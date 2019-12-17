Smule Mirchi Cover Star back with second season

‘Smule Mirchi Cover Star’, the digital singing talent hunt hosted by Radio Mirchi, is back with Season 2. Presented by Smule, the contest is now Live.

Smule is returning as the title sponsor for the talent hunt after the first edition that saw over 50,000 unique entries.

Interested participants need to download the Smule app and sing their cover entry.

Smule is backed in India by Times Bridge, an investment arm of the Times Group.

Bill Bradford, President, Smule said: “India is a strategic market for us and a key part of our truly global community. Smule Mirchi Cover Star is a terrific way of not just unearthing and investing in local talent, but also of establishing our credentials as the most innovative and impactful musical performance platform. We want to use the mobile phone to connect people through music and bring it back to its social roots.”

Viral Jani, Senior Vice-President, Investment Operations, Times Bridge, added: “Our mission at Smule India is to give our users an unparalleled sing-along experience. Offering a national canvas makes Smule Mirchi Cover Star a unique platform to showcase musical talent in a truly democratic and accessible way. It’s an unmatched experience for winners to perform in front of prominent names of the music fraternity.”

Yatish Mehrishi, Chief Operating Officer, Radio Mirchi, says: “Looking at the growing trends in the singing category and the excitement that people have for such activities, we were keen to give our listeners one such innovative platform. Smule Mirchi Cover Star is a platform that not only will help people explore their hidden singing talent but also, something that people will enjoy while participating. After an amazing response in the first season we look forward to discover many such hidden gems and give the winner the stage of Mirchi Music Awards.”

In Phase 1 of the contest, all entries will be screened and the top 100 will be shortlisted. These will be uploaded on the Smule Mirchi Cover Star website (www.mirchicoverstar.com) for voting and social engagement. These form the basis for evaluation, along with the decisions of judges Jonita Gandhi and the Meet Brothers.

Thereafter, five entries will be shortlisted from the 100 for the final round. The top five will battle it out at a specially curated event with press, fans and judges.