Zee Kannada’s Mahanayaka to be telecast from Monday to Friday

Zee Kannada's Mahanayaka, based on the life of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, will now be telecast from Monday to Friday starting from April 26th at 6:00 PM on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The company said: "The audience relatability factor with Mahanayaka was maximized as it served to be a documentary of critical traditional issues that unfortunately continue to exist in this day and age. Zee Kannada’s ardent fans from Karnataka took to celebrating their passion for the show in their own hands by designing customized t-shirts, placing large banners in primary locations, the younger generation embraced their devotion through on-screen telecast, and hosting get-togethers for the sole purpose of celebrating their love for the show by airing the same on large LED screens outdoors."

