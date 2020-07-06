Qyuki & Just Human Thing present 'modern retelling' of Mahabharata

Ever wondered how the Mahabharata would unfold if it took place in the present time? A new video presented by digital media firm Qyuki along with content platform Just Human Thing (JHT) offers a unique, contemporary spin on the epic. Titled ‘Modern Retelling,’ the video stars one of India’s biggest Internet sensations, Dolly Singh, as Draupadi and popular actor Gagan Arora as Krish.

Expect a fascinating retelling of events as the video takes one through the Mahabharata’s pivotal moments involving the tussle for power between the warring groups of cousins, the Pandavas and the Kauravas.

Says lead actor Dolly Singh, “I was blown away when I was narrated the idea for this video. It’s such a fresh concept; definitely different from the other videos you see around because it’s not just any story but a modern retelling of an old one which makes it all the more interesting.”

Speaking about shooting the video with a virtual team, Dolly says,

“While working on this project, I had a full team directing and helping me on a Zoom call. It was a completely new experience. I was doing the lighting, the camera setup, the sound all on my own but with a team it was so much easier. Even through a video call, they knew how to ace their jobs, which made mine a hundred times easier. It was great fun shooting this.”

Gagan Arora adds, “What I loved about this script was how everything has been normalized. I feel we always keep God on a pedestal, making them unreachable and fear them. The moment you normalize them, it's so easy to feel connected and become God-loving. That's what I loved about this script -- how it took the essence of mythology and gave it a modern human take.” He further added, “I really love the kind of content JHT comes up with and I have been wanting to work with them for a long time.”

‘Modern Retelling’ marks the second collaboration between Qyuki and Just Human Things after the success of their debut web series Minus One, which released in 2019. Starring Ayesh Ahmed and AyushMehra in lead roles, the show is a slice-of-life chronicle of a modern-day relationship.

Talking about the idea behind the video, SidhantaMathur, Founder of Just Human Things, says“We wanted to do our quirky take on important moments in history and see how they would transpire in today's everyday situations. Some of the things that happened in our past are quite extraordinary, and somewhere you get to see that through our videos. The plan is to do a Vikram-Betal next and also delve into a series around Draupadi.”