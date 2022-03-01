Rajasthani GEC channel ‘Gangaur Television’ makes its debut

On the occasion of ‘Rajasthani Bhasha Diwas’ on February 21, 2022, Khamma Ghani Entertainment launched India' s first Satellne General Entertainment Channel in Rajasthani-"Gangaur Television, where each and every program is in Rajasthani language: Music Videos, Movies, Reality shows, Fictions, Mythos, Comedy Gags, and more. Out of 900+ on-air channels, Gangaur Television is the first and only TV channel in Rajasthani language.

Alpesh Tailor, Business Head of Gangaur Television said, "Over the last 5 years, regional television has been a real game-changer. There is untapped potential and opportunity for Khamma Ghani Entertainment to reach out to a set of audiences who are willing to get entertained in their own Rajasthani language of ease & comfort. We are confident Advertisers would latch on for this opportunity, and to ensure this, we have appointed ScreenMax Media as our exclusive-Ad Sales Partner.”

While India is growing digitally at rapid pace, Rajasthani has set a benchmark on YouTube with more than 40+ Music labels & 80+ Singers/Artists contributing to the world of music, releasing more than 500 fresh songs every year.

Even the Film Industry is trying to revive with the support of the State Govt. and annually 20 plus movies are getting produced and released in theatres. Gangaur has a motto of offering the entertainment purely in Rajasthani language where none of the existing channels have Rajasthani as their communication/content language. "

Gangaur Television is widely distributed across the majority of 40+ MSO and DTH platforms, namely: RM Digital, Hathway Digital, Den Digital, Fastway Radiant Satellite, GTPL Digital, Home TV, JBC Digital, Next Digital, Rathore Digital, Shekhawati Cable etc. With Airtel DTH, it has marked its presence nation-wide.

