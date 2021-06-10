Star Jalsha extends vaccine coverage to production crew

All technicians, artists and crew members of the channels shows are covered under the drive

Star Jalsha in collaboration with Woodlands Hospital, has initiated a COVID -19 vaccination drive facilitating free vaccination for all the technicians, artists and crew members of its shows on 9th - 10th June 2021, at Movieton Studio on a first come first served basis.

252 vaccinations were administered to artists, technicians and crew members on 09th June and a provision for 250 vaccinations has been kept on 10th June 2021.

This drive is an effort to ensure the safety of the Star Jalsha crew, and an important step towards creating a safer shooting environment post the lockdown.

