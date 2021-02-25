Sony SAB to telecast comedy show ‘Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai’ in new avatar

Block your calendars, set your alarms and get ready to welcome the madness and quirks of Sony SAB’s Jijaji’s world once again as the show returns in a brand new avatar with an intriguing new title ‘Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai’. While the Jijaji family returns to Sony SAB, this time, their world is full of spooks which is bound to send chills down your spine all while you enjoy your daily guffaws!

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai promises a classic tale of an age-old family feud between the Jaldirams and Jindals over their claims on the ancestral property. While the property feud stirs the rivalry between the families, there is a mystery that walks the halls of this pushtaini haveli. Adding to the hilarious conflict is the constant conflict between Jaldiram and Jindal over the shared space their businesses occupy – a restaurant and a garage.

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai brings back the stunning Hiba Nawab as Jaldiram’s beloved daughter CP (short for Connaught Place) who will be seen alongside the dashing Shubhashish Jha essaying the role of Jitendra Jamwant Jindal aka Jijaji. More quirk and laughter are on offer as the show will further delight the audience with a gamut of exciting characters essayed by brilliant actors.

Making a comeback with this Jijaji franchise is Anup Upadhyay, to be seen as Jaldiram, the proud owner of Jaldiram Sweets, bubbly yet cheeky Soma Rathod, to be seen as Jaldiram’s devoted wife Sofia, contesting for Jaldiram as their lawyer and Sofia’s brother will be Firoz Khan and immensely charming Raashi Bawa as a waitress working at Jaldiram sweets. The cast will also see the addition of some new faces such as Jeetu Shivhare as Nanhe, Jijaji’s father, Sucheta Khanna as Bijlidevi aka Jijaji’s mother and Vipin Herro as Gulzar, Nanhe as Bijlidevi’s adopted son among others.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony SAB, commented, “The first season of this show created a deep connection with our audience. Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai's launch is a true testament to that as the show is back purely on pubic demand. With a new entertaining storyline, quirky characters and an entirely new mystery element, it is bound to make the audience fall in love with the show again. The year 2021 has started on a great note for us with Wagle Ki Duniya amassing love from across all sets of the audience, and I believe Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai will only add to the enriching content on Sony SAB.”

