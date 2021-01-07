Vidya Vox and Nucleya announce winners for BACARDÍ Sessions Season 4

Both mentors will be collaborating on two separate tracks with these artists and guide them through the journey

Last month, BACARDÍ announced season 4 of its marquee indie platform -BACARDÍ Sessions, with Vidya Vox and Nucleya. This season, the brand is presenting artists across music, art and dance a chance to showcase their talent and do what moves them. In the first leg, indie music artists - Shrey Jadav and Trichia Rebello, have been crowned winners by Vidya Vox; while 2Jaym and Sublahshini were selected by Nucleya. Both mentors will be collaborating on two separate tracks with these artists and guide them through the journey.

This season saw a wide range of entries from all spectra and geographies including Dubai, Canada and Los Angeles; over 600 entries poured in immediately post the announcement by Ritviz. This is in line with the platform’s legacy, which has received an overwhelming response since its first season, and has grown stronger every year. Over the years, it has brought the country some of its favourite indie artists like Ritviz and given artists a chance to learn from celebrated musicians like Amit Trivedi, Benny Dayal and Mohini Dey.

Shrey Jadav who will be collaborating with Vidya Vox has been singing since he was 6 years old and has learned Indian classical singing as a teenager. Eventually, he moved to YouTube and also taught himself keyboard. Trichia Rebello is a pianist, vocalist, singer/songwriter and rapper. She’s learnt western classical piano since age 6 and is currently a music teacher.

Both Sublahshini and 2jaym, who were chosen as winners by Nucleya, started singing as a hobby in school and continued pursuing it through college. Eventually, they moved to writing their own music. Sublahshini is currently pursuing a Masters in Social Work and 2jaym is completing his undergrad studies in Computer Applications.

Speaking of the upcoming collaboration, Nucleya said, “Going through all the entries for BACARDÍ Sessions Season 4 was great fun and it was a tough decision to pick two winners. The platform has brought indie musicians across the country an extraordinary opportunity to do what moves them and I’m glad to be a part of this journey. Can’t wait to collaborate with the winners on a kickass track!”

“Immediately post the announcement my social media started buzzing with entries and I’ve been hooked ever since! I’m looking forward to mentoring the winners for BACARDÍ Sessions Season 4 and collaborating with them as we do what moves us. It is an incredible opportunity for the artists and I hope they make the most of it,” said Vidya Vox.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Senior Brand Manager, Brand BACARDÍ, India & South-east Asia said, “It’s overwhelming to see the continuous support and response by indie artists and indie music fans to BACARDÍ Sessions. It fuels our commitment to provide budding indie artists a platform to do what moves them and showcase their talent. This season, we’re all set to nurture and support the journey of these 4 incredible winners. Simply can’t wait to tune in to their tracks!”

From the launch in 2017, BACARDÍ Sessions has supported indie artists and showcased incredible talent in the subsequent years. It has also helped these artists achieve milestones, and brought the country some of its most beloved tracks. This season will see 2 incredible tracks & videos being launched by the winning artists, co-created with their respective mentors Nucleya and Vidya Vox.