Star Vijay to premiere Mandela on April 4

Star Vijay is all set to premiere Mandela on 4 April 2021 as World Television Premiere. The movie will be telecast on Sunday at 9 am Mandela skips theatrical release to have a television premiere.

Mandela is the most talked about and most expected movie of the year. It’s a comedy-drama political satire written and directed by Madonne Ashwin on his directorial debut and produced by S. Sashikanth of YNOT studios while co-produced by Balaji Mohan of Open Window Productions. The film is titled after the late South African President Nelson Mandela.

The cast of the movie includes Yogi Babu in the main lead character while Sheela Rajkumar, Sangili Murugan and G.M. Sundar play the supportive roles. The film is set on the backdrop of village panchayat election scenario between two political parties.

Mandela is a family entertainment movie that will be aired at 9.30 am on 4th April only on STAR VIJAY. Don’t miss it.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)