always have dialogue around the nation. It won’t attract eyeballs through dividing opinions and quarrelsome debates but will actually initiate dialogue in the true interest of the country and the people of this country."

The channel Managing Editor, Shamsher Singh said, "ZEE Hindustan team is the best team in the industry right now and it is full of young and energetic professionals who will only talk about real issues and will bring forward the truth. It won't propagate any agenda under any authority's pressure but will actually ask the uncomfortable and real questions to the authorities which will have a direct connection with the people of this nation."

Executive Cluster Head - Sales, Manoj Jagyasi, said the new proposition will ensure that the channel has fresh approach towards news content. This will attract viewers as they will get an alternate view which is not present on the other channels. I would also like to thank our existing advertisers as we have all the top brands on the channel which are backed by our customer first approach clubbed with the customized solution for each client and thereby also growing the brands’ recall value.