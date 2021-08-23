Release: SUN TV Network's SURYA TV announces content refresh

SUN TV Network is going in for a content refresh with respect to their Malayalam GEC Channel SURYA TV from August 23rd onwards. Some of the biggest stars from the respective film industry are going host and be part of these shows.

SURYA TV

In its endeavour to provide wholesome entertainment to the Malayali audience SURYA TV, SUN TV Network’s Malayalam GEC Channel is launching a host of fiction and high octane non-fiction shows from August 23rd onwards.

‘Anchinodu Inchodinchu’ – Malayalam version of the successful international format show “ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th GRADER”.

The show that is a success across 65 countries is being presented for the first time in Malayalam Television. The show is set to launch on August 23rd onwards Monday-Wednesday at 8.30 pm.

About the Host:

The host of ‘Anchinodu Inchodinchu’ Suresh Gopi is no stranger to the malayali audience. With his towering personality and majestic baritone, he has been an immensely popular star for decades. He will present the show in his own unique style and is certain to enthral and entertain the audiences in Kerala.

A host of celebrities have come as contestants in this show namely Kunchacko Boban, Innocent, Aju Varghese, Rimi tomy apart from others who have qualified basis the call for entry and interview process. The show promises to be a fun filled entertainment led game show and one can win a maximum of 1 crore rupees.

The show also has play along segment ‘Family Play Time’ where the audience needs to download the Sun NXT app select Malayalam as the language click on the show poster and participate when the show is going on. A cash prize of 30 lakh rupees could be won by the audience.

Surya TV will also showcase another high energy non-fiction show ‘Aram + Aram = Kinnaram’. The show launches on August 26th every Thursday and Friday at 8.30pm. Hosted by popular female lead Shweta Menon, the show has popular TV personalities split in two teams and are pitted against one another. The two teams consisting on the popular TV stars in Malayalam will perform song, dance and skit routines to compete with one another and be judged as the winner of this mega entertaining reality show. Malayalam Film Star Dileep has been a special guest for this show.

The above two big ticket shows will complete the 8.30-9.30pm Monday to Friday non-fiction time band. Apart from this SURYA TV will also be launching three new fiction shows Monday to Saturday on August 23rd. Kanyadhanam, at 7pm, Manasinakkare at 7.30pm and Kaana Kanmani at 8pm

Kanyadhanam is the story of a duty bound father and his five daughters. The relentless struggle of the father who is a widower and how he manages to go above and beyond to keep his daughters safe and happy.

Manasinakkare is the story of 2 girls who are inseparable and the twist that happens to their relationship post marriage as they get wedded into the same household.

Kaana Kanmani is the story of a daughter yearning for her father’s love and affection as she has been neglected considering as an unlucky charm.

With interesting characterisation, drama and high octane format shows SURYA TV is all set to showcase its fresh content with new packaging elements from August 23rd onwards…

A 360-degree marketing blitzkrieg is being implemented that consists of innovative OOH, road blocks, and innovation in Television, print, radio and digital push to reach out to audiences across all markets.

SURYA TV has also planned a watch and win contest post the above launches where each week cash, gold and diamond are being planned to be given away as prizes.

SUN TV Network is constantly creating content that strikes a chord with its viewers and in its endeavour to do so August 23rd is a new beginning for SURYA TV respectively.

