TagTalk expands DOOH network in India

Broadcast Engineering Society (India) is the biggest Society of broadcast engineers in India. Established in 1987 with the objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India, the Society encourages education, research and training in broadcast engineering through active cooperation with academic institutions, industry and Govt.

The mega event BES Expo and Conference which is held annually is being held from 16th Feb’ 23 to 18th Feb’ 23 after a gap of 2 years. The event is being held in hall 7D, Pragati Maidan.

The Chief guest for the inaugural function of event was Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Guest of Honour Shri DPS Negi Member Finance (Prasar Bharati), Welcome address was given by Shri Sunil, President (BES), Keynote addresses was given by Shri Richard Craig Mc Feely, Head Amazon WW Business Development, Amazon Web Services, (UK) and Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Director (IIT Kanpur).

Addressing the ceremony of BES Expo, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that Prasar Bharati should have its own OTT platform as it has its own archival content which will serve priceless content for its audience. In a bid to increase its footprint, the government is planning a fresh auction of FM radio stations, roll out an OTT platform and conduct trials of direct-to-mobile television broadcast this year. He further added that "We are also working towards an auction of FM radio stations this year. We hope to take FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities this year," he said addressing the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo here. He said though there were a large number of FM radio stations, the service covered only 60 per cent of the country. He said that the government has made an allocation of Rs.2,500 crore over a four-year period for the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme to widen the reach of Prasar Bharati, including in the Left wing extremism, border and strategic areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri DPS Negi, Member Finance (Prasar Bharati) said that with the opening of 5G Technology the internet is faster than ever. This is changing the way the news is being reported and broadcast. Gone are the days when the cameraman is deputed to cover an event. The system of requisitioning and sending the team to the spot is going to be a distant past. The availability of 5G internet with advanced mobile phones and high resolution cameras are replacing the ENG.

Shri Sunil, President (BES) speaking on the occasion said that “the focus of this year BES Expo and Conference is likely to be on 5G and OTT which are rapidly bringing paradigm shift in broadcasting. Next challenge for the broadcasters is the content. Shifting from analogue to digital has opened up many opportunities. Today consumers are using more and more digital content on a daily basis, on mobile phones, laptops, desktop and other devices. Broadcasters are recognizing this need in order to stay in the business and changing the pace. For this the business models have to be changed”.

There are more than 40 national and international exhibitors who will be showcasing new and emerging broadcast technologies. The event also has conference with multiple sessions on all three days where industry experts from around the globe discuss about emerging broadcast technologies and changes happening in the field. The event helps BES meet its objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India. BES Expo is one of its kind events held in India and especially in Delhi which attracts visitors from radio & TV broadcasters across the country, universities and media institutions. It also attracts visitors from several PSUs and manufacturers engaged in broadcasting.