RED FM flags off 'Hook Aipodam' campaign

93.5 RED FM is all set to give its listeners a new musical experience. RED FM AP and Telangana, has launched a brand new campaign called HOOK AIPODAM. As a part of this campaign Red FM introduces its new jingle that aptly reflects the style and culture of the two Telugu states. Perpetuating the station’s signature tagline Vinandi Vinandi Ullasanga Uthsahanga, the jingle resonates with the many moods and emotions of the people.

Red FM is known to be a youthful, energetic radio station across AP and Telangana, and seeks to add more flavour to the listening experience with their latest signature jingle.

The making of the jingle was done in collaboration with popular Tollywood singers Hemachandra and Sahithi Chagantito ensure that the right mix of notes and talented voices makes it a catchy one.

With the intent of maximising the listeners’ musical experience, Red FM will continue to play non-stop music with their AatPataka segment which has 8 superhit tracks playing back-to-back. With 100% entertainment as its goal, Red FM 93.5, is all set to make everyone groove to their latest sound.

B Surendar, COO & Director, RED FM Network says,”We at Red FM have always tried to keep the interests of our listeners as the core objective of all our initiatives. As the impact of the pandemic has taken its toll on everyone’s lives, we thought of delighting our listeners with a whole new sound that is packed with new energy and an upbeat rhythm. Music is therapeutic and as a radio station operating in the music genre, we are launching “Hook Aiyopaam” a tune that is guaranteed to leave you hooked to its sound. I’m sure radio listeners in the cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would love this new music offering on Red FM network.”

The campaign “Hook Aiypodam” was very well received and supported by eminent celebrities like Nagarjuna, Surya, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, RakulPreet, composer SS Thaman, Ravi Teja, Lavanya Tripathi, AdiviSesh and many others.

