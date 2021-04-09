Sony YAY! introduces kids to animated world of Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah

Kids around the country shall be able to watch the show that starts from April 19th, every Monday to Friday at 11:30 AM on Sony YAY!

In a category-first move to adapt a TV show, Sony YAY! welcomes the famous Gokuldhaam society and it’s characters into the animated realm with its mega summer release, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah. The show will bring all the fan-favourite characters of the live-action show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (authored and created by Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi) donning their animated avatars set in new stories, crazy adventures and fantastical twists. This show adds yet another unique indigenous offering to the varied content bouquet of the channel, as it continues to satiate the demand of desi content for its young fans

The new animated world of Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah is curated to reflect the fantastical imagination of kids where the narratives and characters will explore limitless possibilities of crazy adventures. Highlights include the popular character Daya, who is all set to take the comedy and energy levels a few notches higher with her gravity-defying stunts and crazy escapades. Tapu and his mischievous Sena are here to cook up a storm of funny pranks and are all set to string you along their hilarious adventures. The comical duo of Bapuji and Jethaalal will keep the kids on the edge of their seats as they witness their epic mishaps and clashes generously sprinkled with even more drama and action. These iconic characters teamed up with the rest of the residents of Gokuldhaam, are building a new universe of comedy where possibilities of fantastical adventures are endless.

The channel also plans a mega launch of the show by extending a country-wide invitation for a special virtual ‘Watch Party’ co-hosted by some of the surprise celebrity guests from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah artists on 16th April at 04:30 PM. This Watch Party will give the fans a chance to exclusively preview the first episode of Tarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah world before it airs on Sony YAY! The channel will also take the show on ground, to the deeper pockets of the country through 100 city canter activation, followed by mall activations across 9 cities covering the length and breadth of the country.

Kids around the country shall be able to watch the brand-new show that starts from April 19th, every Monday to Friday at 11:30 AM only on Sony YAY!. A fan favourite amongst all age-groups, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited.

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre!

“Our endeavour has always been to create content that connects with our audience. This year, for our 4th anniversary we put together a show that has already established characters but with storylines that are completely fresh and have been curated for our young viewers. The idea is to extend Sony's long standing relationship with its audiences and deliver content that's relevant for young audience and to connect with its characters with the bond of happiness, imagination and entertainment.”

Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder, Neela Telefilms

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show on Indian television, and into the 13th year it was fitting to extend the universe of our characters into the animated realm. In fact, it was my vision and an old dream to create an animated series on TMKOC’s characters for quite some time. Our collaboration with Sony YAY! to bring this vision alive resulted into an apt fit of synergies between the characters and the core brand values of the channel. Through this show, we offer everyone a slice of their own Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah universe with an added dose of fantastical twists for not just kids but to an entire family. And hope that the audience will shower the same love and affection to Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah as they have on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and keep enjoying both the shows.”

