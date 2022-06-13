Tecno Mobile named title sponsor for Esports Premier League 2

The tournament will start on June 15

Franchise based-league for gaming, Esports Premier League (ESPL) is all set to roll out the second season of the tournament on June 15.

In its endeavour to make it bigger, ESPL has roped in global smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile as the Presenting Sponsor.

“This year’s league is set to engage gamers across the country in a high-voltage action with the most popular battle royale game, ‘BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA’ (BGMI), which carries a whopping prize pool of Rs 1 Crore,” said ESPL.

“The first season of the Esports Premier League was a great success and this time we will try to make it even bigger. We are thrilled to have TECNO Mobile on board as the Presenting Sponsor for this event. Just like how TECNO Mobile is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for its customers, we are also committed to providing a world-class platform for Indian talent through this league in order to develop the Indian esports ecosystem and take it to the next level,” said ESPL Director Vishwalok Nath.

The league will be played in two separate stages in the initial phase - online qualifiers as well as an invitational qualifier to shortlist the top 18 teams.

The first 12 teams, top-2 teams from the online event and top-10 teams from the invitational qualifiers will directly process to the final phase and compete for the top 2 spots.

The teams ranked from 3 to 10 (7 teams) in the online qualifiers and teams ranked from 11 to 18 from invitational qualifiers will compete for the other three final spots, which will also have two directly invited teams competing and vying for the mega title.

The champion team will take home Rs 50 lakh while the second and third-placed teams will bag Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. Top-16 teams will be awarded cash prizes and the Most Valuable Player Award-winner will get richer by Rs 1 lakh.

The upcoming edition of India’s premier esports league, ESPL will start on June 15.

TECNO Mobile plans to promote its upcoming smartphone phone, TECNO Pova 3 through this league. The poised to launch smartphone will give class-apart gaming experience to the users. It not only offers a super-fast processing speed but also comes with a massive battery. As per the recently released Counterpoint Market Share Report, the smartphone brand is the third-largest smartphone player in the sub-10k segment.

Talking about the recent association with ESPL, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India said, “India’s gaming community is witnessing a boom and growing exponentially at a rate of 38% per annum. The Indian gaming industry is estimated to be valued at $3.9+ billion by 2025. These developments have heightened gamers’ expectations from the technology sector and there is an increased demand for better and more powerful gaming devices with high-end processors, augmented speed and longer battery life. We have been driving this revolution with our feature-rich gaming devices under the ‘POVA’ series, which targets the mid-range segment. With the POVA product line, we are determined to provide Indian smartphone consumers with a trinity of speed, power and performance that supplements the Zillenials’ never-ending hustle and further motivates them to ‘Stop at Nothing’. Our association with ESPL is bringing us forward towards achieving the same goal. We are looking ahead to a valuable partnership to create a more exciting online gaming ecosystem.”

The inaugural season of ESPL recorded more than one million registrations and 100 million-plus video views as the action was streamed LIVE on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak and its websites.

Nath continued, “Every season we plan to do something different in order to take the league to the next level. The upcoming edition will also be action-packed, especially with players fighting it out on the BGMI esports maps which is a very popular title among the gaming community. This platform is for our athletes and they are equally excited.” He concluded by adding, “ESPL is a game-agnostic tournament to ensure that India Today Group offers the maximum opportunities to gamers across the nation.”

Professional athletes as well as esports enthusiasts above the age of 16 can participate. The registrations will begin on June 15 with the last date being June 20. Each team should have minimum of four members and the interested teams can register themselves on https://espl.itg.gg/.

