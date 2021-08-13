Zee Marathi bolsters 22-year-long relationship with viewers with new look & tagline

Zee Marathi, on its 22nd anniversary, unveiled its new look along with the new tagline, "Navya natyanchya bandhu gaathi.. Mi Marathi" reflecting the new beginning of a stronger relationship with the viewers. The new promo of the channel promises that the new offerings will be in sync with the channel’s progressive identity. This new Zee Marathi will not only enthral the viewers with its variety of emotions but also give them a new perspective on relationships and life through its new offerings.

Strengthening the brand promise further, Zee Marathi is also launching 7 new shows that will keep the audiences hooked to their TV screens. Man Zal Bajinda, Man Udu Udu Zal, Mazi Tuzi Reshimgath, Tuzya Mazya Sansarala Ani Kay Hava, Ti Parat Aliye are the new shows which are set to launch in the month of August. The channel will also present new episodes of the popular show – Ratris Khel Chale 3 and Ghetla Vasa Taku Nako. Iconic stars from the Maharashtra region including Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere, Vijay Kadam, Hruta Durgule, Hardik Joshi and many more have been roped in by Zee Marathi to keep viewers entertained.

Speaking about the new positioning, Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head, Zee Marathi said, “Zee Marathi has been setting new benchmarks in the industry for the past two decades. With a new Zee Marathi, we are creating a new world of entertainment for our viewers across the nation – offering a diverse range of characters and unconventional stories that will spark a new conversation in society.”

Commenting on the journey of the channel and its new look, Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said,“With its rich legacy of 22 years, Zee Marathi has built an affinity and captured the hearts of consumer segments across generations. Our sharp customer-centric approach has enabled us to consistently craft new and engaging storylines featuring progressive themes. This right mix of content has resonated with our viewers across the urban and rural regions, making Zee Marathi a household name across Maharashtra. With its new look and positioning, the channel brings a perfect blend of fresh and renowned faces to our viewers’ screens which will definitely keep our audience engaged. The vibrant packaging will further help us in winning new consumers and forming a deep bond with them in line with our brand promise of Navya natyanchya bandhu gaathi – me Marathi, Zee Marathi.”

