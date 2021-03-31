Zee Café announces its second original, a competitive food show ‘Chef vs Fridge’

Zee Café has announced its second original in the pipeline ‘Chef Vs. Fridge.’ Keeping up with the latest social trends, be it dance or food with the new show, the channel has released a teaser featuring celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani and Gaurav Gera aka. ‘Chutki’ in their element as they announce the new show. Coming soon in April, that channel presents the ultimate food experience that will excite, entertain and make every foodie go WOW as they spend we-time with Zee Café.

Garnering a whopping 23Mn+ cumulative reach across Zee Café and Zee TV, the campaign garnered 12.3Mn+ views across all platforms and a 7.2Mn+ cumulative reach on Digital, Dance With Me truly struck a chord with viewers who joined in to celebrate the joy of dancing. The show’s unique format entailed fun hook step challenges thrown by the celebrity dance experts Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan that received over 375+ entries and 8.7Mn+ impressions on the challenge. This festive offering by Zee Café had some of the most reputed brands like Loreal Paris & Jeevansaathi.com, Dazzler Eterna, Yamaha Fascino and Only Natural Diamonds who came onboard as partners.

The channel recently launched its first original production ‘Dance With Me’ featuring dance experts Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan.

Keeping the momentum high, ‘Chef Vs. Fridge’ promises to be a unique competitive cooking show for every Indian foodie. Launched with the commitment of ‘ab fridge lega sabki class, aur chefs banaenge kuch world class’ the teaser features Gaurav Gera as his popular character ‘Chutki’ and Chef Vicky as the two experience a relatable situation as they open their fridge. What’s expected to be a fun ‘pawri’ turns to a challenge posed by the random ingredients found in the fridge. While Gaurav is seen in dismay, Chef Vicky takes on the task and cooks up a storm. This appetizing teaser surely leaves viewers waiting for more. With yet another fun-filled digital challenge, unique cuisines and an exciting line-up of participants, there is loads to look forward to on this food fiesta!

In line with the announcement, the channel has onboarded leading brands as partners for the show. Co-Presented By Haier, co-Powered by Lifebuoy, Cookware Partner Prestige, Spice Partner Catch Salt & Spices and Gifting Partner The Gift Studio, the show promises to be a unique platform with multiple integration opportunities for brand partners.

Speaking about the announcement, Kartik Mahadev, Business Head, Premium Channels, ZEEL said, “With 20 exciting years of our international library featuring the latest and iconic shows we created countless we-time moments for our discerning viewers. Going forward, regional markets undoubtedly are set to be the driver for growth for English entertainment. There is a whole set of audience moving from regional to English content as they become more comfortable with English as a professional, conversational language. Thus, alongside our finest international content our endeavour is to equally build a formidable original content slate that captures aspirations of our audience and promises to entertain. Keeping this in mind we launched Dance With Me which was a unique dance show format that promised entertainment and interactivity. The show delivered value to our brand partners through customised solutions and deep integrations and met with great sponsor interest.

As we look to build more original content, we realised there is a gap when it comes to homegrown cooking competition shows and thus the inception of Chef Vs. Fridge. The show will feature exciting cook-offs, unique food combinations and interactive challenges for our viewers. There are multiple innovative integration opportunities being planned that are core to the show and we are certain that our brand partners will be delighted.”

