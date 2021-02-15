Reality show Big Boss-3 on Asianet

Bigg Boss, the world's biggest reality show, has been broadcast on Asianet. The show host is superstar Mohanlal.

Mohanlal presented the competitors of Big Boss 3 on a lucrative launch episode. Crisis and obvious perspectives come to the fore in front of Malayalees. Contestants are Lakshmi Jayan , Dimpal Bhal , Majiziya Bhanu , Rithu Manthra , Sandhya Manoj , Adoney John , Kidilam Firoz , Ramzan , Nobi , Manikuttan , Anoop Krishnan , Bhagyalakshmi , Soorya Menon and Sai Vishnu.

The participants will be completely cut off from the outside world they will have no access to internet, phones, television or newspapers. With no way out to distract themselves, each participant will have to compete with others inside the house to complete various tasks.They will be tracked and monitored by 60 robotic & manned cameras continuously. The lavish ‘Bigg Boss’ house will have all necessary comfort to stay for 100 days.

Asianet telecast Big Boss-3 every Monday to Sunday at 9.30PM .

